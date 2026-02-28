ETV Bharat / lifestyle

March 2026 Horoscope: What Does This Month Have In Store For Your Zodiac Sign?

March 2026 strengthens your foundations on the home and work fronts. “This is a month for sharpening your focus and finding clarity,” says astrologer and tarot reader Shradha Salla. She reveals what the month of March holds for your sun sign.

Aries

March places you in positions where leadership is expected. Professionally, bold and confident choices will move you forward. In personal relationships, softer communication will create harmony. Domestic matters begin settling by mid-month. Your key growth lesson is learning patience in your personal evolution.

Taurus

Financial planning should be your priority this month. While your professional life remains steady, discipline is necessary to maintain momentum. In matters of the heart, emotional openness will strengthen bonds. Family conversations bring clarity. Inner healing becomes essential for personal growth.

Gemini

Networking works strongly in your favour this month. Career progress requires visibility and active engagement. Romantic life carries a mix of light-hearted joy and meaningful depth. Loved ones may seek your guidance. Sharpening your focus will enhance your personal progress.

Cancer

Professional responsibilities increase, and so does appreciation for your efforts. Emotional balance is crucial in relationships. Spending time with family offers reassurance. March encourages you to define stronger boundaries to support your development.

Leo

Growth and expansion surround you through travel, education, or new beginnings. Career breakthroughs are likely after mid-month. Passion is reignited in romantic relationships. Family members support your bold choices. Step forward with confidence.

Virgo

This month signals transformation. Shifts in career or finances may arise. Authenticity becomes essential in relationships. Healing discussions take place within the family. Letting go of perfectionism unlocks meaningful personal change.