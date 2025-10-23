ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Lonely Planet Calls Kerala Cuisine One Of 25 Best Travel Experiences In The World For The Year 2026

There are lands you visit, and there are lands that eat you whole... that swallow you in spice and sweetness, in steam rising off banana leaves and the sound of coconut oil crackling in a pan. Kerala is one such place. It does not merely feed you; it seduces you.

So it feels only natural that top travel guide Lonely Planet has anointed Kerala among the 25 best travel experiences in the world for 2026, under the fitting title, “Dig in to Kerala’s Culinary Culture.” Of all of India’s many states, Kerala alone makes the cut — a state so abundantly alive in its flavours that it makes the rest of us seem like we’ve been eating in monochrome.

Earthy Roots

To eat in Kerala is to taste geography itself. The cuisine here is born of monsoon soil and backwater breeze... of fishermen returning with their catch of pearl spot and mussels, of toddy tappers climbing trees at dawn, of women stirring avial, that symphony of vegetables and coconut, into perfect submission. Even the simplest meal, a humble thali on a plantain leaf, feels like an offering... not to gods, but to appetite itself.