From Mughal Courts to Paris Cabarets, A New Exhibition In Hyderabad Traces LGBTQ Histories
“Rouge & Marigold” blends history and performance, offering visitors a chance to explore how art, memory, and community shape conversations about identity across cultures.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
A new art exhibition in Hyderabad will explore how stories of love, identity, and resistance have shaped queer communities in India and France across centuries. Alliance Française Hyderabad and Dark Vibe Society are presenting “Rouge & Marigold,” an experiential exhibition that traces LGBTQ+ histories through art, archives, and performance. The exhibition opens on March 28, 2026, at EXT by Moonshine in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, and will be free for the public from 12 pm to 7 pm.
Part of the France - India Year of Innovation, the exhibition invites visitors to rethink where innovation actually happens. Instead of laboratories or corporate offices, the curators ask an unusual question: What if some of the most creative and influential spaces in a city have always been dancefloors, clubs, and cultural gatherings? Through archival material, installations, and live performances, the exhibition suggests that nightlife and cultural spaces have long been places where communities connect, express themselves, and resist social exclusion.
A Journey Across Two Cultural Histories
“Rouge & Marigold” brings together stories from France and India, showing how queer communities in both countries have navigated visibility, repression, and survival across time. The exhibition features 20 archival works spanning nearly eight centuries, taking visitors from Mughal-era courts and ancient temple sculptures to the cabarets of Montmartre in Paris and contemporary queer communities in Kolkata and Paris. Curated by Vaibhav Kumar Modi, Lotte Carolina Damm, and Daniya Ishankulova, the exhibition highlights parallels between two cultures that may seem far apart geographically but share similar histories of love, erasure, and resilience.
The title itself reflects this cultural dialogue. Rouge, often associated with performance and defiance in French cultural spaces. Marigold, a flower deeply tied to ritual, memory, and everyday life in India.
Together, the two symbols represent both visibility and endurance.
Immersive Experience for Visitors
The exhibition has been designed as an immersive experience across several floors of the venue. A symbolic red thread runs through the space, connecting the archival images and installations. Inspired by both the famous Moulin Rouge in Paris and the ancient idea of a thread of fate, the motif ties together stories from different times and cultures. Visitors will be able to explore the exhibition in multiple ways. They can browse an archive table with reconstructed historical documents and testimonies, sit and read, or write their own reflections on an interactive wall.
Another highlight is a live drag transformation installation, where performers prepare and transform in front of a lit vanity mirror. The installation is meant to show identity as something creative and intentional; something that can be performed, shaped, and shared with others.
Live Performance by Drag Artists
The exhibition’s afternoon programme on March 28 will include a live performance by drag artists Jiya Labeija and Sas Who Maa. Jiya Labeija will be travelling from Goa for the performance. Working around the vanity installation, the artists will demonstrate drag as a form of artistic expression that uses costume, makeup, movement, and gesture to explore identity. Their performance highlights the dual experience of queer visibility: the ability to blend in and stand out at the same time.
The exhibition closes at 7 pm, after which a separate ticketed event called “Rainbow Nights” will take place at the same venue from 8 pm onwards. The event, presented by Dark Vibe Society, will include cabaret and additional performances by the same artists.
Dialogue Between Cultures and Communities
Curator Vaibhav Kumar Modi, a Hyderabad-based cultural producer and Kathak artiste, says the exhibition is meant to spark conversation between communities and cultures. Says Modi, “Rouge & Marigold is, at its heart, a dialogue — between communities, between spaces, between cities and the larger worlds they belong to. What draws me to this kind of work is the conviction that stories (silent or otherwise) must be seen, heard, and understood. Not because the past is something to be escaped, but because we do not have to repeat it. That is only possible if we choose to understand it first.”
Modi’s work often connects classical performance traditions, contemporary nightlife, and curatorial practice. He is also the Director of Millionton Entertainment Private Limited and the founder of Dark Vibe Society, a collective known for creating inclusive cultural events in India.
Highlighting Voices That Are Often Overlooked
Maud Miquau, Director of Alliance Française Hyderabad, says, “When I speak of innovation, we mean something far beyond technology and industry - it is about giving voice to those who are often unheard. ‘Rouge and Marigold,’ as part of our AFH cultural series, reflects this commitment by shining a light on minority communities.”
The exhibition follows other initiatives by Alliance Française Hyderabad that have highlighted the work of neurodivergent children and women living in isolation in Himachal Pradesh. With “Rouge & Marigold,” the focus now shifts to LGBTQ+ communities and the creative ways they express identity, resilience, and belonging.
Exhibition at a Glance
|EXHIBITION
|Rouge & Marigold — An Experiential Exhibition on Queer Histories
|DATE
|28 March 2026
|HOURS
|12pm – 7pm (Exhibition, free and open to all)
|EVENING
|Rainbow Nights, 8pm onwards
|VENUE
|EXT by Moonshine, Film Nagar, Hyderabad
|EVENING
|Rainbow Nights — 8pm onwards (ticketed)
|PERFORMING
|Jiya Labeija & Sas Who Maa
|CURATED BY
|Vaibhav Kumar Modi, Lotte Carolina Damm, Daniya Ishankulova
|PRESENTED BY
|Alliance Française Hyderabad and Dark Vibe Society in association with EXT
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