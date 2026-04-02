ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Tracing The Evolution Of Resortwear Favourite, The Kaftan

There are certain garments in the world that seem to have been invented by people who genuinely cared about human comfort. The kaftan is one of them. Most clothes appear to have been designed by committees determined to ensure that humans remain slightly uncomfortable at all times. Ties choke the neck. Jeans refuse to cooperate with lunch. Formal shoes punish the feet for past sins we don't remember committing. The kaftan, on the other hand, seems to have been invented by someone who looked at the entire concept of clothing and thought: What if we simply made something that felt nice to wear?

A Garment Fit for Kings

The kaftan’s story begins not in modern boutiques or beach resorts but in the lavish courts of ancient West Asia, where clothing was less about following trends and more about projecting power, wealth and elegance.

According to fashion designer duo Ritika and Prerna, founders of the label Urmil, the kaftan was historically worn by royalty and nobility. “The kaftan originated in ancient West Asia, where it was worn by royalty and nobility,” they explain. “Traditionally made in rich fabrics and adorned with embroidery, it symbolised status, elegance, and comfort.”

From Persia to the Ottoman Empire, the kaftan became an essential part of royal wardrobes. In fact, Ottoman sultans were known to gift elaborate kaftans as marks of honour.

Fashion designer duo Ritika and Prerna, founders of Urmil (ETV Bharat)

The Travelling Garment

What makes the kaftan especially fascinating is that it did not stay within one geographical boundary. Like many of history’s most interesting ideas (spices, mathematics), it travelled. Over centuries, the silhouette moved across cultures and continents, adapting to local tastes, fabrics, and climates. It appeared in North Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and eventually Europe.

By the 20th century, the kaftan had caught the attention of global fashion designers who recognised something important: here was a garment that combined comfort and drama, a rare and valuable pairing in fashion. It became particularly popular during the 1960s and 1970s, when designers embraced flowing silhouettes and bohemian aesthetics. Fashion icons and Hollywood celebrities adopted kaftans as glamorous alternatives to restrictive evening wear. Suddenly, the robe that was once worn by sultans was appearing at seaside resorts and cocktail parties.