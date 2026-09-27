ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Corporate Trend: Lunch Is Increasingly Becoming Part Of The Employee Experience

What if one of the most overlooked employee benefits isn't something employees use once a year, download on an app or avail through Human Resources? What if it is sitting in the office canteen?

Corporate wellness has become a substantial industry. Companies offer health insurance, fitness programmes, counselling, mindfulness sessions, flexible schedules and wellness apps. All of these can be valuable but there is an interesting difference between a wellness programme and food. Employees may never attend the yoga session. They may forget to open the wellness app. They may not book the counselling appointment but they are probably going to eat.

Pankaj Rawat, MD at Rawat Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd, says that workplace food can become an “enabling factor for performance” because employees spend such a significant portion of their day at work. Poor meal planning, lengthy waiting times and inadequate choices can affect how employees feel during the second half of the day. Good food provision, by contrast, can help employees remain energised and engaged.

Consider the ordinary workday. A meeting runs late. The cafeteria queue is 20 minutes long. The healthy option has sold out. The remaining choices are heavy, greasy or unappealing. Someone skips lunch. Someone else orders food from outside. By 3.30 pm, the same people who were energetic in the morning are trying to concentrate through the afternoon. None of this sounds like a major organisational issue. But multiply it by hundreds or thousands of employees, five days a week, and the small problem becomes a pattern.

In offices, factories, campuses, hospitals and other workplaces, what people eat (and how easily they can access it) can influence their energy, comfort and experience of the working day. That makes workplace food part of the employee experience, and increasingly, Indian organisations are beginning to see it that way.

For decades, workplace food in India was largely treated as a practical problem. Employees needed somewhere to eat. Companies needed to provide it. A cafeteria, a canteen, a meal card or a nearby food court solved the problem. Work has changed, however. Employees spend a large part of their waking lives at work. Hybrid work has altered where people eat, but it hasn't made food irrelevant.

As Rawat points out, food is one of the daily encounters through which workplace well-being can actually be experienced. Nutritious meals, hygiene, responsible cooking practices and variety can turn an abstract commitment to wellness into something employees encounter every day. So, food is not an optional feature of the employee experience but a recurring one.

The Cafeteria Can Influence Culture

Food does something else that a benefits portal cannot. It brings people together. The cafeteria is where employees from different teams can encounter each other without a meeting invite. It is where a junior employee can sit beside a senior leader, where a new employee may make their first friend.

In other words, food can create social connections, and social connections matter at work. A company can spend enormous amounts of money telling employees that it values collaboration. Or it can create environments where people naturally interact. Think about the difference between: “We encourage cross-functional collaboration.” and “Lunch is at 1 pm. See you there.” The second sentence creates a behaviour.

Rethink Economics Of Food At Work

Vipin Nair of Salad Days points to a significant difference in how workplace food is treated across markets on his LinkedIn blog. He says food benefits in many Indian organisations typically account for around 0.5%-2.5% of employee salary, while companies in the US and parts of Europe may spend around 3%-6% through subsidised cafeterias, meal programmes or fully catered workplaces.

The exact numbers will vary by organisation and market, but the comparison highlights something important. What companies spend on food reflects what they think food is for. If it is just a facility, the objective is convenience. If it is considered part of employee well-being and organisational culture, the objective becomes broader.

Productivity Is Only Part Of The Story

There is an obvious temptation here to turn workplace food into another productivity hack but that misses something. Employees are not machines that need the correct fuel before they can generate output. Food is also about pleasure, culture, identity and connection. India has an extraordinary food culture, and workplaces don't need to erase that in the name of wellness. A healthy workplace menu does not have to mean endless bowls of lettuce. It can mean variety, regional food, vegetarian and non-vegetarian choices, options for different dietary needs, and food that is nutritious without becoming joyless.

There is another behavioural principle worth considering: people value autonomy. Employees are unlikely to appreciate being told that the company has designed the one perfect lunch for them. They may respond better when they have meaningful choices. One person wants a salad. Another wants dal and rice. Someone else wants a dosa. Another employee may need a high-protein meal. Someone may avoid certain ingredients for cultural, ethical or personal reasons. A good workplace food programme recognises that employees are not a single consumer. They are thousands of different consumers sharing a building. The objective is to create enough good options that people can find something that works for them.

Hygiene Is A Part Of Employee Experience

There is another element that can easily disappear in discussions about food: trust. Employees need to trust the kitchen and the ingredients, that food is prepared safely, that hygiene isn't being sacrificed somewhere behind the scenes. Workplace food is consumed repeatedly. One bad experience can affect how employees perceive the entire facility.

Food therefore becomes a small but visible demonstration of organisational standards. If a company says it cares about employees but provides unhygienic food in an unpleasant cafeteria, employees notice the contradiction. People are remarkably good at detecting the gap between what an organisation says and what it does.

The future of workplace food may be less about cafeterias and more about ecosystems. Companies can combine cafeterias with meal subsidies, healthy delivery options, regional menus, nutrition information, flexible meal timings, better food technology and employee feedback. The workplace food ecosystem can become more personalised. Every day, employees make dozens of small decisions about whether their workplace is making life easier or harder. Food is one of those decisions. India's organisations now have an opportunity to stop thinking of workplace food as something that merely fills a gap between breakfast and dinner. It can be a cultural connector, a retention tool, a daily expression of care, and potentially a contributor to performance.