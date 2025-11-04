Interview | Luke Kenny: 'Indian Rock Bands Of The 1980s Were The True Pioneers'
ETV Bharat caught up with Luke Kenny, who's doing an unplugged rock night with artists who've lived through India’s evolving relationship with rock music.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 11:09 AM IST|
Updated : November 4, 2025 at 11:16 AM IST
There’s something reassuring about seeing Luke Kenny’s name on a gig poster again. Like finding your mixtape cassette wedged between a stack of CDs, it reminds you of a time when the words grunge, unplugged, and rock rebellion meant something visceral. This time, his name appears on the billing for The Resonance Project (an unplugged rock night at The Finch, Powai, Mumbai) alongside a lineup that reads like a love letter to India’s rock faithful: Gaurav Banerjee, Andrea-Jo Franco, Claver Menezes on guitar, Mack on guitar and keys, Puneet on bass, Aniket on drums, and the flute-wielding veteran Salsa 49, with 2Blue as the special guest.
Luke will also be joining the band Red Mist on stage for another gig this month: punk, metal, thrash night DISS-ORDER on November 27 at Antisocial, Lower Parel in Mumbai. The line-up features Sceptre, The Last Minutes and Backroom. Circling back to The Resonance Project, on paper, it sounds like nostalgia. In practice, it feels like therapy. Set for Sunday, November 9, the event is the kind of intimate rebellion that Mumbai’s rock scene hasn’t seen enough of lately. The promise is simple but seductive: stripped-down renditions of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Led Zeppelin, Ozzy Osbourne, and Alice in Chains. The kind of songs that once made teenagers pick up guitars and parents worry about their kids’ hair. But it’s also a kind of return to roots, not just for the audience, but for Kenny himself.
When we ask what drew him to this particular show, he doesn’t talk about fame or the thrill of performance. He talks about friendship and faith. “Mack” (Makarand Sathe, one of the event’s producers and performers) “sounded me out one afternoon,” Kenny recalls. “We’d worked together before, and he wanted to do something again. Mack’s an accomplished musician, a devotee of rock ‘n’ roll. It was a joy to be included.”
That line says a lot about Kenny. He’s been around long enough to have nothing to prove and everything to enjoy.
The Long Road To Resonance
Did you know that before he was Luke Kenny the actor, director, VJ, musician, he was a dancer? That part always surprises people, as if the rhythm in his bones needed a detour before it found its guitar. His early years as a performer led him to becoming the first male video jockey on Channel [V], where he became the face and voice of a nation learning to say Smells Like Teen Spirit out loud.
“It wasn’t about being a translator,” he says of those days. “It was more a sharing of personal discoveries, this buffet of popular culture that was changing all of us.” That buffet shaped a generation. In the ‘90s, Kenny was the conduit between Indian youth and the magnificent noise of global rock. He didn’t just play the videos on shows like Luke's After Hours; he explained the stories, the heartbreaks, the revolutions behind them. He made Kurt Cobain relatable to a teenager in Pune, and Eddie Vedder’s angst feel like it belonged in a Bombay college corridor.
Two decades later, The Resonance Project feels like a full-circle moment. Because it’s a gathering of musicians who have lived through India’s evolving relationship with rock music: from dimly lit pubs and VHS tapes to streaming platforms and algorithmic playlists.
A Band Of Rebels And Dreamers
On the night of the show, Kenny will be joining with what he calls “a brotherhood of sonic faith.” There’s Gaurav Banerjee, whose voice can oscillate between Vedder’s growl and Plant’s wail; Andrea-Jo Franco, whose vocals bring a kind of fearless femininity to classic rock; Claver Menezes, the guitar wizard with an ear for texture; and the ever-versatile Mack on guitar and keys.
Then there’s the Salsa 49 whose flute playing might sound like an odd fit for rock, until you hear it. “He’s been a champion of independent rock for three decades,” Kenny says. “He’s always been an appreciator of my work and journey, so it’s a privilege to have his blessing.” And of course, there’s 2Blue: singer, showman, and all-round rock evangelist. “He’s a rebel like all of us,” Kenny laughs. “He transcends his surroundings with his presence and power. Plus, he’s a buddy. We always end up laughing.” It’s that camaraderie that gives The Resonance Project its pulse. Everyone on stage is there not to compete, but to commune.
Mirage Of The Indian Rock Scene
Ask Luke about the Indian rock scene today, and he doesn’t sugarcoat it. “The ‘scene,’ as you call it, remains a mirage that is still being chased,” he says, his tone steady but reflective. “Technology has changed everything. The audience generation has fragmented. And the independent Indian music infrastructure remains non-existent.”
That’s the kind of honesty you only get from someone who’s seen the rise, fall, and reinvention of multiple music eras. Kenny remembers the days when rock gigs were guerrilla operations: half the audience was the band’s friends, and the sound system was held together by duct tape. Then came the early 2000s, when MTV and Channel [V] made rock visible, if not yet viable. And then came the digital revolution, which both liberated and diluted the scene.
The algorithms now decide who gets heard. The rebellion has moved to Reels. Yet, for all his realism, Kenny isn’t cynical. If anything, he’s philosophical. “A live audience is its own organism,” he says. “An artist seeks to absorb it with every element of their being. That’s my endeavour every time I’m on stage.”
Rock On And Beyond
You can’t talk about Luke Kenny without talking about Rock On!! The 2008 film was a cultural checkpoint. It gave Indian rock musicians something they’d never had before: cinematic validation. Kenny played Rob, the guitarist who embodied both the passion and tragedy of the rock dream. “It captured the struggle and turmoil that takes its toll on Indian artists,” he reflects. “Four individuals who battle family responsibilities, emotional moralities, economic justifications, even mortality; it had a resonant degree of authenticity.”
It’s that same resonance that The Resonance Project is chasing now — not in the big, theatrical way of a film, but in the raw, tactile intimacy of a live gig. When asked which young Indian artist gives him that same Smells Like Teen Spirit goosebump feeling, Kenny laughs. “That’s a tricky one,” he admits. “You’ll mostly get a diplomatic answer.” But then he adds, “Every rock concert I attended before I joined my own band in 1990 had their moments. The Indian bands of the 1980s were the true pioneers. They set the stage for all of us.”
There’s a sense of gratitude in his words which only comes from surviving multiple reinventions without losing your compass. For Kenny, it’s not about chasing fame, trends, or even meaning. It’s about connection. The kind that made him a VJ, that still pulls him on stage after all these years. And if you’re at Finch, Powai in Mumbai on November 9, and the opening chords of Black or Nutshell ring out softly across the room, you’ll understand what he means.
Read more:
- Siddharth Basrur: “I Have Always Felt Like The Proverbial Runt Of The Litter, And It's Empowering”
- Dhrruv Dhalla’s Accidental Melodies Keep Striking Gold, From Oye Lucky! To Mr. & Mrs. Mahi
- "Shah Rukh Sir and I Had a Jugalbandi on Stage": Sartek On SRK, Amsterdam, Folk House, And Playing Indian Beats In Europe