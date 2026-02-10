ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyderabad Now Has A Thoughtful Cultural Space Where Music Is The Axis

Stéphane Wrembel Trio played on opening night and (right) Naga Chaitanya and wife Shobita were among the guests in attendance at Windmills Craftworks in Hyderabad ( Images by special arrangement )

There are cities that love music, and then there are cities that love talking over music. Hyderabad, for the longest time, has sat uncomfortably somewhere in between. We have enthusiasm, taste, playlists, opinions but very few rooms that insist you shut up, sit down, and actually listen. Hence the arrival of Windmills Craftworks feels less like the opening of a venue and more like the introduction of a new habit.

January-end, Windmills Craftworks introduced Hyderabad to its signature Jazz Theatre experience, and it did so without fireworks, DJs, or distractions. Instead, it brought in the Stéphane Wrembel Trio, transporting the soul of Gypsy Jazz from the outskirts of Paris straight into a room that seemed built to receive it. It was, in the most satisfying way possible, not about hype.

Stéphane Wrembel's music has appeared in Woody Allen movies Midnight In Paris and Vicky Cristina Barcelona. He stands firmly in the lineage of Django Reinhardt’s Gypsy Jazz tradition. Joined by Josh Kaye on guitar and Ari Folman-Cohen on bass, Wrembel delivered a set filled with colour, restraint, and that rare quality musicians chase for years: timelessness. You could feel the room leaning in.