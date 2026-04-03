ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival Marks Its 10th Edition This Easter Weekend In The Mountains

L-R: Indian Ocean and Prince will play at the Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival ( ETV Bharat )

As India continues to grapple with gaps in access to timely and affordable pediatric cardiac care, the Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival (KRBF) returns on 3rd and 4th April at Baikunth Resort, Kasauli. Organised by Genesis Foundation, the festival marks its 10th edition. It also celebrating 25 years of the Foundation’s sustained efforts in supporting life-saving treatment for critically ill, underprivileged children suffering from Congenital Heart Defects (CHD). Since its inception in 2012, KRBF has evolved into a purpose-led platform that brings together communities, artists and partners, with proceeds directed towards surgeries, catheter-based interventions and post-operative care for children in need. The upcoming edition will bring together a diverse line-up of artists including Indian Ocean, Nirmala Kannan, Shamaji and The Happy Factory, Prince, Mansa Jimmy, Shrey Tandan, True Blue and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bringing together well-known names alongside emerging artists, all coming together to create a shared stage rooted in purpose.