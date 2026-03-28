ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Is Looksmaxxing, The Internet’s New 'Glow-Up' Culture That’s Pushing Young Men to Extremes?

Braden Peters aka Clavicular is one of looksmaxxing's most controversial figures ( Instagram )

By 3 Min Read

If you’ve spent any time online lately, you’ve probably encountered the word “looksmaxxing.” It sounds like something a skincare brand invented during a marketing brainstorm. Unfortunately, the reality is stranger. Looksmaxxing is an internet trend where young men attempt to maximize their physical attractiveness using increasingly extreme methods. In theory, it’s about self-improvement. In practice, it can involve everything from obsessive dieting and steroid use to pseudo-science like hitting your own bones with a hammer to reshape your face! For many young men online, looksmaxxing has become an entire lifestyle, complete with influencers, courses, and a vocabulary that sounds like it was invented by a group of teenagers who watched too many Marvel movies. One of the movement’s most controversial figures is Braden Peters, a 20-year-old streamer known online as Clavicular. Influencer Who Turned Self-Improvement Into Shock Content Peters built a massive online following on streaming platforms and TikTok by promoting looksmaxxing techniques and documenting his own physical transformation. His content often revolves around the idea that men can “ascend” socially by becoming physically more attractive: a concept borrowed from certain corners of internet culture where appearance is treated almost like a competitive sport. Among the methods discussed in looksmaxxing forums and videos are: Extreme dieting to stay lean Anabolic steroids and testosterone injections Cosmetic procedures or experimental treatments “Bone smashing,” a pseudoscientific practice involving repeatedly hitting facial bones in the belief they will grow back stronger In Peters’s case, the content escalated into spectacle. He livestreamed controversial stunts, including injecting fat-dissolving substances into influencers and discussing drug use as a way to suppress appetite and stay thin. While the internet loves a spectacle, sometimes it ends badly.