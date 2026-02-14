ETV Bharat / lifestyle

One Lakh Devotees Expected At Bengaluru's Shivoham Shiva Temple For An All-Night Maha Shivratri Celebration, From Sunrise To 4 am

Bengaluru is preparing for one of its most powerful spiritual nights of the year. Sacred celebrations at the Shivoham Shiva Temple will last almost 22 hours — from 6 am on 15th February to 4 am on 16th February, 2026. The event is an initiative by Happiness Ambassador AiR – Atman in Ravi, and it is dedicated to the citizens of India. The message is simple and powerful: pray not just for yourself, but for your family, your community, and the nation.

The theme of the Mahayagna is “Discover God’s Love within the temple of your heart.” It encourages devotees to look beyond rituals and find inner peace, awareness, and happiness within themselves.

Focused on Personal Happiness and National Wellbeing

The heart of the celebration will be a traditional Mahayagna, a sacred fire ritual rooted in ancient Vedic traditions. The ceremony will include a Havan, where offerings are made into a consecrated fire while sacred mantras are chanted. There will also be collective chanting and guided devotional practices. The idea is to create a shared spiritual space where thousands of people pray together. When people gather with a common intention, many believe the energy becomes stronger.

According to AiR – Atman in Ravi, Maha Shivratri is not only about celebrating Lord Shiva. It is also about awakening to one’s true nature and experiencing deeper awareness. The focus is on happiness, positivity, and inner transformation. “This Mahashivratri is an invitation to reconnect with the divine within. Through sacred chanting and collective prayer, we aim to create a powerful space of positivity and happiness — for ourselves, our loved ones, our city, and our nation,” said the Happiness Ambassador AiR.