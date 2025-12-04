ETV Bharat / lifestyle

All About Margashirsha Purnima: A Rare Supermoon Of Abundance And Auspicious Beginnings

The sky will deliver a final flourish tonight before the year bows out: a Cold Supermoon, the last supermoon of 2025 and an unusually striking one in the zodiac sign of Gemini. December’s full moon is always called the Cold Moon (a name born from old northern traditions when early winter settled in). But this year, the moon comes closer than usual to Earth, appearing larger, brighter, and more dramatic.

Supermoons have a way of making even the most hurried among us pause. They hang in the sky like lanterns. In India (especially across regions that follow the Bengali lunar calendar), this full moon is more than an astronomical event. It is Margashirsha Purnima.

What Is Margashirsha Purnima?

According to the Bengali calendar, this period corresponds to the month of Agrahayan, also known in India’s broader tradition as Margashirsha (named after the Mrigashira Nakshatra). The month is considered extremely auspicious and especially dear to Lord Krishna. Naturally, the full moon that rises in this sacred month carries heightened spiritual prominence.

Supermoon burns bright (Getty Images)

This year, Margashirsha Purnima begins at 8:37 am on December 4, 2025, and ends at 4:35 am on December 5, 2025. Across India (particularly in Haridwar, Varanasi, Mathura, and Prayagraj) pilgrims gather along rivers to take ritual baths, especially in the Ganga. For many families, the day is dedicated to donation, prayer, fasting, and cleansing rituals, believed to bring peace, prosperity, and inner balance.

Hindu traditions hold that performing Lakshmi-Narayan puja on this Purnima invites abundance into the home. As the goddess Lakshmi is said to reside only in clean places, households traditionally tidy their living spaces and shrine rooms, believing that purity attracts prosperity.