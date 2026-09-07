Want Vegetables Stay Fresh In The Fridge For Weeks? Here Are Some Simple Tips
Learn how to store vegetables so that they last much longer, and how to clean your fridge so that it's hygienic for food.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
The refrigerator is probably the most frequently opened door in an Indian kitchen. From the time we wake up in the morning until we go to bed at night, we keep opening it: to get milk, store leftovers, take out vegetables or simply check what is inside. Many of us assume that once we bring vegetables and fruits home from the market, putting everything into the fridge is enough to keep them fresh. However, there is no magic box in the fridge that can keep all the food fresh forever.
There are different ways to store different foods; some things can lose their taste and quality when they're in the fridge. So, what should you put in the fridge and what should you leave out? Also, how can you make vegetables last longer?
Things That Don't Need To Be Cooled
It's not always a good idea to put everything you buy from the market inside the fridge. It's possible for some foods to lose their natural taste and quality when they get too cold.
Potatoes: Keeping potatoes in very cold places can change the taste and starch levels.
Garlic: Putting garlic in the fridge can make it sprout. It can also get tough and lose some of its sharp taste.
Tomatoes: Fresh tomatoes are often put in the fridge right away after being bought. But the cold can change their natural taste and feel.
Onions: If there is too much moisture in the fridge, onions can get soft and mould can grow on them.
Honey: At room temperature, honey will stay good for a long time. It can harden and crystallize if you store it in the fridge.
Bread: Putting bread in the fridge doesn't always make it last longer. It can get dry and hard.
Bananas: If you put bananas in the fridge, the skin can turn dark, and they might not ripen right.
Watermelon: In the refrigerator, it can lose some of its sweetness and quality over time.
How To Make Vegetables Last Longer
- Keeping food in the refrigerator right way can help it stay fresh longer and cut down on waste:
- First, put the veggies in a plastic bag, then wrap them in tissue paper. Then, put the bags in the fridge.
- Keep lemons in a glass jar with a lid.
- Keep the bag of ginger in the fridge a little open. This might help keep water from getting stuck.
- Remove the stems from green chillies before storing them. Similarly, remove the roots from coriander leaves before storing them.
- Paneer and cheese should be wrapped in aluminium foil so that they are protected from exposure to air.
- As for cooked leftovers, don't keep them in the fridge for weeks. Ideally, finish them by the next day.
- For storing food, good-quality airtight containers are preferable rather than leaving food in plastic bags or ordinary steel containers.
Everyday Fridge Habits That Will Save Food And Bills
- Small mistakes in the way we use our refrigerator can affect both, our food and our electricity bill:
- The temperature should generally be set between 4°C and 7°C, regardless of the season.
- Milk bought from the shop should be refrigerated promptly rather than being left outside for long periods.
- At least once a month, take everything out of the fridge, wash the shelves and trays and let them dry properly before putting everything back.
- Clean the outside of the refrigerator with a suitable appliance-cleaning liquid.
- What happens during a power cut is also important. If the power is off for an extended period, avoid repeatedly opening the fridge door, because this allows cold air to escape.
- Switching off the refrigerator every night to save electricity is not a good idea. It can affect food storage and spoilage.
There is another common problem in Indian homes: children opening the fridge door and leaving it slightly open. When the door isn't closed properly, cold air escapes. The compressor then has to work harder to maintain the temperature, which can increase electricity consumption.
Top Tips To Clean The Fridge
You don't have to spend a lot of time cleaning the fridge. Making a simple plan can help:
- Turn off the fridge and unplug it from the wall before you clean it. Take out all the food and other things inside.
- Little baking soda or lemon juice should be mixed with warm water. Wipe the inside down with a soft cloth.
- An old toothbrush can help you get to the corners of the rubber seal on the fridge door where dirt has built up.
- Let the fridge dry out properly before putting the food back in after everything has been cleaned.
- Put a small bowl with some baking soda or coffee powder in one part of the fridge if it smells bad. This will help get rid of the smell.
Having a clean, organized fridge is not just about a good looking kitchen. Keeping your fridge clean and storing different foods the right way will reduce food wastage and help you get more out of your groceries.
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