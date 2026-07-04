Monsoon Alert: Do This Simple Kitchen Task Before Humidity Ruins Your Food This Season
You don't need an expensive gadget this season. These simple hacks can keep your groceries fresh for much longer.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
While we're busy enjoying the weather, there's one room in the house that's fighting a losing battle: the kitchen. The extra moisture in the air doesn't just make your clothes take forever to dry. It also sneaks into your pantry, turning crunchy snacks soggy, spices lumpy, flour buggy, and dry fruits stale before you know it.
However, you don't need an expensive gadget or a complete kitchen makeover. A simple monsoon ritual can keep your groceries fresh for much longer. Here's what deserves your attention before the rainy season settles in.
1. Seal Your Spices Tight
Ground spices like turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala and cumin are quick to absorb moisture. They form stubborn lumps, lose their aroma and become difficult to use.
Kitchen Tip: Always scoop spices with a clean, dry spoon and close the lid immediately after use. An airtight container is your best defence against humidity.
2. Don't Leave Flour and Semolina Open
Staples like wheat flour, semolina (sooji) and gram flour (besan) are particularly vulnerable during the monsoon. Moisture can spoil them quickly and even attract insects.
Kitchen Tip: Store them in airtight containers. If you've bought them in bulk, divide them into smaller containers instead of opening the same large container repeatedly.
3. Rescue Your Snacks Before They Go Soft
There's nothing more disappointing than opening a packet of chips or biscuits only to discover they've lost their crunch.
Kitchen Tip: The moment you open a packet, transfer the remaining contents into an airtight container. It keeps snacks crisp and prevents them from absorbing moisture from the air.
4. Protect Dry Fruits and Seeds
Almonds, cashews, walnuts, raisins, chia seeds and flaxseeds all contain healthy oils that can deteriorate if exposed to moisture.
Kitchen Tip: Store them in tightly sealed containers. If you buy in bulk, keep a small amount for daily use and keep the rest sealed till required.
5. Sugar, Salt and Jaggery Need Extra Care
Have you ever noticed sugar or salt turning into solid blocks during monsoons? Humidity is the culprit.
Jaggery can also become sticky and lose its texture.
Kitchen Tip: Store all three in dry, airtight containers and keep them away from damp areas of the kitchen.
6. Store Rice and Lentils Properly
Rice and lentils are pantry essentials, but they aren't immune to monsoon problems.
Kitchen Tip: Store in strong containers with tight-fitting lids. Check them often for moisture or insects so you can spot problems early.
These small habits go a long way in keeping your groceries fresh. Spend a little time organising your pantry at the start of the season. Your spices will stay fragrant, your biscuits will stay crunchy, your flour will stay fresh, and your grocery bill will thank you.
Also read:
- Practical Guide To Prepping Your Home For The Rainy Season
- Beetroot Cheese Treasure Bites To Coastal Kanthari Prawn Canapés, These Fusion Monsoon Recipes Will Brighten Up Your Rainy Days
- The Sweetest Journey on Earth: Inside Chocolate Making That Begins In A Rainforest
- Preventing Injuries Starts with Nutrition: What Young Athletes Often Overlook