What Is Looksmaxxing, The Internet’s New 'Glow-Up' Culture That’s Pushing Young Men to Extremes?
One of the “looksmaxxing” movement’s most controversial figures called Clavicular has been arrested.
If you’ve spent any time online lately, you’ve probably encountered the word “looksmaxxing.” It sounds like something a skincare brand invented during a marketing brainstorm. Unfortunately, the reality is stranger. Looksmaxxing is an internet trend where young men attempt to maximize their physical attractiveness using increasingly extreme methods. In theory, it’s about self-improvement. In practice, it can involve everything from obsessive dieting and steroid use to pseudo-science like hitting your own bones with a hammer to reshape your face!
For many young men online, looksmaxxing has become an entire lifestyle, complete with influencers, courses, and a vocabulary that sounds like it was invented by a group of teenagers who watched too many Marvel movies. One of the movement’s most controversial figures is Braden Peters, a 20-year-old streamer known online as Clavicular.
Influencer Who Turned Self-Improvement Into Shock Content
Peters built a massive online following on streaming platforms and TikTok by promoting looksmaxxing techniques and documenting his own physical transformation. His content often revolves around the idea that men can “ascend” socially by becoming physically more attractive: a concept borrowed from certain corners of internet culture where appearance is treated almost like a competitive sport. Among the methods discussed in looksmaxxing forums and videos are:
- Extreme dieting to stay lean
- Anabolic steroids and testosterone injections
- Cosmetic procedures or experimental treatments
- “Bone smashing,” a pseudoscientific practice involving repeatedly hitting facial bones in the belief they will grow back stronger
In Peters’s case, the content escalated into spectacle. He livestreamed controversial stunts, including injecting fat-dissolving substances into influencers and discussing drug use as a way to suppress appetite and stay thin. While the internet loves a spectacle, sometimes it ends badly.
According to law-enforcement records, Peters was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on March 26 on a battery charge, with his bond set at $1,000. Authorities say the case relates to an earlier incident where he allegedly instigated a fight between two women at a short-term rental property and posted the footage online. The arrest has drawn fresh attention to his online persona and the extreme culture around looksmaxxing. It also highlights the uncomfortable truth about internet fame: sometimes the algorithm rewards behaviour that is loud, shocking, or downright reckless. And nothing attracts views faster than a person willing to turn their life into a stunt.
The Internet’s New Beauty Arms Race
Here’s where the whole thing becomes terrifying. Looksmaxxing didn’t begin as a fringe curiosity. It grew out of online communities focused on male self-improvement: fitness, grooming, style, confidence. Those are perfectly normal goals. But somewhere along the way, the idea mutated. Instead of “take care of yourself,” the message became “optimize your body at all costs.”
Suddenly, attractiveness was framed as something measurable and hackable, like a piece of software. Forums began ranking facial features with scientific seriousness such as jawline angle, eye spacing, clavicle width. The result is a culture where young men analyze their faces the way car enthusiasts analyze engines. Part of the reason looksmaxxing is spreading so quickly is that it taps into a very real anxiety. Young men today face enormous pressure about identity, success, and dating... often while navigating a world shaped by social media comparison.
Influencers promise a simple formula: Improve your appearance → gain confidence → gain social power → attract partners. It’s the same logic behind fitness culture, just pushed to a much darker extreme. And the internet loves a simple formula.
Dangerous Side of the Trend
Experts warn that the culture surrounding looksmaxxing can encourage body dysmorphia, unhealthy dieting, drug use, and risky procedures. The idea that attractiveness can be engineered through pain or self-harm is particularly worrying. In extreme cases, followers attempt:
- Starvation diets
- Unregulated hormone injections
- Experimental peptides or drugs
- Physical manipulation of bones and facial structures
Another problem is that social media platforms often amplify the most outrageous content.
Moderate advice — “sleep more, exercise, drink water” — doesn’t go viral. But someone livestreaming a bizarre beauty experiment gets clicks.
References:
- https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1467-9566.70015
- https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/26893614251409793
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