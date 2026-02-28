ETV Bharat / lifestyle

15-Minute Recipe: How To Make Gilgeori Toast, The Korean Street Sandwich That Food Influencers Are Flipping Over

“Gilgeori” literally means “street.” This sandwich is sold by street vendors in South Korea, usually for busy students and office-goers who want something fast, filling, and affordable. Think of it as the smarter, more attractive cousin of the Indian bread omelette. Same comfort but better presentation and a few more ingredients.

Every few months, social media decides to bless us with a new food obsession. First it was Dalgona coffee. Then it was cloud bread. Now, it's Gilgeori Toast, the Korean street sandwich that looks like your regular bread-omelette had a glow-up in Seoul and came back with better styling and self-confidence.

STEP BY STEP RECIPE

1. In a bowl, crack the eggs. Add cabbage, carrot, onion, spring onions, salt, pepper, sugar. Mix everything well. The cabbage will make it look like you’re cooking salad inside an omelette.

2. Heat a pan on medium. Add butter. Let it melt. Let it sizzle slightly. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and spread it into a square shape, roughly the size of your bread slices. Cook on medium-low heat so the inside cooks properly. Flip carefully. Don’t panic if it breaks slightly. Cook until both sides are golden.

3. In the same pan, add more butter and toast the bread slices until golden brown and slightly crisp.

Street vendors are not shy about butter. Neither should you be.

4. Place one slice of toasted bread on a plate. Add a slice of cheese (let it melt slightly), the cabbage omelette, ham or chicken (optional), a generous zigzag of ketchup, a generous zigzag of mayonnaise. Place the second slice of bread on top. Press gently. Then cut in half diagonally.

Pro Tips

Shred cabbage finely. Thick pieces will make flipping difficult. Cook on medium-low heat so the eggs don’t burn. Don’t skip sugar. That sweet-savoury balance is the signature. Wrap in butter paper for full Korean street effect.

In India, we grew up with bread omelette at railway stations and college canteens. Gilgeori Toast feels like its international cousin who studied abroad but still loves home food. Make it once. It's so addictive, you will want to make it every day!