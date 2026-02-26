ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Virosh Wedding: Rashmika Returns To Her Coorgi Roots As Vijay Stands Beside Her, All About The Kodava Rituals For The A-list Couple's Marriage Ceremony

India contains thousands of communities. Each carries its own map of the sacred. The Kodavas of Coorg are one such people. A Coorg wedding (called Mangala) is vivid, communal, fiercely proud of its ancestry. The Kodavas have long remembered themselves as a warrior clan. Their rituals carry that inheritance.

The Telugu ceremony will likely be structured, priest-led, bound by scriptural cadence. The Kodava ceremony will be communal, martial, soaked in ancestral pride. If this wedding unfolds as described, it will be a conversation between Kodagu and Telangana.

When the news began to spread that top-billed stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda would marry in Udaipur, it arrived like a drum beat carried from two different hills. One from the red earth of Kodagu. The other from the plains of Telugu land. Reports suggest that the couple are honouring both traditions: a Telugu ceremony in the morning, a Kodava one in the evening. The morning will belong to Vijay’s Telugu Hindu heritage. As dusk stains the sky over Udaipur’s lakes, Rashmika’s Kodava roots will claim their hour.

On the day before the wedding, the ceremony called Ooor Kuduvo gathers the village (the okka and the uur). There is no separation between guest and host. Women chop vegetables and prepare the feast together (karik muripa). Men erect the pandal (temporary wedding canopy) for the celebrations. There is matchmaking happening in corners.

The groom is dressed in the white kupya, a long-sleeved coat secured with a red-and-gold silk chele. A scarf (red with white checks) is tied around his head. He is led to the sacred lamp. His mother places the pavala maale (a chain of gold and coral beads) around his neck. He touches the feet of elders three times. The bride follows parallel rituals. Guided by her bojakarthi, she is adorned with the pathaak: a chain of coral, gold, and black beads with a coin pendant crowned by a cobra hood. Widowed mothers can perform these rituals with their family's consent. Dudis (drums) are played. The volaga (traditional Coorg wedding band) plays outside.

Kodava Wedding Day Turns Marriage Into Memory

On the wedding day itself, the bride wears red: Red silk sari, red full-sleeved blouse, red silk scarf tied around her head. Her jewellery is heavy and architectural. The kokkethathi, the jomaale, the pavala maale, the pathak, bracelets, anklets, toe rings.

The groom wears the white kupya again, secured with the silk chele. But this is no mere costume. Tucked into the sash is the ornamental knife called the peechekathi. At his back hangs the broad Coorg sword (the odi kathi) attached with a silver clasp and chain. He carries a staff with small bells called the gejjae thand. The ritual of cutting banana stumps precedes the entrance to the mantapa. It is said to preserve the memory that Kodavas were once warriors. The gesture is symbolic, but symbols are rarely innocent. They keep bloodlines awake.

The couple sits on separate mukkaalis (low stools). Guests approach to bless them in a ritual called pana kattuva. Gifts are given. The community stitches its approval into the air. Then comes Neeredpa. The bride breaks a coconut with her husband’s peeche kathi and draws water from a well. She offers prayers to Goddess Cauvery in a ritual called Gange Puje. Flanked by two girls from the groom’s side, she carries a pitcher toward the kitchen. The groom’s family dances in her path, obstructing her way in a playful way. Once she passes, the couple cuts a wedding cake. Tradition and contemporary confection meet without quarrel. The following day, the newlyweds gather at the bride’s home for Mane-Mutto, a final embrace before the long arc of married life begins.