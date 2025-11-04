ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | Luke Kenny: 'Indian Rock Bands Of The 1980s Were The True Pioneers'

There’s something reassuring about seeing Luke Kenny’s name on a gig poster again. Like finding your mixtape cassette wedged between a stack of CDs, it reminds you of a time when the words grunge, unplugged, and rock rebellion meant something visceral. This time, his name appears on the billing for The Resonance Project (an unplugged rock night at The Finch, Powai, Mumbai) alongside a lineup that reads like a love letter to India’s rock faithful: Gaurav Banerjee, Andrea-Jo Franco, Claver Menezes on guitar, Mack on guitar and keys, Puneet on bass, Aniket on drums, and the flute-wielding veteran Salsa 49, with 2Blue as the special guest.

Luke will also be joining the band Red Mist on stage for another gig this month: punk, metal, thrash night DISS-ORDER on November 27 at Antisocial, Lower Parel in Mumbai. The line-up features Sceptre, The Last Minutes and Backroom. Circling back to The Resonance Project, on paper, it sounds like nostalgia. In practice, it feels like therapy. Set for Sunday, November 9, the event is the kind of intimate rebellion that Mumbai’s rock scene hasn’t seen enough of lately. The promise is simple but seductive: stripped-down renditions of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Led Zeppelin, Ozzy Osbourne, and Alice in Chains. The kind of songs that once made teenagers pick up guitars and parents worry about their kids’ hair. But it’s also a kind of return to roots, not just for the audience, but for Kenny himself.

When we ask what drew him to this particular show, he doesn’t talk about fame or the thrill of performance. He talks about friendship and faith. “Mack” (Makarand Sathe, one of the event’s producers and performers) “sounded me out one afternoon,” Kenny recalls. “We’d worked together before, and he wanted to do something again. Mack’s an accomplished musician, a devotee of rock ‘n’ roll. It was a joy to be included.”

That line says a lot about Kenny. He’s been around long enough to have nothing to prove and everything to enjoy.

The Long Road To Resonance

Did you know that before he was Luke Kenny the actor, director, VJ, musician, he was a dancer? That part always surprises people, as if the rhythm in his bones needed a detour before it found its guitar. His early years as a performer led him to becoming the first male video jockey on Channel [V], where he became the face and voice of a nation learning to say Smells Like Teen Spirit out loud.

“It wasn’t about being a translator,” he says of those days. “It was more a sharing of personal discoveries, this buffet of popular culture that was changing all of us.” That buffet shaped a generation. In the ‘90s, Kenny was the conduit between Indian youth and the magnificent noise of global rock. He didn’t just play the videos on shows like Luke's After Hours; he explained the stories, the heartbreaks, the revolutions behind them. He made Kurt Cobain relatable to a teenager in Pune, and Eddie Vedder’s angst feel like it belonged in a Bombay college corridor.

Two decades later, The Resonance Project feels like a full-circle moment. Because it’s a gathering of musicians who have lived through India’s evolving relationship with rock music: from dimly lit pubs and VHS tapes to streaming platforms and algorithmic playlists.