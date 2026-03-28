ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Mughal Courts to Paris Cabarets, A New Exhibition In Hyderabad Traces LGBTQ Histories

A new art exhibition in Hyderabad will explore how stories of love, identity, and resistance have shaped queer communities in India and France across centuries. Alliance Française Hyderabad and Dark Vibe Society are presenting “Rouge & Marigold,” an experiential exhibition that traces LGBTQ+ histories through art, archives, and performance. The exhibition opens on March 28, 2026, at EXT by Moonshine in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, and will be free for the public from 12 pm to 7 pm.

Part of the France - India Year of Innovation, the exhibition invites visitors to rethink where innovation actually happens. Instead of laboratories or corporate offices, the curators ask an unusual question: What if some of the most creative and influential spaces in a city have always been dancefloors, clubs, and cultural gatherings? Through archival material, installations, and live performances, the exhibition suggests that nightlife and cultural spaces have long been places where communities connect, express themselves, and resist social exclusion.

A Journey Across Two Cultural Histories

“Rouge & Marigold” brings together stories from France and India, showing how queer communities in both countries have navigated visibility, repression, and survival across time. The exhibition features 20 archival works spanning nearly eight centuries, taking visitors from Mughal-era courts and ancient temple sculptures to the cabarets of Montmartre in Paris and contemporary queer communities in Kolkata and Paris. Curated by Vaibhav Kumar Modi, Lotte Carolina Damm, and Daniya Ishankulova, the exhibition highlights parallels between two cultures that may seem far apart geographically but share similar histories of love, erasure, and resilience.

The title itself reflects this cultural dialogue. Rouge, often associated with performance and defiance in French cultural spaces. Marigold, a flower deeply tied to ritual, memory, and everyday life in India.

Together, the two symbols represent both visibility and endurance.

Immersive Experience for Visitors

The exhibition has been designed as an immersive experience across several floors of the venue. A symbolic red thread runs through the space, connecting the archival images and installations. Inspired by both the famous Moulin Rouge in Paris and the ancient idea of a thread of fate, the motif ties together stories from different times and cultures. Visitors will be able to explore the exhibition in multiple ways. They can browse an archive table with reconstructed historical documents and testimonies, sit and read, or write their own reflections on an interactive wall.

Another highlight is a live drag transformation installation, where performers prepare and transform in front of a lit vanity mirror. The installation is meant to show identity as something creative and intentional; something that can be performed, shaped, and shared with others.