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In The Midst Of LPG Shortage, Turn To No-Cook Indian Dishes That Don't Require Any Heat Or Fire

Here is a neatly organised, no-cook Indian menu, built for survival and convenience.

Peanut Chaat
Peanut Chaat is quick and easy to make (Getty Images)
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By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : March 17, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Don't get bogged down by the shortage of cylinders due to the situation in West Asia. Indian food doesn’t always need fire to work. Some of the best meals don’t come from cooking at all. They come from knowing how to assemble flavour without setting anything on fire. Hidden beneath all the frying, steaming, and pressure-cooking is a clever, practical cuisine that knows exactly how to function without fire. You just have to know where to look.

1. Overnight Oats For Breakfast

The refrigerator does the work. Oats soaked in milk or curd overnight. Healthy, convenient, and makes you feel like you’ve planned your life well.

Toppings: fruits, nuts, honey, cardamom, cocoa powder

2. Fresh & Tangy Bowls

These are dishes where all you do is chop and toss.

1) Fruit Chaat

Ingredients: Apples, bananas, papaya, pomegranate, Chaat masala, black salt, lemon juice.

2) Moong Sprouts Chaat

Healthy, but not in a boring way. It calls for sprouted moong, onions, tomatoes, coriander, lemon juice, green chilli. Crunchy, fresh, and surprisingly filling.

3) Peanut Chaat

Possibly the most underrated snack in India. Salty, crunchy, addictive. You need roasted peanuts, onion, chilli, coriander, lemon juice, spices.

3. Curd-Based Comfort Foods

If Indian cuisine had a secret weapon, it would be curd. It requires no cooking and fixes almost everything.

1) Curd Rice

Cooked rice (preferably leftover) is mixed with curd and salt. Optional: cucumber, carrot, pomegranate

2) Sweet Lassi

Cool curd and sugar with mango and cardamom (optional).

Thick, creamy, and easy to overconsume.

3) Chaas

Take buttermilk. Stir it with salt, roasted cumin, coriander leaves.

Light and refreshing.

4. Quick Bites & Sandwiches

1) Vegetable Sandwich

India’s most flexible invention. You can’t really get it wrong, which is why everyone makes it differently... and insists theirs is best.

Bread, butter, cucumber, tomato, onion. Chutney and cheese are optional.

2) Cucumber Sandwich

Bread and butter with a filling of thinly sliced cucumber, salt and pepper.

Read more:

  1. LPG Survival Guide: 10 Simple Ways To Reduce Gas Use And Cook Smarter At Home
  2. BBE To FD: Food Label Clues That Tell You If Your Groceries Are Actually Good, And Not Just Cleverly Packaged
  3. Good News For Diabetics, CSIR-NIIST Scientists Develop 'Designer Rice' With Low Glycemic Index And 3 Times The Amount Of Protein

TAGGED:

NO COOK DISHES
FOOD
WEST ASIA WAR
LPG SHORTAGE
DISHES YOU DONT HAVE TO COOK

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