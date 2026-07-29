ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Gastritis Keeps Returning? It's Time To Fix The Pattern, Not The Pain | Lifestyle Habits To Heal Gastritis Naturally

Eat five small meals spread out across the whole day instead of three large meals for better digestion ( Getty Images )

Most of us treat our stomach like an overworked customer service executive. We dump spicy food into it, skip breakfast, survive on coffee, eat lunch at 4 pm, pop a painkiller for every headache, stay up till 2 am, and then wonder why it suddenly starts protesting. That protest often has a name: gastritis.

Gastritis is an inflammation of the stomach lining, and if you've ever experienced that burning sensation, bloating, nausea or upper abdominal pain, you know it isn't something you can ignore. The problem is that many people do exactly that. They swallow an antacid, feel better for a few hours, and go back to the same habits that caused the problem in the first place.

According to Dr. Narendra K. Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, “Gastritis rarely returns because of one spicy meal. Often the real culprits are a combination of chronic stress, irregular meal timings, poor sleep, overuse of painkillers, alcohol and unhealthy eating habits. However, your stomach is surprisingly forgiving if you start treating it better.”

One of the simplest changes is eating on time. You don't have to set military-level alarms, but your stomach appreciates consistency. When meals arrive at wildly different hours every day, stomach acid doesn't know whether it's supposed to digest food or sit around waiting. That uncertainty can irritate the stomach lining.

Wellness experts recommend sleeping on your left side (Getty Images)

Dr. Shetty also recommends swapping three oversized meals for five smaller ones spread through the day. Smaller meals reduce acid spikes and are gentler on an inflamed stomach. Here's another habit worth reviving: chewing your food properly. Digestion begins in the mouth, not the stomach. Eating too quickly simply shifts extra work onto an organ that's already struggling.