ETV Bharat / lifestyle

300-Year-Old Telugu Dance Tradition Gets A New Stage At Madhavi Festival In Delhi

The evening will open with Parijatham , a new solo performance by Swapnasundari in Vilasini Natyam . The performance explores the many emotions of Satyabhama, Krishna's devoted and strong-willed consort . Through dance, music and spoken dialogue, Swapnasundari will portray Satyabhama's pride in her royal background, her longing for Krishna, her jealousy of his other consorts, her possessiveness and, ultimately, her deep love for him. The performance will also feature traditional costumes and handmade wooden jewellery inspired by an earlier period. The choreography draws on a nearly 300-year-old unpublished libretto .

The seventh edition of the Madhavi Festival, held in memory of Madhavi Gopalakrishnan, will present two dance performances by Padma Bhushan awardee and Vilasini Natyam exponent Swapnasundari and the students of Ganesa Natyalaya. Organised by the Madhavi Foundation for Creative Excellence, the festival will take place on Friday, August 28 , 2026, from 7 pm onwards at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi .

Says Swapnasundari, “Vilasini Natyam is an artistic creation which reflects the typicalities of dances performed in the royal courts and temples of Telugu land. This version of Parijatham draws upon a 300-year-old unpublished libretto. I am thrilled to perform this in Delhi for my friend Rama. In the selection to be danced on August 28, I will be exploring the kaleidoscopic emotional world of Satyabhama: her pride, longing, jealousy, and boundless love for Krishna.... I hope this performance ignites interest in true manodharma (non-choreographed spontaneous improvisation) which characterized the now-obscure art of South India's temple and court dancers.”

The second presentation, Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavanthu, will feature students of Ganesa Natyalaya. The performance has been choreographed by Swapnasundari following a 10-day workshop she conducted with the students. The piece is based on the ancient Agama Baliharanam ritual. Swapnasundari uses the term Agama Bharatham for the ritualistic dance practices associated with agamic worship. The production brings together traditional ritual movements, audiovisual elements and narration to explain the background and meaning of the ritual to contemporary audiences. At its centre is a universal prayer for peace, harmony and well-being for all.

Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavanthu is based on the ancient Agama Baliharanam ritual (ETV Bharat)

Co-Founder Rama Vaidyanathan says, “The Madhavi Festival has always celebrated the depth and diversity of Indian dance and presenting Vilasini Natyam by Swapnasundari is an honour. Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavanthu, which emerged from a 10 day workshop generously conducted by Swapnasundari with our Ganesa Natyalaya students, reminds us that dance can be both prayer and pedagogy, uniting performers and audiences in a shared aspiration. We are honoured to bring these rare ritual forms and artists who keep these traditions alive.”

The seventh Madhavi Festival will take place on August 28 at 7 pm at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.