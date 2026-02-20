ETV Bharat / lifestyle

7 Books That Will Change How You Think | 2026 World Day Of Social Justice

You read a thread. You watch a reel. You repost an infographic with pastel fonts. And suddenly, you're an SJW (short for social justice warrior) with opinions on geopolitics, patriarchy, and late-stage capitalism. But social justice is a centuries-long conversation and like all serious conversations, it demands context. Before becoming a keyboard social justice warrior, gain some knowledge and perspective first. The World Day of Social Justice is the perfect time to start.

What Is World Day of Social Justice?

Observed every year on February 20, World Day of Social Justice was established by the United Nations to highlight issues like poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, unemployment, and human rights. But beyond official statements and themed webinars, the day asks: what does fairness actually require? Social justice is about dismantling structural barriers and building systems that are equitable. If we are serious about justice, we must first understand those systems, and understanding begins with study.

1. Bad Feminist

Author: Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay dismantles the idea that you must be flawless to care about justice. She loves pop culture. She has contradictions. She admits to consuming the very systems she critiques. And instead of pretending otherwise, she writes about it. Bad Feminist shows that social justice work is about engaging honestly with your inconsistencies. It asks a harder question than social media ever will: What does it mean to try, imperfectly, in a flawed world?

2. The Red Tent

Author: Anita Diamant

On the surface, this is historical fiction. Beneath that, it is reclamation. Anita Diamant retells a brief biblical story from the perspective of Dinah, a woman barely mentioned in the original text. It is a demonstration of how history has often been written — and who it has excluded. Social justice is, at its core, about who gets to tell the story. The Red Tent invites you to imagine how many voices were edited out of the official version of events. How many “minor characters” were central to their own lives. Before you argue about representation, read this and sit with the weight of erasure.

3. We Crossed a Bridge and It Trembled

Author: Wendy Pearlman

This book is an oral history of the Syrian uprising and its aftermath. But it reads like a chorus. Wendy Pearlman compiles first-person testimonies from Syrian teachers, students, parents and children whose lives were reshaped by revolution and war. What makes this book essential is its structure. There is no singular hero. No neat arc. Just lived experience, human stories layered with ambiguity, grief, courage, and contradiction.

4. Just Mercy