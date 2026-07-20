Lipstick Day 2026: How To Make Your Shade Last Through Rain, Humidity And Chai Breaks
Tips and tricks to help your favourite shade survive the rainy season.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Indian monsoon is basically an obstacle course for makeup. You step out looking like you've mastered the art of the perfect lip but 45 minutes later, you've survived a humid auto ride, a surprise downpour, two cups of chai with a samosa. Your lipstick, meanwhile, has submitted its resignation. But lipstick isn't the problem. The weather is.
Fortunately, there are ways to help your favourite shade survive the season, without carrying your makeup pouch like it's emergency medical equipment.
1. Start With A Blank Canvas
Imagine painting a wall without cleaning it first. That's exactly what applying lipstick on dry, flaky lips is like. Before reaching for colour, gently exfoliate your lips once or twice a week using a soft lip scrub or even a damp washcloth. Follow it up with a light layer of lip balm and let it settle. Keep the lip balm layer light.
2. Lip Liner Is the Adult in the Room
Lip liner doesn't get nearly enough appreciation. It keeps everything together while lipstick gets all the compliments. Choose a liner that matches your lipstick, outline your lips and lightly fill them in before applying colour. Think of it as primer for your lipstick. Even if the top layer fades after lunch, you'll still have a soft wash of colour underneath.
3. Thin Layers Win Every Time
We've all been tempted to swipe on lipstick like we're colouring with crayons. However, it's better to apply one thin layer, blot gently with a tissue, then apply a second coat. It takes an extra 30 seconds but dramatically increases the chances of your lipstick surviving your afternoon coffee, colleague's birthday cake and your third cup of chai.
4. Powder Is Not Just for Your Face
Here's a backstage makeup trick. Place a single-ply tissue over your lips and lightly dust translucent powder over it. The powder passes through the tissue just enough to set the lipstick without making your lips look dry. It's basically hairspray for your lipstick.
5. Matte Doesn't Mean Miserable
During the monsoon, long-wear matte and satin formulas generally outperform creamy glosses because they're designed to stay put despite humidity. The trick is finding one that doesn't leave your lips feeling like they've been wandering through the Thar Desert. Luckily, modern formulas are much kinder than their predecessors.
6. Blotting Papers Aren't Just for Oily Skin
Humidity loves making your face shiny. That extra oil around your mouth can slowly break down lipstick throughout the day. Instead of repeatedly powdering your face which can leave you looking like you've accidentally walked through a flour mill, use blotting papers to absorb excess oil before touching up your lipstick.
7. Drink Smart
If you're drinking coffee, iced tea or your fifth cup of office chai, try sipping through a straw whenever practical. Yes, it sounds slightly dramatic. But so is reapplying lipstick every 20 minutes. When it comes to mugs, sip from one side consistently rather than the entire rim. Your lipstick will disappear in one neat section instead of creating what makeup artists call an “uneven fade.”
8. Carry the Bare Minimum
You don't need your entire vanity in your handbag. Just carry three things:
1) Your lipstick.
2) A matching lip liner.
3) A compact mirror.
That's your emergency response team. Anything more and you're packing for a cosmetic expedition.
9. Don't Rub, Touch Up
When lipstick starts fading, resist the urge to rub your lips together like you're trying to start a campfire. Instead, blot away any uneven colour and apply a fresh, thin layer only where it's needed. Small touch-ups always look fresher than piling on coat after coat until your lips resemble a multi-storey building.
10. Eat Strategically
Greasy foods and creamy gravies are the final boss level for lipstick. Whenever possible, take smaller bites and gently dab your lips with a napkin after eating instead of wiping vigorously.
11. Finish With Confidence
Here's a little beauty secret nobody mentions often enough. People notice your smile far more than they notice whether your lipstick has faded by 3%. Lipstick is meant to make you feel good, not anxious. So wear the bold red. Try the coral. Experiment with berry, plum or that mysterious nude shade. If it survives the rain, fantastic. If it survives humidity and two cups of masala chai, you've officially found your soulmate.
Also read:
- Makeup For Beginners: A No-Stress Visual Guide To Looking Like You Know What You're Doing
- What Is Cosmeticorexia? The Trend That Is Influencing Teens To Meet Impossible Beauty Standards
- Sambrani Smoke, The Ancient Indian Hair Drying Practice That Is More Beneficial Than Any Heat Styling Tools
- Simple 5-Step Skincare Routine That Can Help You Get Healthy, Glowing Skin Without Complicating Your Life