'My Roots Are Part Of Me, I Don’t Need To Wave A Flag About It,' Says Mary Ann Alexander, The Girl From Kerala Who Is Redefining India's R&B Sound Internationally

That sense of tension (beauty in contrast, grace in confusion) runs through much of her work. Perhaps it’s because her life straddles such spaces: between Kerala’s lyrical nostalgia and Bengaluru’s restless pulse, between design and music.

Mary Ann says she doesn’t write to impress. She writes to process. “Love or a Lesson came from that confusion when someone’s words and actions stop lining up,” she explains. “It’s about that space where the energy shifts, and you’re trying to figure out whether it’s love or just something meant to teach you.” The track feels like a diary entry that turned into a groove. There’s ache in her voice, but also a certain bounce. “I wasn’t trying to make a sad song you could move to,” she laughs. “It just became that. I think contrast is where the beauty lies.”

Her music feels like that moment in the evening when the lights dim but the energy doesn’t drop. The warmth of early-2000s R&B (think Alicia Keys and Brandy) meets the slick bounce of modern pop. There’s room for melancholy, but also mischief. It’s intimate music for people who overthink in the dark, then dance it off under fairy lights.

The magic soon found form. Still in college, she sang Take My Life With You for Sanjeev T’s lo-fi project Future. Then came Over the Ocean for the Malayalam film Kolambi , and later, the smooth, honeyed confidence of her 2022 debut single In My Zone , produced by Pranay Parti. Since then, she’s been in steady motion — Bling Bling, The Lovey Dovey Song, Round 2 , Good Girl , and two haunting film tracks, Sthuthi ( Bougainvillea ) and Ulfat ( CTRL ). Somewhere between these, she’s shared credits with the who’s who of India’s indie scene: Dot, Nate08, Tarang Joseph, and the neo-hip-hop collective Till Apes.

Born amidst the monsoon lullabies of Kerala, Mary Ann was seven when she first walked into a recording studio: a place that, for most children, might have felt intimidating. But for her, it was an extension of something already familiar. “Music was just around me,” she says. “The stories, the songs, the rhythm of Malayalam itself... it all seeps in when you grow up there.” Kerala gave her a language that curved and softened like melody. Bengaluru, where she moved to study Visual Communication, gave her a space to experiment, collaborate, and shape sound into identity. “I think college was where everything clicked,” she says. “I met people who were just as obsessed with sound as I was. We’d write, jam, make weird things that sometimes didn’t work but when they did, it felt like magic,” she tells ETV Bharat.

If you ever meet Mary Ann Alexander, you’ll notice how she speaks like she sings: soft-spoken but sure of herself. It’s an unhurried confidence, the kind that comes from knowing exactly where you stand between vulnerability and defiance: much like her recent single, Love or a Lesson.

Various Collabs

Part of Mary Ann’s growth has come from the rooms she’s been in. Her collaborations read like a map of India’s emerging alt-soul scene — and some lines on that map glow brighter than the rest: London-based producer Linden Jay, American R&B singer Craig David and popular American hip hop artist Anderson .Paak. Known for his layered, unpredictable soundscapes, Linden became a crucial creative ally.

“With Linden, the chemistry was instant,” she recalls. “Love or a Lesson was actually the fifth song we made together. By then, we’d become friends, so there was this comfort — we’d just hang out, throw ideas around, and suddenly something beautiful would happen.” Linden, she says, creates space. “He’s one of those producers who make you feel safe to just be yourself. That’s when the best stuff comes out.”

Mentored By .Paak, Moved By Purpose

At some point, the universe decided to nudge Mary Ann into another surreal collaboration — mentorship with .Paak. For a lifelong fan, it was the kind of moment that feels almost cinematic.

“I was just like, what is happening right now?” she laughs, recalling the day .Paak performed for their small group. “We were literally inches away from him, and then suddenly we’re just hanging out, having a drink, talking about random stuff. It was wild.” But it wasn’t just the proximity to fame that stayed with her... it was the joy. “What stood out most was how much fun he has with music,” she says. “His energy is contagious. Watching him reminded me that you can take your art seriously without taking yourself too seriously. That’s something I carry with me every time I make music.”

Roots, Rhythm, And The Language of Emotion

You can take the girl out of Kerala, but you can’t take Kerala out of the girl. The way Mary Ann shapes melody, the way her lyrics move between ache and optimism — there’s something unmistakably South Indian about that warmth.

“Being Malayali definitely shapes how I express emotion,” she says. “There’s a softness in that culture: a kind of yearning that’s gentle but deep. Even though I sing in English and my sound is rooted in R&B and pop, the emotion behind it feels very familiar to the music I grew up with.” She also credits the musicality of Malayalam itself — the way the language flows, its vowels bending like the coastlines of her home state. “It’s not conscious,” she adds. “It just finds its way in.”

Breaking The Box

When you’re a South Asian woman making English-language R&B, there’s a good chance someone will try to explain you to yourself! Mary Ann is aware of this but she’s also gracefully uninterested in being explained. “There’s definitely still a perception gap,” she says. “People don’t always know where to place you if you don’t fit into a neat cultural narrative. But I’m not trying to make ‘Indian R&B.’ I’m just making music that feels honest to me. My roots are part of me, I don’t need to wave a flag about it for them to show.”

That refusal to be boxed in is both her rebellion and her creative freedom. Her songs sound like the product of someone who’s figured out how to be entirely herself. “The song tells me what it wants,” she says simply. “If it needs space, I let it breathe.”

Every artist has that one person whose honesty cuts through the noise — the “truth listener.” For Mary Ann, that’s her close friend Anagha and her manager Sange. “They’re brutally honest,” she laughs. “I don’t show people my work unless I really feel it’s ready. But when I do, they tell me straight up if it’s magic or meh.”

And what’s next? “I think the next story I want to tell is about following your heart’s desires,” she says. “When you go after what you love, it gives you back more than you expect — not just success, but real fulfillment. We don’t have to have it all figured out. We just need a little bit of delusion and a lot of work to make it make sense.”

