ETV Bharat / lifestyle

K-Food Recipe: Inside The Ancient Craft of Korea’s Most Famous Dish

There are few foods in the world that sound less appealing on paper than kimchi. Take a cabbage. Cover it with salt. Leave it sitting around long enough for microscopic organisms to begin a social gathering. Add garlic, ginger, chilli, and assorted seasonings. Then wait. Yet, through one of those culinary miracles that humans have been stumbling upon for thousands of years, the result is magnificent.

Kimchi is Korea's most famous dish and one of the world's great examples of fermentation. At first glance, it appears to be little more than spicy pickled vegetables. In reality, it is a centuries-old tradition, a scientific marvel, and a cultural institution all rolled into one pleasantly pungent package. Follow our pictorial step-by-step guide to make some gut-friendly kimchi at home:

What is kimchi (ETV Bharat)

How To Begin

The process begins with napa cabbage, though radishes and other vegetables often join the party. The cabbage is generously salted and left to rest. This stage may not sound exciting, but it performs an important task. The salt draws out moisture, softens the leaves, and creates an environment where beneficial bacteria can thrive while less desirable microbes are shown the exit.