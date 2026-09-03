What Is Kidulting? The Millennial Trend Of Letting Your Inner Child Out To Play
Kidulting is the radical idea that an activity doesn't need to improve your résumé to be worth doing.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
There was a time when growing up meant giving things up. You stopped playing outside, drawing, building things out of Lego, or getting excited about a colouring book. You certainly stopped asking whether you could have ice cream for dinner. Then adulthood arrived with its usual package: rent, EMIs, emails, deadlines, traffic, back pain and a mysterious collection of passwords you can never remember.
Somewhere along the way, people began asking: What if being an adult doesn't have to mean behaving like one all the time? This is where kidulting comes in.
What Does Kidulting Mean?
The term describes adults deliberately reconnecting with activities, objects and experiences traditionally associated with childhood. It can mean playing board games, colouring, building Lego, visiting an amusement park, attending a pottery workshop, painting, dancing badly in public, collecting toys, going bowling or spending an afternoon doing something just because it is fun. Kidulting is the radical idea that an activity doesn't need to improve your résumé to be worth doing, and increasingly, adults (especially millennials) are making room for it.
India's experience economy is already offering plenty of opportunities for this kind of grown-up play. There are pottery-painting meetups, art-jamming sessions, board-game nights, craft workshops, karaoke evenings and social experiences designed around meeting people through play. In Hyderabad, for instance, pottery workshops offer adults a chance to sit down with clay, paint and conversation rather than another spreadsheet. In Delhi, events are even combining board games, creative activities and guided reflection with psychologists, turning play into a social and self-discovery experience. Then there are places such as KidZania, which now actively offer adults role-playing experiences, with grown-ups getting the opportunity to try activities ranging from being a chef to a radio jockey.
Why Do Millennials Want To Be Kidults?
Adults spend an extraordinary amount of time being useful: We work, answer calls, schedule meetings, “optimise” and “hack” our health, fitness and lifestyle. We exercise because our smartwatch told us to. We read self-help books about becoming better versions of ourselves. We listen to podcasts while commuting so even the traffic jam can become a learning opportunity. However, there is something rebellious about doing something that has no measurable outcome. You paint a pot (it doesn't increase your salary). You play Uno (it doesn't improve your LinkedIn profile). You build a Lego toy model (nobody from HR sends you a congratulatory email). Essentially, kidulting gives people permission to stop performing adulthood for a while.
For 34-year-old Mumbai-based marketing professional Nisha Menon, it started with board games. “I used to think weekends were supposed to be used for catching up on work, errands or social obligations. Then a friend dragged me to a board-game café. I hadn't laughed that much in weeks. Now I deliberately keep one weekend a month for things that are completely pointless... in the best way possible.”
Opens Doors To Mental Freedom
Mental wellness is often presented as another item on the productivity checklist: Meditate for 10 minutes, exercise for 30, sleep 8 hours, track your mood, drink enough water. While all of those things can be useful, there is value in experiencing joy without turning it into a wellness assignment. In fact, the National Gallery of Modern Art in Mumbai has used activities such as pottery, collage and colouring as part of stress-relieving programmes around mental health awareness.
The appeal isn't difficult to understand. Creative activities can absorb attention. Games can provide social interaction. Making something with your hands can pull you away from the endless stream of screens and notifications. For Arjun Rao, a 37-year-old Bengaluru-based consultant, kidulting has become a way of reconnecting with friends. “Most of us meet over dinner now, and even then half the table is checking phones. When we play board games, everybody is actually present. We argue about rules, cheat occasionally, laugh at each other and forget about work. I don't think of it as therapy, but I definitely feel lighter afterwards.”
That may be one of the most interesting aspects of the trend. Kidulting is about recovering something childhood had that adulthood tends to remove: permission to play without justification. Adults are discovering that play can be social. A pottery class becomes a date. A board-game evening becomes a way to make friends. A painting workshop becomes a birthday celebration. A karaoke night becomes group therapy with off-key singing. For people who find conventional socialising exhausting, structured play can provide an easier route into conversation.
This is perhaps why the growing number of adult-oriented creative and play experiences is significant. Art studios now offer everything from canvas painting and mandala sessions to pottery wheels and clay modelling. Some events explicitly combine play with connection, creativity and self-reflection.
For Nostalgia's Sake
There is also a nostalgic element. Many millennials grew up with board games, cartoons, colouring books, video games, bicycles and neighbourhood play before smartphones became the default entertainment system.
Returning to these things shows us a version of ourselves that existed before every hobby needed a purpose. The danger, of course, is turning kidulting into yet another lifestyle performance. You don't need to spend ₹2,000 on a curated nostalgia experience to prove you're having fun. You don't need an Instagram reel of yourself painting pots. You can buy a pack of crayons, play carrom, make paper aeroplanes, dance in your living room on full volume, watch an old cartoon, or have an unnecessarily competitive game of Monopoly with people you love. The point is not the activity but what happens when you temporarily stop asking, “Is this useful?” For adults living increasingly scheduled, screen-heavy and performance-oriented lives, that question can itself become exhausting.
Growing up is unavoidable. Growing serious is optional.
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