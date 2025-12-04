All About Margashirsha Purnima: A Rare Supermoon Of Abundance And Auspicious Beginnings
The 2025 Cold Supermoon is remarkable not only for its brightness but also for the sense of symbolism it gathers from cultures around the world.
The sky will deliver a final flourish tonight before the year bows out: a Cold Supermoon, the last supermoon of 2025 and an unusually striking one in the zodiac sign of Gemini. December’s full moon is always called the Cold Moon (a name born from old northern traditions when early winter settled in). But this year, the moon comes closer than usual to Earth, appearing larger, brighter, and more dramatic.
Supermoons have a way of making even the most hurried among us pause. They hang in the sky like lanterns. In India (especially across regions that follow the Bengali lunar calendar), this full moon is more than an astronomical event. It is Margashirsha Purnima.
What Is Margashirsha Purnima?
According to the Bengali calendar, this period corresponds to the month of Agrahayan, also known in India’s broader tradition as Margashirsha (named after the Mrigashira Nakshatra). The month is considered extremely auspicious and especially dear to Lord Krishna. Naturally, the full moon that rises in this sacred month carries heightened spiritual prominence.
This year, Margashirsha Purnima begins at 8:37 am on December 4, 2025, and ends at 4:35 am on December 5, 2025. Across India (particularly in Haridwar, Varanasi, Mathura, and Prayagraj) pilgrims gather along rivers to take ritual baths, especially in the Ganga. For many families, the day is dedicated to donation, prayer, fasting, and cleansing rituals, believed to bring peace, prosperity, and inner balance.
Hindu traditions hold that performing Lakshmi-Narayan puja on this Purnima invites abundance into the home. As the goddess Lakshmi is said to reside only in clean places, households traditionally tidy their living spaces and shrine rooms, believing that purity attracts prosperity.
Lunar Ritual for Wealth and Wish-Fulfilment
Astrologer Rahul Dey offers a ritual that has become popular in several communities. “Since this Margashirsha Purnima falls on a Thursday, it creates a favourable combination known as Gajakesari Yoga: a planetary alignment believed to amplify blessings.”
He recommends a simple ritual at sunset:
- Take a glass of clean water.
- Step onto your terrace or balcony.
- Offer the water to the full moon with gratitude.
- Silently express two heartfelt wishes.
- Drink the water afterwards.
Many believe this practice helps clear mental blocks, strengthen intentions, and usher in good fortune. While the claims vary from person to person, rituals like these have a way of making people pause, breathe, and reconnect with the world around them.
This full moon is sometimes referred to as Batteesi Purnima, a name rooted in the idea that performing charity or spiritual practices today yields benefits equivalent to an entire year’s worth of good deeds. Many households engage in:
- Offering gud (jaggery) to temples or the poor, believed to sweeten relationships and ease financial stress.
- Eating vegetarian meals for the day.
- Chanting Vishnu mantras for merit and mental peace.
- Generosity is central to the day’s meaning. The belief is simple: whatever you give away on this Purnima returns to you multiplied.
When it rises on December 4, look up. Notice how startlingly close it seems. How crisp its edges are. Whether you approach the night through astronomy, astrology, tradition, or nothing more than simple human wonder, this final supermoon of the year invites you to begin the last month of 2025 with a sense of renewal.
