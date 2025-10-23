Lonely Planet Calls Kerala Cuisine One Of 25 Best Travel Experiences In The World For The Year 2026
Of all of India’s many states, Kerala alone made the cut. Here's why eating in Kerala is akin to tasting geography itself.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 10:56 AM IST
There are lands you visit, and there are lands that eat you whole... that swallow you in spice and sweetness, in steam rising off banana leaves and the sound of coconut oil crackling in a pan. Kerala is one such place. It does not merely feed you; it seduces you.
So it feels only natural that top travel guide Lonely Planet has anointed Kerala among the 25 best travel experiences in the world for 2026, under the fitting title, “Dig in to Kerala’s Culinary Culture.” Of all of India’s many states, Kerala alone makes the cut — a state so abundantly alive in its flavours that it makes the rest of us seem like we’ve been eating in monochrome.
Earthy Roots
To eat in Kerala is to taste geography itself. The cuisine here is born of monsoon soil and backwater breeze... of fishermen returning with their catch of pearl spot and mussels, of toddy tappers climbing trees at dawn, of women stirring avial, that symphony of vegetables and coconut, into perfect submission. Even the simplest meal, a humble thali on a plantain leaf, feels like an offering... not to gods, but to appetite itself.
Yet, within this single state lie a thousand kitchens, each with its own rhythm.
In the north, among the Mappilas of Malabar, the food grows more insistent: redolent of meat and memory, spiced by Arab trade winds that once blew in dhows from distant Yemen. Here, biryanis bloom with ghee and cashew, the rice long-grained and perfumed, each bite carrying the ghost of a voyage. Further south, the flavours soften, becoming liquid gold: coconut milk stews, appams with lacy edges, and seafood curries that hum like lullabies.
Spice Central
But to speak of Kerala’s cuisine without invoking its spices would be like describing Venice without water. Every meal is a story of conquest and coexistence, of oceans crossed and recipes shared, of survival steeped in spice. For centuries, black pepper, cardamom, and turmeric grew here like jewels in the soil, calling to sailors and sultans, merchants and marauders. Empires rose and fell on its spice. And though the world no longer sails for Malabar gold, the aroma still travels... now through global kitchens that grate fresh coconut and whisper of “Kerala curry” with reverence.
Mercurial port city Kochi remains the beating heart of this edible empire. Here, old warehouses echo with the smell of roasting coffee and spice markets hum like temples of trade. You can taste history in every bite (Jewish, Portuguese, Syrian Christian, Dutch, British) each leaving a trace, a tweak, a tang.
The result is not fusion but evolution, a culinary palimpsest written and rewritten over centuries.
So, if you ever find yourself drifting into Kochi at sunset, with the Chinese fishing nets swaying like old poets against the horizon, find a small eatery. Order a meen curry. Tear an appam. Let the pepper warm your tongue and the coconut soothe it. In that moment, you’ll understand what the Portuguese, the Arabs, the British, and now Lonely Planet have all known — that Kerala is not just a place you visit. It is a taste that refuses to leave you.
