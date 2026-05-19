Top Berlin Artist Klangkuenstler Brings His Hard Techno Outworld Experience To India With An Exclusive Show This June
Klangkuenstler will make an exclusive one-night-only Outworld debut this June at NSCI Dome in Mumbai
Published : May 19, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Electronic Dance Music fans are in for a treat as Sunburn brings German powerhouse Klangkuenstler (pronounced Klung-kyoonst-ler) to India. One of the most defining names in contemporary techno, Michael Korb (whose stage name is Klangkuenstler) has carved a global reputation for his soundscapes and high-octane live sets that blur the lines between underground grit and mainstage energy. Known for his relentless BPMs, hypnotic grooves and uncompromising sonic identity, the Berlin-based artist has become a cult favourite across Europe’s most iconic clubs and festivals.
With viral tracks like Toter Schmetterling, Ihr Werdet Weinen and Weltschmerz, Klangkuenstler has amassed millions of streams worldwide and dominated dance floors to major festival stages. His explosive Boiler Room performances and consistently sold-out headline shows have positioned him as a leading force in the global hard techno movement, redefining the genre for a new generation of ravers.
Speaking about his first-ever own production in India, Klangkuenstler said, “I feel a special connection to India since my first gig there in 2024. The energy, the curiosity for this music and how passionate the people are, is amazing. I got so many messages from people asking to bring Outworld, now we got the right location for it and Sunburn feels like the perfect partner to translate my vision and the Outworld production in India.”
Expect a fully realised production experience bringing Klangkuenstler’s creative universe, the Outworld showcase, to life. The space will transform into a living infrastructure of architecture, light and visual narrative designed to erase the boundary between body and sound. The Mumbai debut is designed to be a 360-degree immersive experience. Outworld has established itself as one of the most recognisable conceptual formats within today’s scene, both for its musical approach, narrative progression and sustained energy and for its way of treating space, light and sound as a single expressive system. Catch the gig at Dome SVP Stadium at Worli in Mumbai. Tickets are live exclusively on BookMyShow.
Also read:
- Interview With Sitar Maestro Purbayan Chatterjee On His Latest Work With Snarky Puppy's Astounding Guitarist Mark Lettieri, And His India Tour
- Chad Lawson Talks Healing Through Music, Indian Influences And His Meditative Album Awakening: The Stillness Within
- Kumar Sanu: 'I Love My Country But I Haven't Received Proper Recognition From The Government'
- Shibani Kashyap: Artists Have To Be A Little 'Sarfira' To Survive In The Music Industry