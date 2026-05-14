'Kaali Dharti' On The Ramp: Dhanbad Designer Kanchan Singh Showcases Coal Mine Reality At Paris Fashion Week
The Dhanbad designer used fashion at Paris Fashion Week to portray displacement, pollution and workers’ struggles linked to Jharkhand’s coal mining regions.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Dhanbad/Mumbai:Like any fashion student, Kanchan Singh nurtured what is a dream for any student in the discipline - to design for Paris Fashion Week and walk with the showstopper on the ramp. In the second year of her master’s programme, she made her dream come true and represented India at fashion’s biggest global stage while receiving an overwhelming response for her creation. The only one from Jharkhand and one among the 20 students chosen from India, she presented life in Jharkhand’s coal mines, its people and their issues through her collection, making a stark and bold social statement.
Gathering pieces of the life and times she spent in Dhanbad, she designed the piece portraying blackened truck tyre marks, miners’ baskets and the scars of displacement from Jharkhand’s coalfields. Her work not only earned recognition for Dhanbad’s creative talent but also carried the realities of the coal belt to a global audience.
“When we got to know about sending entries for participation in Paris, we were told not to focus on the glamour part but to be realistic and true to life in our creations. A strong social message was what I focussed on when we were asked to document our idea, the thought behind it and the presentation style before sending it to the organisers. I did not have to think much because my state has been witnessing coalfield mining and its impact, and I decided to work on this,” she recalls. Once her idea was approved, it took Kanchan about two months to complete the collection and prepare for the show.
For Kanchan Singh, a resident of Bhuli in Dhanbad, her collection titled “Kaali Dharti” (Black Earth) transformed the pain, pollution and struggle surrounding coal mines into wearable art, drawing international attention to the human and environmental cost of coal mining in Jharkhand.
Kanchan’s journey into fashion designing began in Class 9 after her mother brought home a sewing machine. “I was fascinated by it and started cutting and redesigning my mom’s old sarees into miniature outfits. It was during this time that I fell in love with designing and decided to make a career in it,” she reveals.
After completing her schooling in Dhanbad, she pursued English Honours from SSLNT Women’s College. During graduation, she applied to several prestigious institutes across the country and eventually secured admission to Atlas SkillTech University in Mumbai in 2024.
Speaking about “Kaali Dharti”, she said she had closely witnessed displacement caused by mining projects, polluted surroundings and accidents that claimed workers’ lives in Dhanbad’s coal belt. “I knew if I had to make something worthy of the show, I needed to make the design wearable and realistic. So I used aluminium wire to make the structure, beginning with a basket, and wove clothes around it to give the impression of truck tyres,” she explained. The design incorporated 3D printing to recreate textures resembling coal, truck tyre marks and labourers’ baskets, symbolising the harsh realities of mining life and the identity of coalfield workers.
“Development should not come at the cost of uprooting people from their homes. Through my creation, I would urge authorities to take stronger measures to improve the living conditions of communities residing near coal mines,” she added.
Now working on new projects, she hopes to bring the art, craft and cultural heritage of states like Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal to international platforms. She also wants to help young designers and artists from these regions access global opportunities.
Her parents, Mahendra Singh and Jharna Devi, say Kanchan had always been academically bright and deeply interested in fashion designing since childhood. On how they felt seeing her work showcased at Paris Fashion Week, they said, “We are happy that she could make it to the highest platform in fashion and make our family proud.”
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