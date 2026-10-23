ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Your Lifestyle Could Be Weakening Your Bones

The average office deskie sits under artificial lights all day and survives on junk food, both habits spell trouble for their bones ( Getty Images )

You are sitting in your ergonomic office chairs (or slouched on the couch when working from home), typing away on laptops, drinking your fourth cup of chai for the day, thinking you are invincible. However, your bones are silently judging you. And worse, they are dissolving.

The average office deskie, for example, rolls out of bed, sits under artificial lights all day, avoids milk, and survives entirely on junk food and late-night scrolling. What does she get in return? A skeleton weaker than a house of cards. Skipping dairy, living in perpetual darkness devoid of Vitamin D, and living on a diet of processed junk are everyday crimes against your own skeleton. If you don't wake up, step out into the sun, and give your body some actual nutrition, one day you won't even need a slip-and-fall to end up in a full-body cast; you'll just sneeze too hard and crack a rib.