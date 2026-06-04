Acne Alert! Everything You Need To Know About Using LED Light Therapy To Treat Acne And Pimples
While creams, medicines, and chemical peels are widely used to manage acne, there is another tech-savvy option that can be explored.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Are you dealing with unpleasant acne? Wondering what can be done to manage it? A large number of grown-ups are dealing with acne because of clogged pores due to excess oil (sebum), dead skin cells, bacteria, and even hormonal changes. Adult acne can be painful, frustrating, and impact self-esteem badly. However, understand that acne is one of the most common skin concerns, affecting both teenagers and even adults. While creams, medicines, and chemical peels are widely used to manage acne, there is another tech-savvy option that can be explored: LED therapy or red light therapy. It is becoming popular as a supportive treatment for acne.
Celluma LED Therapy
“LED therapy is a gentle, non-invasive treatment that targets acne-causing bacteria and inflammation, helping improve skin without harsh side effects,” says dermatologist Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin who runs Sarin Skin Clinic in Delhi. She goes on to add that Celluma LED therapy is effective in getting rid of acne. It is an FDA-approved, professional-grade treatment. “During this procedure, specific wavelengths of light are used to target different causes of acne that tend to include bacteria, oil production, and inflammation. The procedure is painless, quick, and suitable for most skin types.”
Celluma LED therapy treatment uses blue and red light for acne. Dr Sarin explains how it works: “Blue light works by killing acne-causing bacteria on the skin, reducing active breakouts and improving the skin appearance. Red light helps calm inflammation, reduce redness, and promote healing of the skin. Celluma LED therapy treatment does not damage the skin barrier, which is why it is often combined with other acne treatments for better results. It has no downtime and is non-invasive.”
Benefits
- This therapy helps to reduce active acne and prevents new breakouts.
- To manage redness and swelling.
- Quickly heals stubborn acne marks.
- Beneficial when it comes to improving the skin texture over time.
However, Dr Sarin cautions: “Make sure to get LED therapy only under a dermatologist’s guidance. The expert may combine it with prescribed acne treatments for successful outcomes. During the procedure, it is necessary to maintain a gentle skincare routine, use sunscreen and other products as advised by the doctor. Complete the sessions without fail.”
Disclaimer: The information and recommendations provided herein are for your understanding only. You should seek the advice of a personal advisor or expert before following them.
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