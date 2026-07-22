ETV Bharat / lifestyle

People Are Living Longer, But Spending More Years In Poor Health: Lancet

People around the world are living longer than ever before but spending more of those additional years in poor health, according to a new Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study published in The Lancet Public Health. Researchers found that the global morbidity gap widened in almost all countries and territories analyzed between 1990 and 2023. Globally, while the share of life spent in poor health increased, trends varied by country, and a smaller number of countries saw this share decline.

Within a generation, the global morbidity gap widened by nearly two years, increasing from 8.8 years in 1990 to 10.7 years in 2023. Globally, people spent an average of 14.5% of their lives in poor health in 2023, up from 13.6% in 1990. Instead of occurring only in the final years of life, the widening morbidity gap was observed across the adult lifespan, suggesting that people are spending more years living with disease and disability throughout adulthood.

The analysis, based on GBD 2023 estimates, examined trends in healthy ageing from 1990 to 2023 and assessed changes in life expectancy, healthy life expectancy, and the morbidity gap across countries, regions, sex, and levels of socio-demographic development, while also identifying the leading conditions and risk factors contributing to years lived in poor health.

The high-income super-region had the largest morbidity gap (Getty Images)

Longer Lives Do Not Equal Healthy Lives

Between 1990 and 2023, global life expectancy at birth increased from 64.6 years to 73.8 years, while healthy life expectancy rose from 55.9 years to 63.1 years. Because gains in survival consistently outpaced gains in healthy years of life, people are spending more years living with chronic disease and disability. While the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted life expectancy and healthy life expectancy, it did not reverse the broader trend toward a widening morbidity gap.

“Our findings suggest that future gains in population health will come not only from helping people live longer, but from helping them live healthier,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington School of Medicine and senior author of the study. “Progress in healthy ageing should be measured not only by lifespan, but by healthspan, with greater investment in prevention, long-term disease management, and chronic care to reduce years lived in poor health.”

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