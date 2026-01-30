Mahindra Blues Festival 2026 Announces Star-Studded International Lineup For Valentine’s Weekend
This year’s lineup marks the reunion of several Mahindra Blues Festival legends, along with artists who have captivated audiences with their distinct interpretations.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
The annual Mahindra Blues Festival is all set for its 14th edition, celebrating the blues on February 14th and 15th, 2026 at the iconic Mehboob Studios, Bandra. The line-up this year spans generations and geographies. From multi-award-winning artists to homegrown acts, to young voices defining blues in the new era. Across both evenings, the audience will witness soul-stirring music, gritty basslines, soaring trumpets through every performance.
Matt Schofield, one of the prominent names in the British blues scene, performs on day 1 of the festival. With over 30 years of experience commanding stages, including 20 years of his solo act, his artistry lies in channelling emotion through every note. He is the first guitarist inducted into the British Blues Awards Hall of Fame, marking his return after his first appearance in the first edition of the festival.
All the way from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the dynamic quintet, Altered Five Blues Band, has been dominating charts and ruling hearts since 2002. The collective’s frontman and singer, Jeff Taylor, may remind you of legends like Howlin’ Wolf and B.B. King, but his smooth, buttery voice remains authentic and unmistakably his own. The group has remained at the forefront of contemporary blues for over a decade, and now the band is all set to make the audience groove to its tunes on day one of the festival.
Multi-Grammy Award nominee, Shemekia Copeland, will grace the Mahindra Blues Festival’s stage again. Daughter of the legendary blues artist Johnny Copeland, Shemekia’s music is shaping the soundtrack of modern America. The Harlem-born artist established herself as a powerful blues and R&B artist at the age of 18 with debut album Turn The Heat Up. After mesmerizing the blues fans with her acts in 2011 and 2017, she is bringing back her soulful roots voice on the first day.
India’s original blues-rock pioneers, Blackstratblues, return to the festival. Founded by Warren Mendonsa, the collective made instrumental blues cool. Composed of drummer Jai Row Kavi, bassist Adil Mistry, and keyboardist Beven Fonseca, this quartet has seamlessly infused electronic and psychedelic influences, while also drawing heavily from ‘60s and ‘70s blues-based melodic rock. The collective’s inspirational work led to the Soulstrat Saloon, a stage named as a tribute to them at the festival. Amidst this wave of a renewed interest in blues, young voices like D.K. Harrell are taking the baton forward. His debut album Talkin’ Heavy has already made him the defining voice of this generation. The 27-year-old's musicality is adventurous, exploratory, and a fusion of traditional music and contemporary compositions. The 14th Edition marks his debut at Asia's biggest celebration of blues.
Central to this resurgence, we must acknowledge Eric Gales, who has become a driving force in this new era. The Grammy-nominated artist has easily become a favourite in the blues circuit. Recently, he was featured on the soundtrack of Ryan Coogler’s globally acclaimed and smash-hit horror film Sinners. This isn't his first rodeo at the festival. In 2017, he was a guest feature with the headliner Supersonic Blues Machine.
Talking about the 14th Edition of the festival, Jay Shah, Vice President, Cultural Outreach at the Mahindra Group, said, “We are witnessing a growing interest in blues. We at Mahindra Group are always happy to join in this movement to preserve and propagate a genre that has healed so many hearts. This year’s line-up is as diverse as it can get, an act from the homeland, a British act, along with veterans and the future voices. This gives us hope that through our efforts, the globe is becoming a unified village, basking in the glory of the blues.”
VG Jairam, Founder of Hyperlink Solutions, said, “Our vision has always been to promote platforms that recognise the importance of storytelling in today's time. Blues has been one of the genres that told diverse and authentic stories in the most audacious ways. Like every edition, we have an ensemble of the best talents across the world coming together for evenings filled with love, hope, and everything Blues.”
Like the past two editions, the Mahindra Blues Festival will continue its tradition of giving a platform to the young artists through the Kanakia Beatz Crew and Nanhi Kali Choir. The girls performing are part of one of the Mahindra Group’s many philanthropic endeavours called the Nanhi Kali Project, a programme helping underprivileged girls to continue their education. While empowering young girls, the festival also nurtures and promotes young artists through The Big Blues Band Hunt competition. The winning band performs at the Garden Stage during the festival.
