ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Beyond K-Pop, Korean Street Food Has Become The New Obsession In Snacking

There are some foods that become famous because governments promote them, chefs celebrate them, or travel writers refuse to stop talking about them. And then there are Korean snacks. They slipped into the world's imagination through an entirely different route. They appeared in the hands of actors in Korean movies and late-night K-dramas, on café tables in Seoul, in the background of music videos, and on social media feeds where crispy fried chicken glistened under neon lights. Somewhere between binge-watching a television series and replaying a K-pop performance for the fifth time, millions of people around the world found themselves wondering a practical question: “I need to know what they're eating.”

Food has always travelled with culture. Italian pasta sailed with immigrants. Mexican tacos crossed borders with families. Japanese sushi became an international language of dining. Korea, meanwhile, found itself exporting not only music, films and television, but an entire way of eating. Korean snacks don't believe in moderation. They celebrate contrast. Crispy against soft. Sweet beside spicy. Creamy balanced with fermented heat. Every bite seems determined to surprise you.

Also read: Every Cool Café Suddenly Has Bingsu On The Menu: A Beginner’s Guide To Korean Sweets

Take Korean Fried Chicken, the country's greatest culinary ambassador. Unlike many Western versions, it is typically double-fried, producing a shell so astonishingly crisp that it seems almost engineered. Then comes the glaze: sticky honey, fiery gochujang, smoky barbecue or sweet soy transforming an already excellent piece of chicken into something that ignores all notions of restraint.

Korean corn dog (Getty Images)

Then there are Korean corn dogs, which bear only a passing resemblance to their American cousins. Some are coated in cubes of potato before frying. Others hide mozzarella that stretches dramatically with every bite, creating the sort of theatrical cheese pull that has launched a thousand Instagram videos. Tteokbokki are chewy rice cakes swimming in a spicy-sweet chilli sauce. Kimbap wraps rice, vegetables and meat into tidy rolls that make lunch feel elegant. Even instant Korean ramen has evolved into a global pantry staple.