Every Cool Café Suddenly Has Bingsu On The Menu: A Beginner’s Guide To Korean Sweets
Korean sweets are currently invading Indian cafés and restaurants with astonishing speed. Here's what to order.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
The average Indian café menu consisted of three eternal pillars of desserts: brownie with ice cream, cheesecake, and something called a “sizzler brownie,” which arrived sounding like industrial machinery. Then Korean culture arrived. First came K-pop. Then Korean skincare. Then the K-dramas in which heartbreak appears to occur exclusively during snowfall. Now, it's time for the desserts to wow us.
Korean sweets are currently invading Indian cafés and restaurants with astonishing speed. One moment you are ordering a cappuccino in Hyderabad or Mumbai, and the next someone at the next table is photographing a big bowl of shaved ice while saying words like “bingsu” with confidence. Frankly, the desserts deserve the attention. Korean sweets, in general, are less interested in attacking your pancreas than many Western desserts. They possess that rare quality of being both comforting and bewildering. They often involve rice, beans, ice, sweet cream, chewy textures, and engineering decisions that suggest someone looked at a regular dessert and thought, “Yes, but what if we made this more dramatic?”
Here are some Korean desserts absolutely worth trying before they become so mainstream that airports start selling them!
1. Bingsu
If you have not yet encountered bingsu, imagine someone shaved a glacier into a bowl and then decorated it with condensed milk, fruit, cake, chocolate, cookies, or occasionally an entire small bakery. Traditionally, bingsu began as shaved ice with sweet red beans. Modern cafés, however, have transformed it into something halfway between dessert and architecture. Mango bingsu, Oreo bingsu, matcha bingsu, cheesecake bingsu... there now appear to be more varieties of bingsu than functioning traffic lights in most cities. The first surprise is texture. Korean shaved ice is astonishingly soft, like edible snow. Indian cafés love it because it photographs beautifully and makes everyone feel sophisticated. It is also ideal for Indian summers.
2. Hotteok
Hotteok is one of humanity’s great achievements. It is a stuffed Korean pancake typically filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts, then cooked until the inside becomes dangerously molten.
Eating hotteok requires patience and bravery because the filling reaches temperatures usually associated with volcanic activity. But once you survive the first bite, life improves considerably.
Indian foodies adore hotteok because it feels familiar: somewhere between a pancake, a stuffed paratha, and a dessert invented by someone who genuinely cares about your happiness. Street-food-style cafés are especially embracing it because it works brilliantly with coffee and produces the sort of dramatic cheese-pull-style visuals that you see on Instagram reels.
3. Tteok
Tteok, or Korean rice cakes, are chewy, elegant, and unlike almost anything in Indian dessert culture. At first bite, many people experience confusion because the texture is unexpectedly elastic. Your brain spends several seconds attempting to classify what exactly is happening. Then suddenly you become obsessed! Some versions are filled with sweet red bean paste. Others are coated in soybean powder or flavoured with mugwort, sesame, or fruits.
4. Dalgona Candy
Before Squid Game, dalgona candy was a humble Korean street sweet. After the show, it became an international stress test. This delicate honeycomb-like candy, made from melted sugar and baking soda, suddenly appeared in cafés everywhere because millions of people apparently watched a fictional death game and thought, “That snack looks lovely.” It’s simple, crunchy, smoky-sweet, and addictive.
5. Kkwabaegi
Kkwabaegi are twisted Korean doughnuts dusted generously with sugar. But unlike the dense sugar bombs sold in many chain stores, these are lighter, fluffier, and more comforting. Indian bakeries are increasingly experimenting with them because they fit beautifully into café culture: easy to hold, excellent with coffee, and aesthetically pleasing enough to justify a photograph before eating.
6. Yakgwa
Yakgwa is a traditional Korean honey pastry dating back centuries, proving once again that civilizations become truly advanced the moment they invent fried dough soaked in syrup. Made with wheat flour, sesame oil, ginger juice, and honey, yakgwa has a rich, floral sweetness that feels luxurious without being overwhelming. It’s becoming popular in upscale cafés because it pairs wonderfully with tea.
Why India Is Falling for Korean Desserts
Part of the appeal is obvious: the Korean Wave is now a cultural tsunami. But there’s something else happening too. Korean desserts arrive with storytelling attached. They come from K-dramas, street markets in Seoul, late-night café scenes, and food vlogs watched by millions. Ordering bingsu feels less like buying dessert and more like participating in global pop culture. Another plus point is that Korean sweets focus on chewiness, softness, warmth, crunch, and balance rather than simply detonating sugar across your nervous system.
Modern food culture can sometimes become exhausting, with menus reading like chemistry experiments. Korean desserts, by contrast, retain a sense of joy. They are whimsical without being pretentious.
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