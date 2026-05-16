ETV Bharat / lifestyle

945 Natural Diamonds and Zero Drama, Kalyani Priyadarshan Nails The Cannes Red Carpet On Her First Attempt

Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan made her first appearance on the Cannes red carpet in an understated dress, and still managed to turn heads. Instead of arriving dressed like an overenthusiastic chandelier, Kalyani stepped onto the French Riviera wrapped in something elegant, deliberate, and very, very Indian.

For her debut, Kalyani wore a bespoke strapless creation by Indian label Itrh, designed by Mohit Rai. The dress featured a deep purple bodice edged with a shimmering black border that tapered strategically to accentuate her silhouette. Thousands of hand-embellished beads shimmered under the Mediterranean sunlight, creating sparkle without screaming for attention. It glowed rather than glittered, like someone who knows they are beautiful and therefore does not need to post cryptic Instagram captions about it. The strapless neckline kept things modern and clean, while the floor-length finish added just enough old-school Cannes glamour.

Kalyani wore a metallic gown by Indian label Itrh on the red carpet (By special arrangement)

Back Jewel That Stole The Show

The real star of the look was not visible immediately. Like all excellent drama, it arrived from behind. For the occasion, Kalyan Jewellers reimagined the classic lariat necklace into a sculptural couture back jewel. Instead of jewellery merely sitting politely around the neck doing its contractual obligations, this piece became part of the silhouette itself.