ETV Bharat / lifestyle

People With A ‘Good Ear’ For Sounds Make Better Language Learners, Says New Research

Good language learners process new sounds differently ( Getty Images )

Even when hearing a human voice, some people’s brains do not immediately treat new sounds as ‘language’, instead they understand them as unfamiliar acoustic signals. This ability may be one of the keys to successfully mastering pronunciation of a new language.

Researchers from UCL and Tohoku University measured the auditory precision of 67 Japanese learners of English by measuring their ability to detect slight acoustic differences, such as changes in pitch, length and tone, in non-speech sounds. They then used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) technology to measure the participants’ brain activity as they tried to distinguish between the English vowels /æ/ (like the ‘a’ in ‘cat’) and /ʌ/ (like the ‘uh’ in ‘cup’). Neither of these sounds map directly on to Japanese vowels.

In a second task, the participants distinguished similar subtle differences in non-speech sounds. The results showed that learners with higher auditory precision relied less on the brain’s left sensorimotor system (involved in language processing) when processing foreign-language sounds. Their brain activity patterns were similar to those that occur when the brain processes non-speech sounds. With less interference from pre-existing patterns of their native language, it was simpler for these learners to accurately process new sounds. In contrast, the fMRI results showed learners with lower auditory precision relied more on the brain’s left sensorimotor network when listening to foreign-language sounds. They used the pronunciation patterns of their native-language when processing unfamiliar foreign-language sounds. Lead author Dr. Kazuya Saito-van Poeteren (UCL Institute of Education) said: “Learners with a ‘good ear’ for auditory differences can hear a new foreign-language sound objectively, without immediately processing it as ‘language’. Instead, their brains analyse the acoustic information itself, and this may be the key to why some people grasp new languages with more ease than others.