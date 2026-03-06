ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Women's Day 2026 | Meet Khushi Kumar, The Youngest Ever Indian Designer To Show At London Fashion Week

“I want women to feel happy in my clothes,” says 23-year-old Khushi Kumar, in a tone that suggests this is both obvious and revolutionary. For a Gen Z designer making her international runway debut at London Fashion Week, happiness is an unusually simple ambition. But then again, simplicity can be powerful.

On February 21, 2026, at Protein Studios in Shoreditch, London, Khushi presented her eight-look runway collection 'KALANTA — Awakening of the House' at Fashion Scout’s 'Ones to Watch' catwalk. It marked her arrival as the youngest designer from India to showcase at the prestigious London Fashion Week, and the arrival of a new generation of Indian fashion thinking.

One of the unexpected lessons of observing London Fashion Week from within, Kumar says, is discovering that fashion storytelling often evolves outside the designer’s head. “Sometimes you’re focused on construction: a collar, a seam, a pocket,” she says. “Then editors or buyers ask questions and suddenly they see themes you hadn’t consciously articulated.” That dialogue expands the designer. It forces you to understand your own work more deeply. Occasionally, it reveals meanings you didn’t know you were creating.

Learning The Fashion Industry From Every Angle

Before launching her label, Kumar did something many designers avoid: she worked behind the scenes: PR firms, export houses, luxury retail. Even experience with Christian Dior. Each role gave her a different lens. PR taught her storytelling: how collections are positioned and perceived. Export houses taught production realities: timelines, scale, quality control. Working with Dior exposed her to the psychology of luxury and client experience. Together, it created something rare for a young designer: a 360-degree understanding of fashion as both art and business. “Khushi Kumar as a house is built not just on design,” she says. “But on infrastructure, narrative, and long-term vision.”

Her debut collection explores themes of protection, air, and identity. Think sculpted corsets, oversized tailoring, flowing silhouettes, and capes that felt like modern armour. The textiles told their own story: deep burgundy velvet and Banaras zari woven into the garments. Actress Pooja Hegde walked as the showstopper, embodying what Kumar calls the “Khushi Kumar woman”: strong, graceful, and powerful. But before all the runway lights, the applause, the headlines, there was Shoreditch.

The Place Where Experiments Happen

Shoreditch, if you’ve never been, is London’s unofficial headquarters of creative chaos. Street art, vintage stores, experimental galleries... it’s where ideas go to test themselves. For Kumar, it’s also personal. “Presenting in Shoreditch felt symbolic,” she says. “During my early years in London, whether volunteering around Graduate Fashion Week or sourcing materials from vintage stores and antique shops, Shoreditch was always where experimentation lived.”