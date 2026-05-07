ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Every Cool Café Suddenly Has Bingsu On The Menu: A Beginner’s Guide To Korean Sweets

The average Indian café menu consisted of three eternal pillars of desserts: brownie with ice cream, cheesecake, and something called a “sizzler brownie,” which arrived sounding like industrial machinery. Then Korean culture arrived. First came K-pop. Then Korean skincare. Then the K-dramas in which heartbreak appears to occur exclusively during snowfall. Now, it's time for the desserts to wow us.

Korean sweets are currently invading Indian cafés and restaurants with astonishing speed. One moment you are ordering a cappuccino in Hyderabad or Mumbai, and the next someone at the next table is photographing a big bowl of shaved ice while saying words like “bingsu” with confidence. Frankly, the desserts deserve the attention. Korean sweets, in general, are less interested in attacking your pancreas than many Western desserts. They possess that rare quality of being both comforting and bewildering. They often involve rice, beans, ice, sweet cream, chewy textures, and engineering decisions that suggest someone looked at a regular dessert and thought, “Yes, but what if we made this more dramatic?”

Here are some Korean desserts absolutely worth trying before they become so mainstream that airports start selling them!

Bingsu (Getty Images)

1. Bingsu

If you have not yet encountered bingsu, imagine someone shaved a glacier into a bowl and then decorated it with condensed milk, fruit, cake, chocolate, cookies, or occasionally an entire small bakery. Traditionally, bingsu began as shaved ice with sweet red beans. Modern cafés, however, have transformed it into something halfway between dessert and architecture. Mango bingsu, Oreo bingsu, matcha bingsu, cheesecake bingsu... there now appear to be more varieties of bingsu than functioning traffic lights in most cities. The first surprise is texture. Korean shaved ice is astonishingly soft, like edible snow. Indian cafés love it because it photographs beautifully and makes everyone feel sophisticated. It is also ideal for Indian summers.

2. Hotteok

Hotteok is one of humanity’s great achievements. It is a stuffed Korean pancake typically filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts, then cooked until the inside becomes dangerously molten.

Eating hotteok requires patience and bravery because the filling reaches temperatures usually associated with volcanic activity. But once you survive the first bite, life improves considerably.