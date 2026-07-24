Beyond K-Pop, Korean Street Food Has Become The New Obsession In Snacking
Korean snacks celebrate contrast. Crispy against soft, sweet beside spicy, creamy balanced with fermented heat. Every bite seems determined to surprise you.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
There are some foods that become famous because governments promote them, chefs celebrate them, or travel writers refuse to stop talking about them. And then there are Korean snacks. They slipped into the world's imagination through an entirely different route. They appeared in the hands of actors in Korean movies and late-night K-dramas, on café tables in Seoul, in the background of music videos, and on social media feeds where crispy fried chicken glistened under neon lights. Somewhere between binge-watching a television series and replaying a K-pop performance for the fifth time, millions of people around the world found themselves wondering a practical question: “I need to know what they're eating.”
Food has always travelled with culture. Italian pasta sailed with immigrants. Mexican tacos crossed borders with families. Japanese sushi became an international language of dining. Korea, meanwhile, found itself exporting not only music, films and television, but an entire way of eating. Korean snacks don't believe in moderation. They celebrate contrast. Crispy against soft. Sweet beside spicy. Creamy balanced with fermented heat. Every bite seems determined to surprise you.
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Take Korean Fried Chicken, the country's greatest culinary ambassador. Unlike many Western versions, it is typically double-fried, producing a shell so astonishingly crisp that it seems almost engineered. Then comes the glaze: sticky honey, fiery gochujang, smoky barbecue or sweet soy transforming an already excellent piece of chicken into something that ignores all notions of restraint.
Then there are Korean corn dogs, which bear only a passing resemblance to their American cousins. Some are coated in cubes of potato before frying. Others hide mozzarella that stretches dramatically with every bite, creating the sort of theatrical cheese pull that has launched a thousand Instagram videos. Tteokbokki are chewy rice cakes swimming in a spicy-sweet chilli sauce. Kimbap wraps rice, vegetables and meat into tidy rolls that make lunch feel elegant. Even instant Korean ramen has evolved into a global pantry staple.
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For Dhruv Kohli, Founder and CEO of Boba Bhai, this global fascination is now clearly visible in India. “The growing popularity of Korean entertainment has introduced Indian consumers to a wider appreciation of Korean food culture, especially among Gen Z and millennials who are increasingly looking for bold, flavourful and shareable snacking experiences,” he says.
That curiosity, he explains, has translated into growing demand for Korean-inspired street food that feels both authentic and approachable. On Boba Bhai's menu, Korean Fried Chicken appears in flavours such as Honey Sriracha and Korean BBQ. Korean-style Chicken Wings, Chicken Popcorn, Chicken Strips and Korean-inspired Burgers have become customer favourites. Korean-inspired Corn Dogs and crispy sides are designed to capture the cuisine's signature balance of sweet, spicy and savoury flavours.
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Meanwhile, Koicha is the latest Korean restaurant in Pune, serving everything from crispy Yangnyeom Chicken and Cream & Cheese Tteokbokki to comforting Chicken Bibimbap and Veg Gimbap. Hanok Seoulful Food in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills has delicious kimbap, bibimbap, tteokbokki, corn dog, japchae, and, of course, ramyeon.
“What makes Korean snacks especially appealing today is that they are part of a larger cultural experience driven by K-dramas, K-pop and social media,” Kohli explains. “Consumers are increasingly looking to recreate the foods they see on screen while also seeking options that are convenient, shareable and perfect for casual dining.”
That may be the real secret behind Korea's culinary success. People aren't simply buying fried chicken or ramen. They're buying a small piece of the world they've been watching on screen. Food has always been one of the easiest passports to another culture. You don't need to speak Korean to understand the pleasure of biting into a perfectly crisp corn dog or slurping noodles that are equal parts comforting and exhilarating.
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