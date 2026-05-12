ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Summer Is Not Normal Anymore: The Lifestyle Impact Of Extreme Heat And How To Beat It | A Pictorial Guide

This summer is more brutal than ever ( ETV Bharat )

Follow our pictorial guide to learn the causes and solutions for the extreme heat we are experiencing this summer.

Indian summers were always hot, but now they seem angry. There was a time when summer meant mangoes, cricket and power cuts. Now, summer feels like nature has filed an HR complaint against humanity. Welcome to the age of extreme hot weather. Extreme heat is not just a “very hot day.” It happens when temperatures stay unusually high for several days, often combined with humidity, making it difficult for the body to cool itself naturally.

Think of your body like a car engine. It has a cooling system. You sweat, and when sweat evaporates, your body cools down. But during extreme heat, especially when humidity is high, your body’s AC starts failing and suddenly, you feel exhausted doing things as simple as walking to the grocery store. In India, this often shows up as heatwaves: periods when temperatures rise significantly above normal for that region. What makes it dangerous is not just the number on your weather app but how long the heat stays and how little relief you get, even at night.

What Causes Extreme Heat?

One major reason is climate change. The planet is warming because greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere. In simple terms, humans have been treating Earth like a room with no ventilation while constantly turning up the heater.

Then there’s urban living. Cities are basically giant heat magnets. Concrete buildings, glass towers, roads, vehicles, and air conditioners pumping hot air outside create what scientists call the “urban heat island effect.” Cities trap heat and refuse to let it go. That’s why some urban areas feel hotter than nearby towns. Add deforestation, polluted air, changing weather patterns, and rising global temperatures.

How to protect yourself (ETV Bharat)

Keep your home cool (ETV Bharat)

How To Protect Yourself

If someone stops sweating despite extreme heat, develops confusion, fainting, rapid heartbeat, vomiting, slurred speech, or high fever, it may signal heatstroke (which is a medical emergency).

The first rule: stop pretending you are stronger than the weather. Hydration matters, but not in a dramatic “drink eight litres” way. Sip water regularly through the day. Add buttermilk, coconut water, lemon water, and fruits with high water content like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and muskmelon. Avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon heat (usually between 11 am and 4 pm) unless necessary. Wear loose, breathable cotton clothes. This is not the season for fashion suffering. If you exercise, shift workouts to early mornings or evenings. Your fitness goals are important, but survival is more important. Don’t ignore food. Heavy oily meals in extreme heat can make you feel sluggish. Lighter meals and salads work better. Most importantly, check on elderly family members. Many older adults don’t realise they are dehydrated until it becomes serious.

Tips To Keep Your Home Cool

Not everyone has central AC or wants a terrifying electricity bill. These small things help:

Close curtains during peak afternoon sunlight, especially darker rooms facing direct sun. Use lighter curtains if possible. Ventilate the house during cooler hours: early morning and late evening. Fans work better when rooms are not trapping hot air. Cross-ventilation matters. Switch off unnecessary appliances. Your TV, laptop, lights, and chargers add heat to rooms. If possible, add indoor plants or balcony greenery. Even a little shade changes things. Traditional tricks still work too: cotton bedsheets, cooling mats, earthen pots for water, light clothing indoors, and avoiding unnecessary oven or stove use during the hottest part of the day.

Summer has changed. Our habits need to change too because in today’s weather, staying cool is about survival.

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