INTERVIEW | From Birju Maharaj To A New Generation, Aditi Mangaldas On Kathak And Artistic Freedom
A spirit of inquiry lies at the heart of Kathak exponent Aditi Mangaldas' latest engagement with audiences at NCPA Mumbai.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
To watch Aditi Mangaldas dance is to witness an artist who carries centuries of kathak within her frame while remaining attentive to the present. Trained under two of the most influential figures in Kathak (Guru Kumudini Lakhia and Pandit Birju Maharaj), Mangaldas has spent decades expanding the possibilities of one of India's oldest classical dance forms. Yet she speaks less of mastery than of discovery.
When she reflects on the lessons of her gurus, she reaches not for technical terminology but for images. There is, she tells ETV Bharat, a “vertical exploration that takes a dancer inward, and a horizontal exploration that connects that same body to the wider cosmos”. The language is characteristic of an artist for whom dance is not merely performance but inquiry, a way of understanding one's place in the world.
This spirit of inquiry lies at the heart of her latest engagement with audiences at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai. Through An Experience with DRISHTIKON, a three-day immersive residency, and Zeroing IN – Viewing Performances, Up Close and Intimate, a showcase under the NCPA Umang banner, Mangaldas is inviting younger dancers and audiences into the creative ecosystem that has shaped her own artistic journey.
For Mangaldas, understanding dance means understanding everything that surrounds it: the journey by which an idea becomes movement and movement becomes experience. Yet the most revealing insight into her creative philosophy comes when she speaks about doubt. “I prefer to be guided by doubt, than certainty,” she says. As audiences gather at the NCPA this month, they will step into the orbit of an artist who has spent a lifetime asking what Kathak can become while remaining rooted in what it has been. Excerpts from an exclusive interview.
Q 1. You trained under two towering figures of Kathak, Kumudini Lakhia and Pandit Birju Maharaj. Looking back, what aspects of their teachings continue to surprise you in your own practice today?
Many things they taught me suddenly appear in focus at the most unexpected of times. If I had to put it in two sentences, it is the discovery of the ‘vertical exploration’, where you explore within the body and go deeper to find the centre of each movement; and the ‘horizontal exploration’ which connects this tiny body to the cosmos in widening circles of dance, that continue to surprise me in my own dance practice.
Q 2. There is often anxiety around innovation in classical forms. How do you distinguish between preserving tradition and allowing it to evolve?
Innovation and experimentation have always been and are an intrinsic part of classical dance. The tradition is a river that is constantly rejuvenating and evolving. Firstly, what is preservation? What is authentic that one is trying to preserve? How far back in history will you go? Preservation of an art form is in the continuous evolution of it, while understanding its history and geography, and also being completely immersed in the wider understanding of the form that has evolved over centuries.
Q 3. What do you think Kathak can express today that perhaps it could not express a generation ago?
Emotions are the same, across time and space. Katha kahe so Kathak. As Kathak dancers we are narrators of stories. But over the centuries, stories have changed. However, emotions and the beauty and sorrow form the ebb and flow of life. That ebb and flow is a given, whether it is this generation or the previous. Generations change and so do our stories.
Q 4. The residency is called 'An Experience with DRISHTIKON' rather than a workshop or masterclass. How do you plan to make it immersive?
Our intention was to give the participants an experience of what it means to be a dancer as part of the Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company and The Drishtikon Dance Foundation. Here, excellent technique is the foundation on which we encourage dancers to explore their emotional landscape. It was to give the Kathak dancers a glimpse into our process not only by engaging with dance compositions but also into how our productions are realised. Dance, content and intention being the focus, however all other aspects such as music, lights, scenography come together in equal measure to make the concept much more powerful and coherent.
Q 5. The residency includes interactions with musicians, lighting designers and scenographers. Why is it important for dancers to understand the ecosystem behind a performance?
Usually, a dance workshop is only about learning a particular technique, or a composition. That is wonderful but then that does not help in taking it further. However, if you go into the process of making that piece, understanding how the 'CONCEPT' was transformed into dance and enhanced by the music, light design and scenography, it provides a wider perspective and understanding of dance.
Q 6. Your choreography often feels as concerned with questions as it is with answers. How important is uncertainty in your creative process?
I prefer to be guided by doubt, than certainty. Doubt encourages questioning and exploration, which in turn encourages you to look beyond what is comfortable and what is known. This helps to meander through realms that one may never have gone through and create something that is unique and seminal. Certainty, on the other hand, tends to dam creativity.
Q 7. Are there artistic questions you still find yourself returning to again and again?
How can there be an expiry date on questioning? A creative mind is in a constant flux of new thoughts and new processes. I often say, “Get lost in the forest” because you may discover gems that you may not have otherwise found on a tried and tested path. So questions of creativity can never stop.
Q 8. What prompted you to launch the Living Legacy Project? How do you define “legacy” in an art form that is transmitted from body to body?
I have given this question much thought and discussed it often with my well-wishers and family. I don’t want to build a structure which may or may not exist beyond time and space. Whereas if the legacy is about promoting, commissioning, awarding, young exceptional artistes to find their own dance language, then that legacy is a living legacy. It is embodied in the bodies of exceptional young dancers. For me, this seems to be the kind of legacy I would like to leave behind.
Q 9. Watching works like Soma and The In-Between, what excites you most about the directions emerging choreographers are taking Kathak in?
I was so excited and thrilled when I saw the choreography, both Soma and The In- Between. I encourage Bombay audiences to come and see this because they will realise how classically trained dancers, some of them from very traditional dance families, are able to think out of the box. How these brilliant dancers are able to use their knowledge of kathak, but not be confined to it and go beyond. I feel therein lies artistry. I’m really proud of what these five young dancers have created.
Q 10. Zeroing In places audiences and performers in close proximity. How does intimacy change the experience of dance for both the viewer and the performer?
The dialogue is not just between the dancer and the musician but also with the viewer. It allows the viewer to cultivate a close connection with the performing artistes. The performances compel the audience to direct their focused attention on the performer not just by physical proximity but also shared emotional vulnerability.
Q 11. Dancers often speak about the body as an archive. What memories does your own body carry after a lifetime of dancing?
It’s strange how movement memory has an amazing way of suddenly appearing like a flash while dancing. At times, while dancing suddenly a movement takes you into a realm where you were many years ago. It’s like a déjà vu moment that appears and disappears. I try not to capture these and make new memories, but rather I just try to be in the moment with these sudden flashes of body memory.
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