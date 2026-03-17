ETV Bharat / lifestyle

In The Midst Of LPG Shortage, Turn To No-Cook Indian Dishes That Don't Require Any Heat Or Fire

Don't get bogged down by the shortage of cylinders due to the situation in West Asia. Indian food doesn’t always need fire to work. Some of the best meals don’t come from cooking at all. They come from knowing how to assemble flavour without setting anything on fire. Hidden beneath all the frying, steaming, and pressure-cooking is a clever, practical cuisine that knows exactly how to function without fire. You just have to know where to look.

1. Overnight Oats For Breakfast

The refrigerator does the work. Oats soaked in milk or curd overnight. Healthy, convenient, and makes you feel like you’ve planned your life well.

Toppings: fruits, nuts, honey, cardamom, cocoa powder

2. Fresh & Tangy Bowls

These are dishes where all you do is chop and toss.

1) Fruit Chaat

Ingredients: Apples, bananas, papaya, pomegranate, Chaat masala, black salt, lemon juice.

2) Moong Sprouts Chaat

Healthy, but not in a boring way. It calls for sprouted moong, onions, tomatoes, coriander, lemon juice, green chilli. Crunchy, fresh, and surprisingly filling.

3) Peanut Chaat

Possibly the most underrated snack in India. Salty, crunchy, addictive. You need roasted peanuts, onion, chilli, coriander, lemon juice, spices.

3. Curd-Based Comfort Foods

If Indian cuisine had a secret weapon, it would be curd. It requires no cooking and fixes almost everything.