ETV Bharat / lifestyle

INTERVIEW | From Birju Maharaj To A New Generation, Aditi Mangaldas On Kathak And Artistic Freedom

To watch Aditi Mangaldas dance is to witness an artist who carries centuries of kathak within her frame while remaining attentive to the present. Trained under two of the most influential figures in Kathak (Guru Kumudini Lakhia and Pandit Birju Maharaj), Mangaldas has spent decades expanding the possibilities of one of India's oldest classical dance forms. Yet she speaks less of mastery than of discovery.

When she reflects on the lessons of her gurus, she reaches not for technical terminology but for images. There is, she tells ETV Bharat, a “vertical exploration that takes a dancer inward, and a horizontal exploration that connects that same body to the wider cosmos”. The language is characteristic of an artist for whom dance is not merely performance but inquiry, a way of understanding one's place in the world.

This spirit of inquiry lies at the heart of her latest engagement with audiences at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai. Through An Experience with DRISHTIKON, a three-day immersive residency, and Zeroing IN – Viewing Performances, Up Close and Intimate, a showcase under the NCPA Umang banner, Mangaldas is inviting younger dancers and audiences into the creative ecosystem that has shaped her own artistic journey.

For Mangaldas, understanding dance means understanding everything that surrounds it: the journey by which an idea becomes movement and movement becomes experience. Yet the most revealing insight into her creative philosophy comes when she speaks about doubt. “I prefer to be guided by doubt, than certainty,” she says. As audiences gather at the NCPA this month, they will step into the orbit of an artist who has spent a lifetime asking what Kathak can become while remaining rooted in what it has been. Excerpts from an exclusive interview.

Q 1. You trained under two towering figures of Kathak, Kumudini Lakhia and Pandit Birju Maharaj. Looking back, what aspects of their teachings continue to surprise you in your own practice today?

Many things they taught me suddenly appear in focus at the most unexpected of times. If I had to put it in two sentences, it is the discovery of the ‘vertical exploration’, where you explore within the body and go deeper to find the centre of each movement; and the ‘horizontal exploration’ which connects this tiny body to the cosmos in widening circles of dance, that continue to surprise me in my own dance practice.

Q 2. There is often anxiety around innovation in classical forms. How do you distinguish between preserving tradition and allowing it to evolve?

Innovation and experimentation have always been and are an intrinsic part of classical dance. The tradition is a river that is constantly rejuvenating and evolving. Firstly, what is preservation? What is authentic that one is trying to preserve? How far back in history will you go? Preservation of an art form is in the continuous evolution of it, while understanding its history and geography, and also being completely immersed in the wider understanding of the form that has evolved over centuries.

Q 3. What do you think Kathak can express today that perhaps it could not express a generation ago?

Emotions are the same, across time and space. Katha kahe so Kathak. As Kathak dancers we are narrators of stories. But over the centuries, stories have changed. However, emotions and the beauty and sorrow form the ebb and flow of life. That ebb and flow is a given, whether it is this generation or the previous. Generations change and so do our stories.

Q 4. The residency is called 'An Experience with DRISHTIKON' rather than a workshop or masterclass. How do you plan to make it immersive?