Delhi To Host 10-Day National Craft Showcase Karigar Bazaar, With Award-Winning Artisans And Cultural Performances

Karigar Bazaar will have over 200 artisans from across India ( ETV Bharat )

Karigar Bazaar is set to make its first appearance in Delhi from 20 February to 1 March 2026, bringing what organisers describe as one of the capital’s largest gatherings of traditional Indian crafts under one roof. The 10-day event will be held at Gate No. 13 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will remain open daily from 11 am to 8 pm.

More than 200 artisans from across India are expected to participate, including National Award winners, master craftspersons and women artisans. Each stall will feature handmade products that reflect regional identities and skills passed down through generations.

Rajasthani musicians will be playing at the gathering (ETV Bharat)

What To Expect At Karigar Bazaar

Visitors can expect to see a wide range of textiles such as Jamdani, Ikat, Ajrakh, Chanderi, Maheshwari and Bandhani, along with traditional embroidery styles including Phulkari, Chikankari, Kantha and Zardozi. Folk and tribal art forms like Gond, Madhubani, Worli, Pattachitra and miniature paintings will also be on display.