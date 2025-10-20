ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Berlin-Based Music Producer Logic1000 On Bringing Her Sound To India And Finding The Soul In Electronic Music

Music producer Logic1000 hails from Sydney and is based out of Berlin ( Image courtesy the artiste )

By Kasmin Fernandes 7 Min Read

There are few things more satisfying than seeing a global music institution finally come to a country that’s been ready for it for years. The Warehouse Project (Manchester’s legendary underground temple of sound) has shaped the global electronic scene since the early 2000s. This October, the festival is coming to India. From October 24 to 26, the Warehouse Project will make its long-awaited Indian debut, transforming Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad into temporary temples of sound. Tickets are already on sale on Skillbox. The line-up reads like a love letter to boundary-pushing music: Joy Orbison, the godfather of genre fluidity, will bring his blend of house, UK bass, and dubstep; DJ Boring will be there with his sunny, lo-fi euphoria; Jyoty, dance music’s outspoken conscience, joins forces with Cinnaman for a special B2B; and the duo DJ HEARTSTRING will unleash their turbo-charged blend of trance and Eurodance. Also read: Clubbing Series The Warehouse Project Is Coming From Manchester’s Depot Mayfield to India’s Biggest Stages For Hyderabad, where the Indian edition culminates at Quake Arena on Sunday, October 26, the city gets something particularly special: a set by Logic1000 (she's also playing in Mumbai at the Dome on Saturday, October 25), the Sydney-born, Berlin-based producer who’s redefining what it means to be a DJ in 2025. If you know Logic1000 (real name Samantha Poulter), you already know her music feels different. Where others go for the mechanical, she leans into warmth. Her tracks are both intimate and euphoric. That duality is perhaps what makes her such a perfect fit for the Warehouse Project. Her 2024 debut album Mother captured the tenderness of new parenthood while still pulsing with club energy. It’s no accident that her music sounds like a heartbeat; much of it was literally written around nap times. “When I wrote Mother, my daughter was so young,” she says. “We were able to be more productive purely because there was so much baby napping. These days there’s less time, so we have to be wise about our approach,” she tells ETV Bharat. That “we” includes her longtime partner, producer Tom McAlister (aka Big Ever), who’s been her creative collaborator for over a decade. When she performs in Hyderabad, Logic1000 won’t just bring beats... she’ll bring presence. Unlike the laptop-hunched DJs who treat sets like coding sessions, Poulter thrives on human connection. Her influences for the Indian tour are as eclectic as her sound. In preparation, she dove into an NTS mix of Indian psy, ambient, and new-age music. “It made me think I’d love to one day do a downtempo set in India,” she admits. The thought of that (Logic1000 swapping Berlin basement BPMs for a sunrise set in Goa) feels inevitable and exciting. The Warehouse Project India might be the start of a new chapter for the country’s electronic scene, but for Logic1000, it’s another chance to do what she does best: turn chaos into connection. Excerpts from an interview ahead of her set in Hyderabad on October 26, 2025: Q 1. You’re about to play at the first set of Warehouse Project shows in India. How does it feel to bring your sound to a country with such an emerging and eclectic electronic scene? I’m so nervous, to be honest. I think I’m putting a lot of pressure on myself for these shows. This happens when I tour somewhere I don’t know much about or have never been before. But also the unknown is what makes this all so exciting and keeps me so engaged in this career. I love the breadth of emotions that comes with this job.