ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Acne Alert! Everything You Need To Know About Using LED Light Therapy To Treat Acne And Pimples

Are you dealing with unpleasant acne? Wondering what can be done to manage it? A large number of grown-ups are dealing with acne because of clogged pores due to excess oil (sebum), dead skin cells, bacteria, and even hormonal changes. Adult acne can be painful, frustrating, and impact self-esteem badly. However, understand that acne is one of the most common skin concerns, affecting both teenagers and even adults. While creams, medicines, and chemical peels are widely used to manage acne, there is another tech-savvy option that can be explored: LED therapy or red light therapy. It is becoming popular as a supportive treatment for acne.

Celluma LED Therapy

“LED therapy is a gentle, non-invasive treatment that targets acne-causing bacteria and inflammation, helping improve skin without harsh side effects,” says dermatologist Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin who runs Sarin Skin Clinic in Delhi. She goes on to add that Celluma LED therapy is effective in getting rid of acne. It is an FDA-approved, professional-grade treatment. “During this procedure, specific wavelengths of light are used to target different causes of acne that tend to include bacteria, oil production, and inflammation. The procedure is painless, quick, and suitable for most skin types.”