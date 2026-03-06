Women's Day 2026 | Meet Khushi Kumar, The Youngest Ever Indian Designer To Show At London Fashion Week
“I want women to feel happy in my clothes,” says 23-year-old Khushi Kumar, in a tone that suggests this is both obvious and revolutionary. For a Gen Z designer making her international runway debut at London Fashion Week, happiness is an unusually simple ambition. But then again, simplicity can be powerful.
On February 21, 2026, at Protein Studios in Shoreditch, London, Khushi presented her eight-look runway collection 'KALANTA — Awakening of the House' at Fashion Scout’s 'Ones to Watch' catwalk. It marked her arrival as the youngest designer from India to showcase at the prestigious London Fashion Week, and the arrival of a new generation of Indian fashion thinking.
One of the unexpected lessons of observing London Fashion Week from within, Kumar says, is discovering that fashion storytelling often evolves outside the designer’s head. “Sometimes you’re focused on construction: a collar, a seam, a pocket,” she says. “Then editors or buyers ask questions and suddenly they see themes you hadn’t consciously articulated.” That dialogue expands the designer. It forces you to understand your own work more deeply. Occasionally, it reveals meanings you didn’t know you were creating.
Learning The Fashion Industry From Every Angle
Before launching her label, Kumar did something many designers avoid: she worked behind the scenes: PR firms, export houses, luxury retail. Even experience with Christian Dior. Each role gave her a different lens. PR taught her storytelling: how collections are positioned and perceived. Export houses taught production realities: timelines, scale, quality control. Working with Dior exposed her to the psychology of luxury and client experience. Together, it created something rare for a young designer: a 360-degree understanding of fashion as both art and business. “Khushi Kumar as a house is built not just on design,” she says. “But on infrastructure, narrative, and long-term vision.”
Her debut collection explores themes of protection, air, and identity. Think sculpted corsets, oversized tailoring, flowing silhouettes, and capes that felt like modern armour. The textiles told their own story: deep burgundy velvet and Banaras zari woven into the garments. Actress Pooja Hegde walked as the showstopper, embodying what Kumar calls the “Khushi Kumar woman”: strong, graceful, and powerful. But before all the runway lights, the applause, the headlines, there was Shoreditch.
The Place Where Experiments Happen
Shoreditch, if you’ve never been, is London’s unofficial headquarters of creative chaos. Street art, vintage stores, experimental galleries... it’s where ideas go to test themselves. For Kumar, it’s also personal. “Presenting in Shoreditch felt symbolic,” she says. “During my early years in London, whether volunteering around Graduate Fashion Week or sourcing materials from vintage stores and antique shops, Shoreditch was always where experimentation lived.”
Indian Craftsmanship Redux
That sense of reinvention shaped the staging of KALANTA. Indian craftsmanship, placed in a modern London context, suddenly looked less like heritage and more like the future. If there’s one thing Kumar wants international audiences to understand about Indian craftsmanship, it’s this: it doesn’t belong only in weddings or museums. “I wanted Indian craftsmanship to exist in a contemporary wardrobe,” she says.
This might sound like a small distinction, but in fashion it’s enormous. Indian textiles (particularly intricate techniques like Banaras zari) are often admired from a distance, as though they belong to another era. Kumar wants them integrated into modern design language. Through silhouette, proportion, and styling, she repositions craft as architecture rather than decoration.
Before London Fashion Week came Manchester. Kumar studied at the Manchester School of Art, one of the UK’s most respected design institutions. If London gave her exposure, Manchester gave her discipline. “It’s a place that pushes you to justify everything,” she says. “Every seam, every silhouette, every textile choice.”
Inspired By Sindoor
The colour palette of the collection began with something unexpectedly personal. Kumar was looking through her parents’ wedding photographs when she noticed the deep red of sindoor, traditionally worn by married women. Instead of recreating the exact shade, she translated that emotional memory into deep burgundy velvet. It was red, but more layered.
Banaras zari entered the collection through research. After returning to India, Kumar spent time studying textiles and working with craft clusters. The result was a dialogue between memory and modernity. Which is exactly what fashion is supposed to do. For the finale, actress Pooja Hegde walked the runway. Kumar says the choice was instinctive.
Indian Luxury vs European Luxury
Kumar has a thoughtful take on the differences between Indian and European luxury. European luxury is built on legacy houses: brands with structured heritage systems. Indian luxury, she says, is different. It’s supported by living craft ecosystems. Artisans whose knowledge is generational and still evolving. “It’s more human,” she says. The future of global luxury may lie in merging that hand-driven heritage with contemporary structure.
So where does Khushi Kumar see her fashion capital? London sharpened her global perspective. It encourages experimentation and bold dialogue. India, meanwhile, is her cultural anchor and craft foundation. The future, she believes, isn’t about choosing between them. “The vision is not either-or,” she says. “It’s both!”
Women’s Day stories often celebrate pioneers who broke barriers decades ago. Khushi Kumar represents something different: the generation that grows up assuming those barriers are already gone. She doesn’t talk about “entering” the fashion world. She talks about building a house within it.
(This interview is one of many in the Women's Day special campaign by ETV Bharat spotlighting women of impact)
