Karthigai Deepam: 8 Temples To Visit In Tamil Nadu During The Bright Festival
Tamil Nadu becomes a constellation, and each temple a glowing story during Karthigai Deepam. Light a lamp at one of these famous places of worship.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST
On the fourth evening of December 2025, towns and villages across Tamil Nadu awaken to a single intention: to banish the old night. Lamps are placed in windows, verandas, rice-strewn thresholds, and temple steps. As the wicks catch fire one by one, the darkness of the Karthigai night is pushed back by light. There is a belief in these parts that light does not merely illuminate but also reveals the divine. Karthigai Deepam is the festival in which Tamil Nadu becomes a galaxy of terrestrial stars.
Among the countless temples that offer their radiance to the heavens, a handful assert themselves like legendary protagonists of an epic. Here are the temples to visit during the festival Karthigai Deepam.
1. Arunachaleswarar Temple, Thiruvannamalai
If Karthigai Deepam had a beating heart, it would lie in Thiruvannamalai, the ancient centre where Shiva once turned himself into an endless pillar of flame to settle a divine argument. The Arunachaleswarar Temple (one of the five elemental abodes of Shiva) claims fire as its essence. It is here, beneath the shadow of the Arunachala hill, that the festival becomes a revelation.
The pilgrims perform the Girivalam, a circumambulation of 14 kilometers, circling the sacred hill as though orbiting a celestial body. Each step, it is said, scrapes away a little sin, dissolves a little suffering. But it is the lighting of the Maha Deepam that transforms this night into legend. At the exact, ordained moment, atop the summit, priests ignite a massive cauldron of ghee, camphor, and cotton. The mountain burns like a god remembering its true form.
2. Thirupparankundram Murugan Temple
Further south lies Thiruparankundram, one of Muruga’s six sacred abodes. A hill carved with the patience of millennia shelters the Thirupparankundram Murugan Temple also known as Subramanya Swamy temple, where the warrior-god once married Deivayanai (daughter of Indra) in a divine ceremony. You enter the temple expecting stone and silence. Instead there is a young god with the gentlest smile, bestowing blessings as if scattering light itself. Everywhere are the guardians of this celestial wedding: Shiva, Vishnu, Vinayaka, Durga.
On Karthigai Deepam evening, a lamp is lit in the sanctum, its flame growing until it reaches the hilltop where the Mahadeepam bursts forth. After witnessing this divine ignition, families return home to kindle their own lamps, turning the town into a glowing valley. Outside, the Pandyas’ ancient rock-cut passages glow amber.
3. Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple
If Thiruparankundram is a wedding, Palani is penance. Perched on a solitary hill in Dindigul, the temple is home to one of the most mysterious idols in India: the navapashanam Muruga crafted by the Siddhar Bogar. Nine medicinal substances fused into a deity who, devotees believe, radiates healing. The climb up the Palani hill, whether by steps or ropeway, is steep. On Karthigai Deepam, thousands gather to watch the Maha Karthigai celebrations. The air carries the scent of incense and camphor, but beneath it one imagines the faintest trace of Bogar’s alchemical genius. Muruga, here, is youthful yet eternal, mysterious yet approachable.
4. Pazhamudircholai Murugan Temple, Madurai
Madurai’s hills, wrapped in evergreen forests, guard another of Muruga’s abodes: Pazhamudircholai, where the breeze is thick with the memory of Valli’s laughter. This is the only shrine where Muruga stands flanked by both his consorts, Deivayanai and Valli.
On the eve of Karthigai, crowds ascend the hill, their faces glowing first with devotion, then with lamplight. Special poojas and abhishekams blend with the whispering of the forest. Nearby, the other abodes (Swamimalai, Thiruchendur, Thiruthani) prepare their own luminous ceremonies, each one joining the cosmic choreography of light.
5. Ekambareswarar Temple, Kanchipuram
In Kanchipuram, the city of a thousand temples, the Ekambareswarar Temple stands for the element of Earth. During Karthigai Deepam, the temple walls bloom with countless oil lamps until they resemble golden script written across stone. The rituals here are elaborate. As the lamps flicker against the massive gopurams, you sense that the earth beneath your feet vibrates with a primordial calm.
6. Thayumanavar Swamy Temple, Tiruchirappalli
In Trichy, atop the Rockfort is the Thayumanavar Swamy Temple. The lamp lit here is not a modest affair. It is a giant: a 30-foot metal pillar filled with a thousand litres of mahua oil, sesame oil, and ghee. Its cotton wick, 300 meters long, is soaked for a week. When lit, the flame burns for three days straight, visible across the city like a star that refused to remain in the sky.
7. Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam
Though dedicated to Vishnu rather than Shiva or Muruga, the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam throws itself wholeheartedly into the festival. This is where the reclining god rests on Adisesha, dreaming the cosmos into being. Karthigai Deepam marks Thirumangai Azhwar’s birth star and the beginning of the Adhyayana Utsavam. The Chokkapanai (a palm trunk packed with fire-hungry material) is ignited, rising like a glowing pillar.
8. Meenakshi Amman Temple
The Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, with its swirling towers and carved mythologies, becomes a festival unto itself. Thousands gather as Meenakshi and Sundareswarar are carried in procession, their jeweled forms catching the lantern light. When the Chokkapanai is lit, crackling upward like a tongue of divine flame, the crowd erupts with joy. Muruga’s birth star shines brightly overhead.
In every city, from Thiruchendur’s coast to Thiruthani’s hills, the lamps burn late into the night of Karthigai Deepam. They burn because Tamil Nadu believes in light not merely as an element but as a living force.
