ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Lipstick Day 2026: How To Make Your Shade Last Through Rain, Humidity And Chai Breaks

Your lipstick will last longer with these tips ( ETV Bharat )

Indian monsoon is basically an obstacle course for makeup. You step out looking like you've mastered the art of the perfect lip but 45 minutes later, you've survived a humid auto ride, a surprise downpour, two cups of chai with a samosa. Your lipstick, meanwhile, has submitted its resignation. But lipstick isn't the problem. The weather is.

Fortunately, there are ways to help your favourite shade survive the season, without carrying your makeup pouch like it's emergency medical equipment.

1. Start With A Blank Canvas

Imagine painting a wall without cleaning it first. That's exactly what applying lipstick on dry, flaky lips is like. Before reaching for colour, gently exfoliate your lips once or twice a week using a soft lip scrub or even a damp washcloth. Follow it up with a light layer of lip balm and let it settle. Keep the lip balm layer light.

Lip liner keeps everything together (ETV Bharat)

2. Lip Liner Is the Adult in the Room

Lip liner doesn't get nearly enough appreciation. It keeps everything together while lipstick gets all the compliments. Choose a liner that matches your lipstick, outline your lips and lightly fill them in before applying colour. Think of it as primer for your lipstick. Even if the top layer fades after lunch, you'll still have a soft wash of colour underneath.

3. Thin Layers Win Every Time

We've all been tempted to swipe on lipstick like we're colouring with crayons. However, it's better to apply one thin layer, blot gently with a tissue, then apply a second coat. It takes an extra 30 seconds but dramatically increases the chances of your lipstick surviving your afternoon coffee, colleague's birthday cake and your third cup of chai.

4. Powder Is Not Just for Your Face

Here's a backstage makeup trick. Place a single-ply tissue over your lips and lightly dust translucent powder over it. The powder passes through the tissue just enough to set the lipstick without making your lips look dry. It's basically hairspray for your lipstick.

Matte shades are best for humid climes (ETV Bharat)

5. Matte Doesn't Mean Miserable

During the monsoon, long-wear matte and satin formulas generally outperform creamy glosses because they're designed to stay put despite humidity. The trick is finding one that doesn't leave your lips feeling like they've been wandering through the Thar Desert. Luckily, modern formulas are much kinder than their predecessors.