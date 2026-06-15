ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Makeup For Beginners: A No-Stress Visual Guide To Looking Like You Know What You're Doing

Concealer comes afterward. Its job is to cover whatever remains and create a more even appearance. A little under the eyes, around the nose, or on blemishes can go a surprisingly long way. The key is restraint.

One of the biggest beginner mistakes is assuming concealer and corrector are the same thing. They're related, but they're not twins. A corrector is designed to neutralize unwanted colours in the skin. If you have dark circles under your eyes, a peach or orange corrector can help cancel out the bluish or purplish tones. If you struggle with redness around your nose or cheeks, a green corrector can help tone it down.

Before you think about foundation, lipstick, or mascara, you need to think about your skin. Makeup sits on top of your skin, so if your skin is dry, flaky, or thirsty enough to write poetry about abandonment, your makeup probably won't look its best. Start with a clean face, followed by a moisturizer that suits your skin type. During the day, sunscreen is non-negotiable. Give your skincare a few minutes to settle before applying makeup.

If you don't know the difference between a corrector and a concealer, don't worry. Everyday makeup doesn't have to be complicated. You don't need 20 brushes, a contouring diagram, or a social media tutorial. A few basic techniques can take you from “I just woke up” to “I'm glamorous”.

When people talk about a makeup “base”, they're simply referring to products that even out skin tone. This could be a skin tint, BB cream, tinted moisturizer, or foundation. For beginners, lighter formulas are usually the easiest to manage. They blend more naturally and are much harder to overdo. Apply a small amount and work it into the skin, focusing on areas that need the most coverage.

One of the great makeup myths is that more product equals better results. In reality, makeup behaves a lot like hot sauce. You can add more, but once you've gone too far, you're facing consequences. Pay special attention to blending around the jawline and hairline. Nothing says “new to makeup” quite like a visible foundation border that suggests your face ends several inches before your neck begins.

Eye makeup essentials (ETV Bharat)

4. Eye Makeup Basics

Eye makeup is where many beginners start to panic. There are palettes the size of dinner trays, liners in every colour imaginable, and enough tutorials online to last several lifetimes. Ignore most of that. Mascara is the easiest place to begin. A few swipes can instantly make your eyes appear more defined and awake. It's essentially coffee for your eyelashes. If you want to try eyeliner, start with a thin line close to your upper lash line. Brown shades are often more forgiving than black and tend to look softer during the day. As for eyeshadow, one or two neutral shades are all you need. A lighter shade on the lid and a slightly deeper shade in the crease can add subtle definition.

Bronzer and blush (ETV Bharat)

5. Bronzer And Blush

Once foundation is applied, your face can sometimes look a little flatter than usual. This isn't because you've done something wrong. It's simply because you've covered up some of your skin's natural colour variations. This is where bronzer and blush come in.

Bronzer adds warmth and helps recreate the effect of sunlight naturally hitting the face. A light application along the forehead, temples, and cheekbones can make a noticeable difference. Blush, meanwhile, might be the most underrated product in makeup. A touch of colour on the cheeks can instantly make you look healthier, more energetic. The goal isn't to look heavily made up. The goal is to look alive.

Find your lip shade (ETV Bharat)

6. Find Your Lip Colour

Some people spend years searching for "the one" before realizing they left it in a handbag three seasons ago. Rich berry, plum, and brown-based colours can look beautiful on deeper skin tones. Pick peach and coral if you have warm undertones and pink or rose if you have cooler skin tone. That said, makeup isn't governed by international law. If a colour makes you happy, wear it.

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5-Minute Makeup Routine

If all of this still sounds overwhelming, here's the simplest version: moisturize, apply sunscreen, use concealer where needed, add a light base, swipe on mascara, dab on some blush, and finish with a lip colour.

The bottomline is, confidence tends to do more for your appearance than any product ever could. So if your eyeliner isn't perfectly symmetrical or your lipstick wanders slightly outside the lines, welcome to the club. Professional makeup artists spend years perfecting their craft. The rest of us are just trying to look awake before our first meeting of the day.