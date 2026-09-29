ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mithoon: “The Soundtracks of Subhash Ghai's Films Shaped A Major Part Of Who I Am As A Composer”

“I grew up listening to and observing the iconic soundtracks of Subhash Ghaiji created by the legendary Laxmikant-Pyarelalji. That sound shaped a major part of who I am as a composer. To take this legendary catalogue and reimagine it for a modern live stage is an immense responsibility and an absolute honour,” says composer Mithoon.

That connection will now take a live form with ‘Kya Zamaana Tha: Subhash Ghai’s Musical Legacy Reimagined by Mithoon’, a new concert from Mukta Arts and EVA Live, set to take place at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on December 11, 2026. Mithoon will rework songs from Ghai’s films including Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal and Yaadein , with a 70-member orchestra and new arrangements designed for the live stage.

The project has a personal link for Mithoon. His father, Naresh Sharma, was an arranger and conductor, while his uncle is Pyarelal of the composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The duo created several of the soundtracks for Ghai’s films, giving Mithoon an early connection to the music he will now be revisiting.

The concert will go beyond performances, with singers and actors associated with Ghai’s films expected to join the evening. The programme will also include conversations and recollections about the films and their music. The concert takes its title from the opening lines of Ek Haseena Thi from Karz: “Kya umar thi, kya samaa tha, kya zamaana tha.” For Ghai, music has long been central to his filmmaking. “Music has never just been an addition to my films; it has been the very soul of my storytelling,” he says. “Kya Zamaana Tha is not about looking back, but about celebrating art that continues to live on.”

Mithoon says the challenge is to retain what made the original recordings distinctive while presenting them in a format suited to a contemporary audience. “We are not just performing the songs but recreating an entire era with a massive live orchestra and modern sensibilities,” he says. Tickets for ‘Kya Zamaana Tha’ will be available exclusively on District by Zomato.