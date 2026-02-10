Hyderabad Now Has A Thoughtful Cultural Space Where Music Is The Axis
In a city that loves music but rarely stops to listen, Windmills Craftworks offers enough room and reasons to stay.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
There are cities that love music, and then there are cities that love talking over music. Hyderabad, for the longest time, has sat uncomfortably somewhere in between. We have enthusiasm, taste, playlists, opinions but very few rooms that insist you shut up, sit down, and actually listen. Hence the arrival of Windmills Craftworks feels less like the opening of a venue and more like the introduction of a new habit.
January-end, Windmills Craftworks introduced Hyderabad to its signature Jazz Theatre experience, and it did so without fireworks, DJs, or distractions. Instead, it brought in the Stéphane Wrembel Trio, transporting the soul of Gypsy Jazz from the outskirts of Paris straight into a room that seemed built to receive it. It was, in the most satisfying way possible, not about hype.
Stéphane Wrembel's music has appeared in Woody Allen movies Midnight In Paris and Vicky Cristina Barcelona. He stands firmly in the lineage of Django Reinhardt’s Gypsy Jazz tradition. Joined by Josh Kaye on guitar and Ari Folman-Cohen on bass, Wrembel delivered a set filled with colour, restraint, and that rare quality musicians chase for years: timelessness. You could feel the room leaning in.
This was jazz that expects you to meet it halfway. And remarkably, the audience did. Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, entrepreneur-journalist Rohin Dharmakumar, Laura E. Williams, the U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad... none of it mattered once the music began.
Music Deserves Its Own Room
Windmills Craftworks has always resisted easy categorisation. Born in Bengaluru as a design-led hospitality space, it has evolved into something closer to a cultural sanctuary. Music is the axis around which everything else turns.
Founder Kamal Sagar told ETV Bharat, “Jazz will be a steady presence at Windmills Craftworks, but it won’t be there in isolation.” Over the next four months alone, the venue has 12 concerts scheduled, moving fluidly across genres while keeping “listening” at the centre.
Upcoming performances include intimate jazz sets by Tineke Postma and Stanley Jordan, alongside Indian artists like Guitar Prasanna, Rehmat-e-Nusrat, and a Carnatic Quartet designed to explore dialogue within tradition rather than flatten it for easy consumption. There’s global folk, blues, Manganiyar music from the Barmer Boys, and boundary-blurring ensembles like Hazmat Modine, with voices arriving from Brazil, the Caribbean, and Europe.
“What ties all of this together isn’t genre,” Sagar explains. “But authenticity.” That may sound like a line until you sit through a concert here and realise how rare that consistency is.
Craftsmanship as a Way of Life
Jazz has never really failed in Hyderabad. It’s just never been given a proper home. “Jazz needs rooms that encourage listening rather than spectacle,” says Sagar. Windmills Craftworks is designed as precisely that: a listening room, acoustically tuned, intimate, and respectful of both artist and audience.
The same philosophy spills effortlessly into everything else Windmills Craftworks does. The kitchen approaches food the way the stage approaches music: with technique, patience, and global curiosity rooted in regional respect. Menus are curated like setlists, designed to complement the sound rather than compete with it. The on-site microbrewery plays its part too. Architecturally, the space understands restraint. Warm palettes. Book-lined interiors. Thoughtful spatial flow. Nothing screams for attention. Everything encourages you to stay.
Read more:
- No Headliners From Abroad, No Apologies Either: NH7 Weekender Bets On Indian Music For Its Comeback 2026 Edition
- North Carolina-Based Slingshot Festival Is Coming To India, Here's All You Need To Know About The Popular Festival of Music and Electronic Art, Plus Dates And Lineup
- Polish Jazz Band Light Star Guiding Follows Jazz Where Curiosity Leads