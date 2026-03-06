ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Kofta To Swedish Köttbullar: A Foodie's World Tour Ahead Of Meatball Day

Köttbullar is the Swedish version of meatballs ( ETV Bharat )

Some foods travel well. Meatballs settle down everywhere. Drop them in tomato sauce in Italy, bathe them in creamy gravy in Sweden, spice them up on a Turkish grill, or turn them into a rich kofta curry in India. Same shape, completely different personality. That’s the charm of meatballs: one simple idea shaped by culture and local taste. In India, meatballs did not arrive as a trend. We already had koftas floating in spiced gravies long before spaghetti and meatballs became cafe staples. Over time, global travel, restaurant culture and international menus brought Italian and Swedish styles into metro cities. Soon, meatballs started showing up everywhere. On pasta plates, inside sliders, as appetisers at parties and even as quick comfort food at home. What makes them special is how easily they adapt. They absorb flavour, carry sauce well and fit into almost any cuisine without losing their identity. They can be indulgent, homely, festive or casual. Few dishes manage that range. This National Meatball Day on March 9, we’re looking at some of the most iconic types of meatballs from around the world, and how each one brings its own flavour to the table. Polpette from Italy (ETV Bharat) Soft, juicy and full of herbs, Polpette are Italy’s take on meatballs. They’re usually made with beef or a mix of meats, combined with breadcrumbs, parmesan, garlic and parsley. Unlike the giant meatballs you often see outside Italy, traditional polpette are smaller and lighter. They’re commonly simmered in tomato sauce and eaten as a main dish, sometimes without pasta. The spaghetti and meatballs combo is more Italian American than strictly Italian, but it’s the version that made this style famous worldwide. What makes Polpette stand out is their balance. Mild seasoning, simple ingredients and slow cooking that lets the sauce do the talking.