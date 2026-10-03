ETV Bharat / lifestyle

New & Noteworthy: Six New Books To Watch Out For This Weekend

A few of our picks from the latest books ( ETV Bharat )

This week's selection has a particularly varied collection: a novel rooted in memory and identity, a quiet Swedish story about friendship and loss, a look at equality and the law, a graphic novel about the death penalty, John Green's first novel for adults, and a new book from Grit author Angela Duckworth about the environments that shape us. Six books, six very different subjects, and a useful reminder that there is no single definition of a good reading week.

Here are the titles worth putting on your reading radar this week. 1. Gulabiya — Abha Purbey Read this if: You like fiction that looks closely at people, place and the complicated business of belonging. Published by Hachette India, Abha Purbey's Gulabiya is a new novel that arrives with the promise of a story rooted in the emotional and social textures of contemporary India. The title itself suggests something vividly Indian, and Purbey's fiction is likely to appeal to readers who enjoy novels in which the personal story is inseparable from the world surrounding it. This is the kind of book to put on your radar if you prefer literary fiction that asks questions about identity, relationships and the lives people construct within the circumstances they inherit. Why add it to your list? Gulabiya is worth watching for readers who like novels that use individual lives to explore larger questions about society and belonging. Best time to read it: When you want to settle into a novel rather than race through one. This feels like a book for a quiet weekend, preferably when you have enough time to let the characters and their world take up some space in your head. The Donkey Rider (Image courtesy Penguin Random House India) 2. The Donkey Rider — Rai Read this if: You want to encounter a difficult subject through an unusual form; and don't think serious nonfiction has to look like a report. Some stories about the justice system are told through courtrooms, case files and statistics. The Donkey Rider takes a very different route. This graphic novel from Penguin India moves between the fictional cities of Pulse and Rukawa, following Huma, a young lawyer defending prisoners on death row, and Ghurbat, a man awaiting execution. Their lives converge inside the prison known as the Big Well. Its central question is an uncomfortable one: when a person is condemned, what story do we tell ourselves about the person being condemned? Why add it to your list? Rai's background in art history and animation, along with her interest in space, memory, migration and histories shaped by ecology and colonialism, makes The Donkey Rider an especially interesting meeting point between research and visual storytelling. Best time to read it: This is a book where the form matters as much as the subject. Read it when you are prepared for a book that doesn't give you the comfort of believing that justice is always a simple matter of right and wrong. 3. Small Comfort — Ia Genberg Read this if: You like quiet, beautifully observed books about friendship, memory and the people who remain with us long after they have left our lives.