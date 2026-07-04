ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Monsoon Alert: Do This Simple Kitchen Task Before Humidity Ruins Your Food This Season

Simple hacks to keep your groceries fresh in the rainy season ( Getty Images )

While we're busy enjoying the weather, there's one room in the house that's fighting a losing battle: the kitchen. The extra moisture in the air doesn't just make your clothes take forever to dry. It also sneaks into your pantry, turning crunchy snacks soggy, spices lumpy, flour buggy, and dry fruits stale before you know it.

However, you don't need an expensive gadget or a complete kitchen makeover. A simple monsoon ritual can keep your groceries fresh for much longer. Here's what deserves your attention before the rainy season settles in.

1. Seal Your Spices Tight

Ground spices like turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala and cumin are quick to absorb moisture. They form stubborn lumps, lose their aroma and become difficult to use.

Kitchen Tip: Always scoop spices with a clean, dry spoon and close the lid immediately after use. An airtight container is your best defence against humidity.

2. Don't Leave Flour and Semolina Open

Staples like wheat flour, semolina (sooji) and gram flour (besan) are particularly vulnerable during the monsoon. Moisture can spoil them quickly and even attract insects.

Kitchen Tip: Store them in airtight containers. If you've bought them in bulk, divide them into smaller containers instead of opening the same large container repeatedly.

3. Rescue Your Snacks Before They Go Soft

There's nothing more disappointing than opening a packet of chips or biscuits only to discover they've lost their crunch.

Kitchen Tip: The moment you open a packet, transfer the remaining contents into an airtight container. It keeps snacks crisp and prevents them from absorbing moisture from the air.