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SBKK’s Kendra Dance Festival Brings Mythology To The Stage This May

Chakravyuh is a dynamic retelling focused on Abhimanyu, the Pandavas, and the Kauravas. Rooted in the Mahabharata, this production explores Abhimanyu’s courageous attempt to penetrate the formidable Chakravyuh battle formation devised by the Kauravas. As Abhimanyu enters the labyrinth, the choreography brings to life the mounting tension and the valiant struggle, with the Pandavas unable to follow and the Kauravas closing in. Updated choreography, costumes, and jewellery reflect the evolving narrative, while physical and martial movement traditions evoke the epic’s spirit. Through its emphasis on courage, conflict, and the consequences of war, Chakravyuh engages audiences with the enduring legacy of these legendary figures.

Jayant Kastuar, Director, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, said: “This year’s festival features productions that reflect both a rich legacy and a commitment to fresh innovation, dedicating to the original spirit of each work while incorporating new interpretations in movement, music, and staging. By blending tradition with contemporary sensibilities, the festival ensures these stories remain meaningful and accessible for today’s audiences.”

These productions are based on Indian Classical Dance forms including Chhau, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Mayurbhanj, Kathakali and various Indian folk forms . Each performance is enhanced by original musical compositions, intricately hand-crafted costumes, vivid set designs, and dramatic lighting.

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) presents its annual Kendra Dance Festival 2026 to be held on May 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, 2026 at 7 pm at Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi. The festival brings together a curated selection of dance drama productions of the Kendra Dance Repertory, reflecting both the continuity and the renewal within its performance practice. This year’s programming revisits established works alongside reworked productions, where choreography, music, and stage design have been carefully developed while retaining the integrity of the original works.

2) श्रीDURGA

When: Saturday, May 2nd, 2026 at 7 pm

श्रीDurga (ETV Bharat)

Being staged after a gap of three years, श्रीDurga signifies a revitalised engagement with the Devi narrative in the Kendra’s repertory. This production begins with the creation of Durga, specifically beckoned to vanquish, Mahishasura, the formidable demon whose defeat was essential for restoring balance. As the narrative further unfolds, Kali emerges in response to the threat posed by Raktabeej, whose ability to multiply with every drop of blood made him nearly invincible. Kali’s arrival marks a decisive moment, as she destroys Raktabeej and safeguards the universe from chaos and destruction. The choreography and spatial design align seamlessly with the musical structure, vividly depicting these episodes and the transformation of the Devi from serene power to fierce protector. Through rhythm and form, the production presents the Goddess in both her manifestations, emphasising her role as the mother-guardian of cosmic order.

3) KARTIKEYA

When: Sunday, May 3rd, 2026 at 7 pm

Kartikeya (ETV Bharat)

Another major highlight of this year’s programme is the revival of Kumar Sambhav now retitled as Kartikeya. This new production brings renewed focus to the War God Kartikeya, elder son of Lord Shiva, delving into the cosmic events surrounding his birth, which was necessitated by the grave threat posed to the universe by Tarakasur. The narrative weaves in the episode of Rati-Kamdev, Shiva’s marriage to Parvati and birth of Ganesha portraying their roles within the wider context. Furthermore, the birth of Lord Ganesha is depicted, offering insight into his relationship with Kartikeya in the “Shiva Parivar”. The revised production integrates elements from the original work with innovative choreography, contemporary music, and state-of-the-art stagecraft, resulting in a vibrant, modern interpretation that remains faithful to its classical roots.

The productions are mentored by Shobha Deepak Singh, Chairperson, and Gauri S. Keeling, Vice Chairperson of the Kendra. Chakravyuh and श्रीDurga have been choreographed by Shashidharan Nair, while Kartikeya has been choreographed by Raj Kumar Sharma. The productions unite the vision and expertise of Shobha Deepak Singh, Gauri S. Keeling, and now Minaakshi S. Dass, offering a revitalised approach to staging these dance dramas. Shashidharan Nair’s choreography in Chakravyuh and श्रीDurga, alongside his prime disciple Raj Kumar Sharma’s choreography for Kartikeya, highlights the ongoing tradition and continuity within the Kendra. The set design, costumes and jewellery for Kartikeya have been developed by Gauri Keeling and Minaakshi Das, with lighting design by Debi Prasad Mishra. Music for the new production is composed by Madho Prasad, incorporating original compositions of the late Barun Gupta.

Founded in 1952 by Sumitra Charat Ram, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra has sustained a long-standing engagement with Indian classical music and dance through its training institute, dance repertory and annual festivals. Its work has centred on training outstanding artists and teachers, presenting narrative dance productions drawn from Indian epics and folklore and creating a wider audience base for the performing arts. These productions are being presented by Kendra Dance Repertory, a professional group of dance, which was started in 1957 with the first production of its Ramlila. Over the years, the Repertory has produced and presented over 50 productions of dance drama (Nritya Natika) and dance choreographic works (Nritya Sanrachna).

Tickets are available on BookMyShow. Rasikas, families, and young audiences are invited to reserve their seats in advance.