ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Is Kidulting? The Millennial Trend Of Letting Your Inner Child Out To Play

There was a time when growing up meant giving things up. You stopped playing outside, drawing, building things out of Lego, or getting excited about a colouring book. You certainly stopped asking whether you could have ice cream for dinner. Then adulthood arrived with its usual package: rent, EMIs, emails, deadlines, traffic, back pain and a mysterious collection of passwords you can never remember.

Somewhere along the way, people began asking: What if being an adult doesn't have to mean behaving like one all the time? This is where kidulting comes in.

What Does Kidulting Mean?

The term describes adults deliberately reconnecting with activities, objects and experiences traditionally associated with childhood. It can mean playing board games, colouring, building Lego, visiting an amusement park, attending a pottery workshop, painting, dancing badly in public, collecting toys, going bowling or spending an afternoon doing something just because it is fun. Kidulting is the radical idea that an activity doesn't need to improve your résumé to be worth doing, and increasingly, adults (especially millennials) are making room for it.

India's experience economy is already offering plenty of opportunities for this kind of grown-up play. There are pottery-painting meetups, art-jamming sessions, board-game nights, craft workshops, karaoke evenings and social experiences designed around meeting people through play. In Hyderabad, for instance, pottery workshops offer adults a chance to sit down with clay, paint and conversation rather than another spreadsheet. In Delhi, events are even combining board games, creative activities and guided reflection with psychologists, turning play into a social and self-discovery experience. Then there are places such as KidZania, which now actively offer adults role-playing experiences, with grown-ups getting the opportunity to try activities ranging from being a chef to a radio jockey.

Why Do Millennials Want To Be Kidults?

Adults spend an extraordinary amount of time being useful: We work, answer calls, schedule meetings, “optimise” and “hack” our health, fitness and lifestyle. We exercise because our smartwatch told us to. We read self-help books about becoming better versions of ourselves. We listen to podcasts while commuting so even the traffic jam can become a learning opportunity. However, there is something rebellious about doing something that has no measurable outcome. You paint a pot (it doesn't increase your salary). You play Uno (it doesn't improve your LinkedIn profile). You build a Lego toy model (nobody from HR sends you a congratulatory email). Essentially, kidulting gives people permission to stop performing adulthood for a while.