ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mame Khan: 'I Am Bringing Rajasthan To Mumbai With Rock N Roots'

There are many ways of bringing Rajasthan to Mumbai. You could bring a miniature painting, a plate of dal baati churma, or perhaps a tourist brochure promising sunsets in the desert. Mame Khan has chosen music. He is the voice behind hits like Baware (Luck By Chance), Nimbooda (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Nakhralo (Dasvi), Badri Badariya and Chaudhary (Coke Studio).

On September 27, the celebrated Rajasthani folk and Sufi singer will bring Rock N Roots to Mumbai’s Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at the NCPA in Nariman Point, in a 90-minute performance that promises to move between folk, Sufi and his celebrated Coke Studio repertoire. Produced by the Kala Ghoda Association as part of its continuing programme of cultural events, the concert is also a meeting of two very different but surprisingly compatible ideas: the ancient musical traditions of Rajasthan and the restless, shape-shifting energy of contemporary music.

Another Way of Bringing Art Into the City

The concert is part of a larger cultural project for the Kala Ghoda Association. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has spent 27 years turning one of Mumbai's historic districts into a meeting place for different art forms. The Rock N Roots concert is the fourth year of the association's charity fundraiser series, which has previously featured astounding musicians including Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Rahul Sharma.

Artist Brinda Miller, who represents Kala Ghoda Association, says in a telephonic conversation, “The idea each year is to bring a different kind of musical experience to the audience. This year, that experience happens to come from Rajasthan.” The association is also collaborating with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, continuing a relationship that has seen the two institutions share programmes, venues and cultural initiatives. The museum also contributes sponsorship and participates in the wider heritage and arts ecosystem surrounding Kala Ghoda.

Folk Music Needs More Than Applause

There is another question lurking beneath the concert: what happens to the people who carry these traditions? Miller says that the answer lies partly in creating more stages, festivals and ticketed performances where folk musicians can be paid for their work and reach new audiences. The Kala Ghoda Association has also expanded its outreach work beyond festival programming.