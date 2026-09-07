ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Want Vegetables Stay Fresh In The Fridge For Weeks? Here Are Some Simple Tips

The refrigerator is probably the most frequently opened door in an Indian kitchen. From the time we wake up in the morning until we go to bed at night, we keep opening it: to get milk, store leftovers, take out vegetables or simply check what is inside. Many of us assume that once we bring vegetables and fruits home from the market, putting everything into the fridge is enough to keep them fresh. However, there is no magic box in the fridge that can keep all the food fresh forever.

There are different ways to store different foods; some things can lose their taste and quality when they're in the fridge. So, what should you put in the fridge and what should you leave out? Also, how can you make vegetables last longer?

Things That Don't Need To Be Cooled

It's not always a good idea to put everything you buy from the market inside the fridge. It's possible for some foods to lose their natural taste and quality when they get too cold.

Potatoes: Keeping potatoes in very cold places can change the taste and starch levels.

Garlic: Putting garlic in the fridge can make it sprout. It can also get tough and lose some of its sharp taste.

Tomatoes: Fresh tomatoes are often put in the fridge right away after being bought. But the cold can change their natural taste and feel.

The cold can change the natural taste and flavour of tomatoes (Getty Images)

Onions: If there is too much moisture in the fridge, onions can get soft and mould can grow on them.