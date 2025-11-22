ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Karthigai Deepam: 8 Temples To Visit In Tamil Nadu During The Bright Festival

On the fourth evening of December 2025, towns and villages across Tamil Nadu awaken to a single intention: to banish the old night. Lamps are placed in windows, verandas, rice-strewn thresholds, and temple steps. As the wicks catch fire one by one, the darkness of the Karthigai night is pushed back by light. There is a belief in these parts that light does not merely illuminate but also reveals the divine. Karthigai Deepam is the festival in which Tamil Nadu becomes a galaxy of terrestrial stars.

Among the countless temples that offer their radiance to the heavens, a handful assert themselves like legendary protagonists of an epic. Here are the temples to visit during the festival Karthigai Deepam.

1. Arunachaleswarar Temple, Thiruvannamalai

If Karthigai Deepam had a beating heart, it would lie in Thiruvannamalai, the ancient centre where Shiva once turned himself into an endless pillar of flame to settle a divine argument. The Arunachaleswarar Temple (one of the five elemental abodes of Shiva) claims fire as its essence. It is here, beneath the shadow of the Arunachala hill, that the festival becomes a revelation.

The pilgrims perform the Girivalam, a circumambulation of 14 kilometers, circling the sacred hill as though orbiting a celestial body. Each step, it is said, scrapes away a little sin, dissolves a little suffering. But it is the lighting of the Maha Deepam that transforms this night into legend. At the exact, ordained moment, atop the summit, priests ignite a massive cauldron of ghee, camphor, and cotton. The mountain burns like a god remembering its true form.

2. Thirupparankundram Murugan Temple

Further south lies Thiruparankundram, one of Muruga’s six sacred abodes. A hill carved with the patience of millennia shelters the Thirupparankundram Murugan Temple also known as Subramanya Swamy temple, where the warrior-god once married Deivayanai (daughter of Indra) in a divine ceremony. You enter the temple expecting stone and silence. Instead there is a young god with the gentlest smile, bestowing blessings as if scattering light itself. Everywhere are the guardians of this celestial wedding: Shiva, Vishnu, Vinayaka, Durga.

On Karthigai Deepam evening, a lamp is lit in the sanctum, its flame growing until it reaches the hilltop where the Mahadeepam bursts forth. After witnessing this divine ignition, families return home to kindle their own lamps, turning the town into a glowing valley. Outside, the Pandyas’ ancient rock-cut passages glow amber.

3. Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple

If Thiruparankundram is a wedding, Palani is penance. Perched on a solitary hill in Dindigul, the temple is home to one of the most mysterious idols in India: the navapashanam Muruga crafted by the Siddhar Bogar. Nine medicinal substances fused into a deity who, devotees believe, radiates healing. The climb up the Palani hill, whether by steps or ropeway, is steep. On Karthigai Deepam, thousands gather to watch the Maha Karthigai celebrations. The air carries the scent of incense and camphor, but beneath it one imagines the faintest trace of Bogar’s alchemical genius. Muruga, here, is youthful yet eternal, mysterious yet approachable.