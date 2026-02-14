One Lakh Devotees Expected At Bengaluru's Shivoham Shiva Temple For An All-Night Maha Shivratri Celebration, From Sunrise To 4 am
The Shivoham Shiva Temple has planned a grand Mahayagna, and is preparing for extended hours to ensure smooth darshan and participation.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Bengaluru is preparing for one of its most powerful spiritual nights of the year. Sacred celebrations at the Shivoham Shiva Temple will last almost 22 hours — from 6 am on 15th February to 4 am on 16th February, 2026. The event is an initiative by Happiness Ambassador AiR – Atman in Ravi, and it is dedicated to the citizens of India. The message is simple and powerful: pray not just for yourself, but for your family, your community, and the nation.
The theme of the Mahayagna is “Discover God’s Love within the temple of your heart.” It encourages devotees to look beyond rituals and find inner peace, awareness, and happiness within themselves.
Focused on Personal Happiness and National Wellbeing
The heart of the celebration will be a traditional Mahayagna, a sacred fire ritual rooted in ancient Vedic traditions. The ceremony will include a Havan, where offerings are made into a consecrated fire while sacred mantras are chanted. There will also be collective chanting and guided devotional practices. The idea is to create a shared spiritual space where thousands of people pray together. When people gather with a common intention, many believe the energy becomes stronger.
According to AiR – Atman in Ravi, Maha Shivratri is not only about celebrating Lord Shiva. It is also about awakening to one’s true nature and experiencing deeper awareness. The focus is on happiness, positivity, and inner transformation. “This Mahashivratri is an invitation to reconnect with the divine within. Through sacred chanting and collective prayer, we aim to create a powerful space of positivity and happiness — for ourselves, our loved ones, our city, and our nation,” said the Happiness Ambassador AiR.
The event aims to bring together people from different walks of life — devotees, spiritual seekers, families, and community members — all united in prayer.
Iconic Temple
The Shivoham Shiva Temple is one of Bengaluru’s most well-known spiritual landmarks. Located in Murugeshpalya, it draws visitors throughout the year, especially during Maha Shivratri. The most striking feature of the temple is its towering 65-foot statue of Lord Shiva seated in a meditative posture. Devotees often describe feeling a sense of calm the moment they enter the temple premises. The temple complex also offers a spiritual journey experience where visitors symbolically walk through themes of life, karma, and liberation. For many families, visiting Shivoham during Maha Shivratri has become an annual tradition.
During the night, the statue is beautifully illuminated, creating a powerful visual and spiritual atmosphere, especially as chants of “Om Namah Shivaya” fill the air.
At Shivoham, the Mahayagna and chanting sessions will continue late into the night. The organisers believe that when individuals focus on inner peace, it naturally spreads outward — to families, communities, and the nation. That is why this year’s celebration carries a larger intention: prosperity and harmony for India.
With one lakh devotees expected, Shivoham Shiva Temple on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru is preparing for large crowds and extended hours to ensure smooth darshan and participation in the rituals. As the chants rise into the night sky and the towering Shiva statue glows under the lights, the temple is likely to become a powerful centre of devotion.
Maha Shivratri is often associated with Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance, marriage to Goddess Parvati, and the night of spiritual awakening. But beyond mythology, the festival carries a universal message. The act of staying awake through the night symbolises staying alert and conscious in life. The sacred fire of the Havan represents burning away negativity and ego. Whether one sees it through a religious lens or a spiritual one, the central message remains the same — reconnect with your inner self.
