ETV Bharat / lifestyle

6 Kitchen Cleaning Choices That Deserve a Second Look

Clean and wipe the kitchen sink and surrounding area after washing the dishes ( Getty Images )

Some of the biggest hygiene gaps in a kitchen are often hidden in plain sight. The refrigerator handle touched after handling raw food, a damp dishcloth left near the sink, or a knife that is quickly rinsed rather than properly washed may seem insignificant. Repeated every day however, these small habits can influence how easily germs and food residues move around the kitchen.

1. The Kitchen Towel That Is Used for Everything

Using the same kitchen towel for all tasks is an open invitation for dirt and germs (Getty Images)

A kitchen towel may dry hands, wipe countertops, handle hot utensils and clean up food spills... sometimes all within the same day. The problem is not the towel itself, but repeated use without frequent washing and complete drying. A damp fabric can retain moisture and food residue, creating an environment where microorganisms can persist.

Tip: Using separate towels for different purposes, washing them frequently and allowing them to dry completely can make a simple but meaningful difference to kitchen hygiene.

2. Rinsing Knives Instead of Washing Them Properly

Knives made of food-grade steel are easier to wash (Getty Images)

You might think a knife is clean after a rinse but food pieces can stay around the handle, the joints or where the blade connects to the handle. This is very important if the same knife is used for meat, vegetables and foods that are ready to eat. A proper cleaning of knives with soap and water after each use along with keeping raw food preparation away from ready-to-eat foods can help stop cross-contamination.

Tip: Materials such as food-grade steel and other smooth non-porous surfaces can make cleaning easier, for kitchen tools that are used often. Unlike materials that can take in moisture, stainless steel offers a surface that can be cleaned completely and dried properly.

3. The Refrigerator Door Handle