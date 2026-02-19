Delhi To Host 10-Day National Craft Showcase Karigar Bazaar, With Award-Winning Artisans And Cultural Performances
More than 200 artisans from across India are expected to participate, including National Award winners, master craftspersons and women artisans.
Karigar Bazaar is set to make its first appearance in Delhi from 20 February to 1 March 2026, bringing what organisers describe as one of the capital’s largest gatherings of traditional Indian crafts under one roof. The 10-day event will be held at Gate No. 13 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will remain open daily from 11 am to 8 pm.
More than 200 artisans from across India are expected to participate, including National Award winners, master craftspersons and women artisans. Each stall will feature handmade products that reflect regional identities and skills passed down through generations.
What To Expect At Karigar Bazaar
Visitors can expect to see a wide range of textiles such as Jamdani, Ikat, Ajrakh, Chanderi, Maheshwari and Bandhani, along with traditional embroidery styles including Phulkari, Chikankari, Kantha and Zardozi. Folk and tribal art forms like Gond, Madhubani, Worli, Pattachitra and miniature paintings will also be on display.
The bazaar will feature sustainable and contemporary crafts made from sabai grass, banana fibre, moonj, felt, papier-mâché and recycled textiles. Shoppers can browse silver jewellery, meenakari and kundan pieces, tribal ornaments, lac bangles and traditional footwear. Home décor items such as brassware, carved wooden products, ceramics, lamps, toys and incense will also be available. In addition, visitors can purchase traditional food products including laddus, pickles, namkeen, herbal infusions and other regional specialties.
Live Art Demos
A key attraction at the event will be the Karigar’s Experience Centre, where visitors can watch live demonstrations and interact directly with artisans. Workshops and demonstrations will include hand block printing, appliqué work, Pattachitra and Kalighat painting, terracotta pottery, Channapatna lacquer toy making, jute rug weaving, brass cutting, lac bangle making, Mandana art, papier-mâché, sabai grass weaving and leather chappal crafting. Organisers say the aim is to give people a closer look at how traditional crafts are made rather than just displaying finished products.
The event will also feature evening cultural performances. From 20 to 22 February, audiences can watch Bacha Nagma, a traditional folk dance from Jammu and Kashmir presented by the Sonzal Art and Culture Organisation. From 23 February to 1 March, renowned puppeteer Vinod Bhatt will stage Kathputli performances, showcasing Rajasthan’s traditional wooden puppet storytelling.
Alongside crafts and performances, a large food court will offer regional dishes from Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. Visitors can enjoy everything from Purani Dilli chaat and chole bhature to South Indian specialties, Awadhi dishes and traditional Rajasthani thalis. Street food options such as ram laddus, bhel puri, Belgian waffles, soda counters and tea stalls will also be part of the experience. Entry tickets are priced at ₹50, and paid parking will be available at the venue.
