Berlin-Based Music Producer Logic1000 On Bringing Her Sound To India And Finding The Soul In Electronic Music
ETV Bharat in conversation with Logic1000, who's among the global headliners for the first India edition of cult festival, The Warehouse Project.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
There are few things more satisfying than seeing a global music institution finally come to a country that’s been ready for it for years. The Warehouse Project (Manchester’s legendary underground temple of sound) has shaped the global electronic scene since the early 2000s. This October, the festival is coming to India.
From October 24 to 26, the Warehouse Project will make its long-awaited Indian debut, transforming Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad into temporary temples of sound. Tickets are already on sale on Skillbox. The line-up reads like a love letter to boundary-pushing music: Joy Orbison, the godfather of genre fluidity, will bring his blend of house, UK bass, and dubstep; DJ Boring will be there with his sunny, lo-fi euphoria; Jyoty, dance music’s outspoken conscience, joins forces with Cinnaman for a special B2B; and the duo DJ HEARTSTRING will unleash their turbo-charged blend of trance and Eurodance.
For Hyderabad, where the Indian edition culminates at Quake Arena on Sunday, October 26, the city gets something particularly special: a set by Logic1000 (she's also playing in Mumbai at the Dome on Saturday, October 25), the Sydney-born, Berlin-based producer who’s redefining what it means to be a DJ in 2025.
If you know Logic1000 (real name Samantha Poulter), you already know her music feels different. Where others go for the mechanical, she leans into warmth. Her tracks are both intimate and euphoric. That duality is perhaps what makes her such a perfect fit for the Warehouse Project. Her 2024 debut album Mother captured the tenderness of new parenthood while still pulsing with club energy. It’s no accident that her music sounds like a heartbeat; much of it was literally written around nap times.
“When I wrote Mother, my daughter was so young,” she says. “We were able to be more productive purely because there was so much baby napping. These days there’s less time, so we have to be wise about our approach,” she tells ETV Bharat. That “we” includes her longtime partner, producer Tom McAlister (aka Big Ever), who’s been her creative collaborator for over a decade.
When she performs in Hyderabad, Logic1000 won’t just bring beats... she’ll bring presence. Unlike the laptop-hunched DJs who treat sets like coding sessions, Poulter thrives on human connection. Her influences for the Indian tour are as eclectic as her sound. In preparation, she dove into an NTS mix of Indian psy, ambient, and new-age music. “It made me think I’d love to one day do a downtempo set in India,” she admits. The thought of that (Logic1000 swapping Berlin basement BPMs for a sunrise set in Goa) feels inevitable and exciting.
The Warehouse Project India might be the start of a new chapter for the country’s electronic scene, but for Logic1000, it’s another chance to do what she does best: turn chaos into connection. Excerpts from an interview ahead of her set in Hyderabad on October 26, 2025:
Q 1. You’re about to play at the first set of Warehouse Project shows in India. How does it feel to bring your sound to a country with such an emerging and eclectic electronic scene?
I’m so nervous, to be honest. I think I’m putting a lot of pressure on myself for these shows. This happens when I tour somewhere I don’t know much about or have never been before. But also the unknown is what makes this all so exciting and keeps me so engaged in this career. I love the breadth of emotions that comes with this job.
Q 2. India’s dance music audience has evolved massively over the last decade. Have you explored any Indian artists or sounds in preparation for your set?
I was actually listening to an amazing NTS mix the other day as a way to feel inspired and prepared for the trip, it was a collection of Indian psy, ambient and new age music. I found it so enjoyable and it made me think I’d love to one day do a downtempo set in India one day.
Q 3. You’ve played some incredible venues worldwide, but The Warehouse Project is a specific kind of chaos: dark, communal, transcendent. Do you feed off that raw energy, or does it challenge you to recalibrate your sound?
I really love dark music, but I find the stuff I adore the most has an element of brightness to it too. I categorise this music as ‘sexy’ and I do think something like the Warehouse Project captures that perfectly and to do that in such a big room with high production is why it’s so fun to play these parties.
Q 4. You’ve become a bit of a revolutionary in electronic music — not with loud statements but through consistency, craft, and empathy. Do you feel women producers are finally getting the visibility they deserve?
Wow… thank you for saying that! I do feel women are finally (and thankfully) starting to be more visible, especially women who decide to have children and continue to work as a DJ or producer. I feel this has been a super recent thing and it’s so powerful in the way it sends the message to younger artists that yes, you can be a woman and a mother and be a successful touring artist. You still face misogyny and that often intertwines with other types of discrimination but ultimately, it feels like the industry is moving in the right direction.
Q 5. You often collaborate with your partner, Tom McAlister (aka Big Ever). How has that creative relationship evolved?
Tom has been my partner in life for nearly 15 years, so naturally there have been so many iterations of our relationship over the years. I think though, our creative partnership hasn’t changed a huge amount. We work in a different setting these days because we have a studio. But also, most of the time we end up working from home because that’s where we feel most comfortable and ourselves. I actually think being physically comfortable while you’re making music plays a huge part in productivity, so being home with the love of my life is the perfect recipe.
Q 6. Your debut album Mother released in 2024 had an incredibly personal, nurturing feel — inspired by your experience of motherhood. How has that stage of life changed the way you approach touring, producing, and performing?
I’ve only really known proper touring since being a mum, prior to that it was lockdown. It’s been a huge learning curve. I like to rest before I play and I never drink or party. This might seem strange but I honestly have a lot more fun this way. I can really feel the crowd's energy because my feelings haven’t been muted by drugs or alcohol or lack of sleep. In terms of producing, when I wrote Mother, my daughter was young so we were able to be more productive purely because there was so much baby napping time. But these days, there’s less time so we have to be very wise about our approach to writing.
Q 7. There’s a warmth and humanity in your music that sets it apart from more mechanical electronic sounds. Is that something you consciously protect while producing?
Thank you! I feel music is a reflection of the artist as a person first and foremost. When I think of my friends who are producers, I obviously know them as people so well, so when I listen to their music I really do hear their personality in it. That’s the special thing about music, and probably why I have a lot to say about AI music. I care so deeply for humanity so maybe that’s why you feel that in my music.
Q 8. What’s one misconception about being a DJ-producer that you wish people would stop believing?
That we’re all young and taking drugs and partying! Sure that happens but there’s more and more of us who are sober, in their 40s and have a very unexpected life. This doesn’t mean we’re not having fun though, quite the opposite.
Q 9. How do you keep curiosity alive — especially after touring, interviews, and endless flights?
By reading, writing, having deep conversations, listening to mixes from DJs around the world, quality sleep, time playing and crafting with my daughter, and being away from my phone!
