6 Kitchen Cleaning Choices That Deserve a Second Look
Materials such as food-grade steel and other smooth non-porous surfaces can make cleaning easier, for kitchen tools.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 9:30 AM IST|
Updated : September 25, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
Some of the biggest hygiene gaps in a kitchen are often hidden in plain sight. The refrigerator handle touched after handling raw food, a damp dishcloth left near the sink, or a knife that is quickly rinsed rather than properly washed may seem insignificant. Repeated every day however, these small habits can influence how easily germs and food residues move around the kitchen.
1. The Kitchen Towel That Is Used for Everything
A kitchen towel may dry hands, wipe countertops, handle hot utensils and clean up food spills... sometimes all within the same day. The problem is not the towel itself, but repeated use without frequent washing and complete drying. A damp fabric can retain moisture and food residue, creating an environment where microorganisms can persist.
Tip: Using separate towels for different purposes, washing them frequently and allowing them to dry completely can make a simple but meaningful difference to kitchen hygiene.
2. Rinsing Knives Instead of Washing Them Properly
You might think a knife is clean after a rinse but food pieces can stay around the handle, the joints or where the blade connects to the handle. This is very important if the same knife is used for meat, vegetables and foods that are ready to eat. A proper cleaning of knives with soap and water after each use along with keeping raw food preparation away from ready-to-eat foods can help stop cross-contamination.
Tip: Materials such as food-grade steel and other smooth non-porous surfaces can make cleaning easier, for kitchen tools that are used often. Unlike materials that can take in moisture, stainless steel offers a surface that can be cleaned completely and dried properly.
3. The Refrigerator Door Handle
One of the most frequently touched surfaces in a kitchen is also one of the easiest to overlook. Hands move between food preparation, drawers, bins and the refrigerator throughout the day. The handle can therefore become a point where contamination is transferred from hands to a commonly touched surface, and back again.
Tip: Wiping high-touch areas regularly and cleaning them properly rather than simply dusting them can help keep this often-forgotten surface hygienic.
4. The Sink Drain And Its Surrounding Area
The kitchen sink is linked to cleaning. The drain can become a spot where food particles, grease and moisture gather. Just washing dishes does not mean the area around the sink is clean. Food debris must be removed and the sink must be cleaned often. Wet spots must not stay dirty for long.
Tip: Paying attention to the drain, plug, tap base and areas around the sink can help fix hygiene problems that're easy to miss during normal cleaning.
5. Reusable Water Bottles That Are Cleaned Only on the Outside
A bottle can look spotless on the outside while the areas that come into direct contact with the mouth remain overlooked. Bottle caps, threads, silicone seals and straws can retain moisture and residue if they are not properly dismantled and cleaned. This is particularly relevant for bottles that are refilled repeatedly throughout the day.
Tip: Choosing bottles that can be fully opened and cleaned, washing all removable components and allowing them to dry completely can help maintain better hygiene. Food-grade 304 stainless steel is inert, meaning it does not leach harmful chemicals like BPA, BPS, or phthalates into your water, nor does it retain lingering flavours or odours.
6. The Material of Everyday Food-Contact Surfaces
Hygiene is not only about how often something is cleaned; the surface being cleaned matters too. Non-porous, smooth, and corrosion-resistant materials are more useful in such environments with regular washing and frequent contact with food. That is the reason food-grade stainless steel is very popular in kitchens.
Tip: For items like trays, serving equipment, sinks, and selected food-contact surfaces, stainless steel gives durability and a surface that does not absorb moisture or smells. Although, no material is automatically hygienic, so regular and appropriate cleaning is important.
These details may not seem significant individually, but they form part of the everyday hygiene environment of a kitchen. Along with good cleaning and food-handling practices, choosing durable, smooth and non-porous materials for appropriate food-contact applications can make everyday maintenance easier. Food-grade stainless steel is one such option, particularly where repeated washing, durability and resistance to moisture are important.
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