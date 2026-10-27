ETV Bharat / lifestyle

2026 Word Of The Year "Maxxing" Proves We’ve Turned Basic Human Survival Into A Biohacking Project

Maxxing is a suffix that has been deemed Word of the Year 2026 by Dictionary.com ( Getty Images )

By Kasmin Fernandes 3 Min Read

Dictionary.com has officially crowned “maxxing” as the Word of the Year for 2026. We remember when the only thing you could “max” was your credit card buying a pair of low-rise jeans you would regret later. Now, we are maxxing everything. Our sleep, our jawlines, even our breakfast. We are living in a culture so intensely obsessed with optimization that even taking a nap feels like a corporate failure if you aren't tracking your REM cycles and mouth-taping before bedtime.

Let’s break down the greatest hits of this exhausting linguistic trend:

Looksmaxxing takes male beauty optimization from harmless techniques like face massage to potentially dangerous "bonesmashing" (for a chiselled jawline) (Getty Images) Looksmaxxing This is where the boys go online to critique each other’s jaw structures like they’re appraising livestock at a cattle fair. It involves “mewing” (basically keeping your tongue on the roof of your mouth and looking like you’re trying to swallow a golf ball without using your teeth) and obsessing over “canthal tilts.” Teenage boys are now measuring the millimeters between their pupils in the bathroom mirror, convinced that if they just chew enough mastic gum, they’ll turn into a Greek statue. The movement is said to have originated in 2010s online "manosphere" and involuntary celibate (incel) forums. It often divides practices into two categories: softmaxxing and hardmaxxing Also read: What Is Looksmaxxing, The Internet’s New 'Glow-Up' Culture That’s Pushing Young Men to Extremes? 2. Sleep-Maxxing Remember when sleep used to just be... closing your eyes because you were tired? Silly us. That was amateur hour. Now, sleep-maxxing requires a bedroom that looks like a NASA cleanroom. You’ve got the weighted blanket that feels like an emotional support anvil, the temperature-controlled mattress pad, the magnesium drops, the blue-light-blocking goggles that make you look like a backup dancer in a Daft Punk video, and a white-noise machine churning out “brown noise” that sounds like a cargo ship sinking. The irony is that you lie awake for three hours sweating under your pricey blanket, having a full-blown panic attack about whether your deep sleep score is going to ruin your life tomorrow. 3. Protein-Maxxing