Winter-Friendly Kurta Styling Tips For Daywear And Occasions

The goal is not to fight the season but to dress for it thoughtfully (Getty Images)

If summer kurtas are about ease, winter kurtas are about strategy. Layering is not an afterthought; it’s the base plan. Mundhra suggests starting simple: pair your kurta with a wrap, shawl, or long ethnic jacket. Layering allows your outfit to transition smoothly from day to night. One kurta, one jacket, one change in accessories.

According to Anuj Mundhra, Founder and CMD, Nandani Creation Limited (the house of Jaipur Kurti), winter dressing in ethnic wear should begin with one word: layering. Not dramatic, “I borrowed my entire wardrobe” layering but intelligent, thoughtful layering that keeps you warm and stylish from morning meetings to evening get-togethers.

Weddings, festivals, office parties, family dinners... everything suddenly demands a kurta moment. The only problem? Staying warm without looking like you’re wearing everything you own. This is where ethnic winter fashion becomes less about rules and more about smart decisions. No one wants to choose between looking good and feeling comfortable. Especially in winter.

Let’s talk about fabric, because this is where most people go wrong. Winter is not the season for flimsy cottons pretending to be brave.

Mundhra points out, "Fabric choice is a critical component of ethnic winter styling. For particularly cold days, a practical yet underused trick: fitted thermal or full-sleeve undershirts under kurtas. The key is fit. When done right, thermals sit invisibly beneath your kurta, retain warmth, and help maintain a clean silhouette. No bulk, no awkward bunching."

Bottom Wear Matters

Most winter fashion disasters happen below the waist. Light leggings may be loyal companions in summer, but in winter, they betray you by sunset. The solution? Thicker, sturdier fabrics. Mundhra points out that winter bottoms should prioritise comfort and insulation. Some fabrics are, as wearers jokingly describe, “thick like cardboard” and that’s not a bad thing. Structured palazzos, winter-weight straight pants, or wide-leg trousers work beautifully with kurtas and help trap warmth.

For those who still prefer leggings, layering comes to the rescue again. Light leggings can be worn initially, and as temperatures dip, long ponchos or layered capes can be added for warmth without compromising style. The silhouette stays balanced, and you don’t look like you panicked halfway through dressing.

Day-to-Evening Transitions

One of the biggest advantages of ethnic winter fashion is how effortlessly it can shift moods. A simple kurta paired with wide-leg trousers works for the day. Add an embroidered stole or cape in the evening, switch to statement jewellery, and suddenly the outfit feels festive. This is where Indian wear truly excels... it adapts. You don’t need an entirely new outfit for every occasion. You just need smarter layers and better accessories.

Accessories deserve more attention than they usually get. Fabric belts can cinch your waist for a petite look. Embroidered stoles and capes bring texture, warmth, and drama. Layered jewellery, bold silver accents, and statement rings don’t just enhance the outfit but also add seasonal richness.

Ethnic winter fashion doesn’t demand suffering in the name of style. The goal is not to fight the season but to dress for it thoughtfully. Winter mornings may be unforgiving, and evenings may demand extra warmth. But with the right kurta, the right layers, and a little planning, you can move through the season looking confident, comfortable, and effortlessly stylish.