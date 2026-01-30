ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mahindra Blues Festival 2026 Announces Star-Studded International Lineup For Valentine’s Weekend

Altered Five Blues Band from Milwaukee will play on the first day of Mahindra Blues 2026 ( Image courtesy Mahindra Blues Festival )

The annual Mahindra Blues Festival is all set for its 14th edition, celebrating the blues on February 14th and 15th, 2026 at the iconic Mehboob Studios, Bandra. The line-up this year spans generations and geographies. From multi-award-winning artists to homegrown acts, to young voices defining blues in the new era. Across both evenings, the audience will witness soul-stirring music, gritty basslines, soaring trumpets through every performance. Matt Schofield, one of the prominent names in the British blues scene, performs on day 1 of the festival. With over 30 years of experience commanding stages, including 20 years of his solo act, his artistry lies in channelling emotion through every note. He is the first guitarist inducted into the British Blues Awards Hall of Fame, marking his return after his first appearance in the first edition of the festival. Matt Schofield is one of the prominent names in the British blues scene (Image courtesy Mahindra Blues Festival) All the way from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the dynamic quintet, Altered Five Blues Band, has been dominating charts and ruling hearts since 2002. The collective’s frontman and singer, Jeff Taylor, may remind you of legends like Howlin’ Wolf and B.B. King, but his smooth, buttery voice remains authentic and unmistakably his own. The group has remained at the forefront of contemporary blues for over a decade, and now the band is all set to make the audience groove to its tunes on day one of the festival. Multi-Grammy Award nominee, Shemekia Copeland, will grace the Mahindra Blues Festival’s stage again. Daughter of the legendary blues artist Johnny Copeland, Shemekia’s music is shaping the soundtrack of modern America. The Harlem-born artist established herself as a powerful blues and R&B artist at the age of 18 with debut album Turn The Heat Up. After mesmerizing the blues fans with her acts in 2011 and 2017, she is bringing back her soulful roots voice on the first day.