Mame Khan: 'I Am Bringing Rajasthan To Mumbai With Rock N Roots'
Mame Khan and Brinda Miller talked to ETV Bharat about a special Rock N Roots concert for Kala Ghoda Association this Sunday.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST
There are many ways of bringing Rajasthan to Mumbai. You could bring a miniature painting, a plate of dal baati churma, or perhaps a tourist brochure promising sunsets in the desert. Mame Khan has chosen music. He is the voice behind hits like Baware (Luck By Chance), Nimbooda (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Nakhralo (Dasvi), Badri Badariya and Chaudhary (Coke Studio).
On September 27, the celebrated Rajasthani folk and Sufi singer will bring Rock N Roots to Mumbai’s Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at the NCPA in Nariman Point, in a 90-minute performance that promises to move between folk, Sufi and his celebrated Coke Studio repertoire. Produced by the Kala Ghoda Association as part of its continuing programme of cultural events, the concert is also a meeting of two very different but surprisingly compatible ideas: the ancient musical traditions of Rajasthan and the restless, shape-shifting energy of contemporary music.
Another Way of Bringing Art Into the City
The concert is part of a larger cultural project for the Kala Ghoda Association. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has spent 27 years turning one of Mumbai's historic districts into a meeting place for different art forms. The Rock N Roots concert is the fourth year of the association's charity fundraiser series, which has previously featured astounding musicians including Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Rahul Sharma.
Artist Brinda Miller, who represents Kala Ghoda Association, says in a telephonic conversation, “The idea each year is to bring a different kind of musical experience to the audience. This year, that experience happens to come from Rajasthan.” The association is also collaborating with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, continuing a relationship that has seen the two institutions share programmes, venues and cultural initiatives. The museum also contributes sponsorship and participates in the wider heritage and arts ecosystem surrounding Kala Ghoda.
Folk Music Needs More Than Applause
There is another question lurking beneath the concert: what happens to the people who carry these traditions? Miller says that the answer lies partly in creating more stages, festivals and ticketed performances where folk musicians can be paid for their work and reach new audiences. The Kala Ghoda Association has also expanded its outreach work beyond festival programming.
Its initiatives include training underprivileged children in music and dance and giving them opportunities to perform at the festival. The idea is not limited to folk music. Children can explore singing, Western music, instruments and different genres before deciding where their interests take them. For a child who has never imagined music as something that could belong to them, being invited to perform before an audience can alter the scale of possibility.
The Roots Stay, The Music Travels
Rock N Roots began taking shape in 2012, at a moment when he was already an established voice of Rajasthani folk music but was becoming increasingly interested in what happened when those roots were allowed to encounter Western instruments and contemporary arrangements.
“The roots will remain folk,” he tells ETV Bharat over the phone from Mumbai. The folk tradition is the foundation; the contemporary elements are ways of extending its reach. He had already seen what could happen when folk music travelled beyond its traditional setting. His work on Coke Studio, including songs such as Chaudhary and later Laal Peeli Ankhiyan, helped bring the textures of Rajasthani music to listeners who might otherwise never have encountered them.
'Folk Music Is Like Salt'
Khan learned folk music from his father, inheriting an oral tradition in which songs, techniques and cultural memory pass from one generation to another. But the world into which he carried that tradition was changing rapidly.
His first world tour in 1999 opened another door. He encountered musicians and musical traditions from outside India and began to imagine what might happen if those sounds met his own. The answer was collaboration. Over the years, Khan has worked with musicians from India and abroad, using collaboration not as an exercise in collecting musical passports but as a way of discovering what his own music can do when placed in unfamiliar surroundings.
He describes folk music as being like salt: “It melts into everything,” he says. Folk music carries geography, language, memory, ritual and community with it. Yet it can also travel well. Put it alongside another rhythm, instrument or arrangement and it can reveal a different side of itself. That is what Mumbai audiences will encounter on Sunday evening. For Khan, the show is not just a concert in which Rajasthani songs are performed on a Mumbai stage but an attempt to transport the audience elsewhere. “I am bringing Rajasthan to Mumbai,” he says, before adding that through the music he will try to take the audience back to Rajasthan.
Rajasthan's folk traditions are filled with different musical moods, stories, characters and cultural histories. Rock N Roots takes those colours and places them in a contemporary frame without asking the audience to leave the older tradition at the door. That may be one reason folk music has found renewed attention in Gen Z and millennials. The word “roots” no longer necessarily suggests something old-fashioned. It can suggest authenticity, ancestry, identity and a connection to somewhere.
The set will include Rajasthani folk and Sufi music as well as songs from his Coke Studio repertoire. Khan says his group has rehearsed extensively for the performance, which will combine the musical traditions he has inherited with the contemporary sound that has become central to Rock N Roots.
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