ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Humanity May Have Lost More Languages Than We Ever Imagined, Says Research Dating Back 12,000 Years

If an archaeologist were to discover the ruins of an ancient city, they could measure its walls, date its pottery and reconstruct how its people lived. But if the last speaker of a language dies, almost an entire universe disappears! A language is not merely a collection of words but also a way to organise reality. It determines which distinctions matter, how memories are preserved, how relationships are understood and, in many cases, how people explain their place in the cosmos.

Today, humanity speaks roughly 7,500 languages. At first glance, this seems like extraordinary diversity. Yet new research published in the journal Science suggests something unexpected: we may be living not in the richest era of linguistic diversity, but among its survivors. An international team of researchers has attempted something historians have rarely dared to do: reconstruct the global history of languages over the past 12,000 years, reaching back long before writing existed. Their conclusion challenges one of our deepest assumptions about civilization.

The common story goes something like this. Early hunter-gatherers lived in small, isolated groups, each developing its own language. As agriculture spread and societies became larger, these countless languages gradually merged or disappeared. Diversity, according to this view, has been shrinking ever since.

Humanity speaks roughly 7,500 languages but the number was far greater as close as 3000 years ago (ETV Bharat)

The new study paints a far more intriguing picture. Twelve thousand years ago, shortly before agriculture transformed human history, the world probably had fewer languages than it does today (perhaps between 4,500 and 6,000). As farming spread and the global population expanded, language diversity did not immediately decline. It flourished. For thousands of years, humanity appears to have become both more numerous and more linguistically diverse. As communities multiplied, migrated and adapted to different environments, new languages emerged alongside them. Rather than extinguishing diversity, the early growth of civilization may actually have encouraged it.