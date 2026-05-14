ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'Kaali Dharti' On The Ramp: Dhanbad Designer Kanchan Singh Showcases Coal Mine Reality At Paris Fashion Week

Dhanbad/Mumbai:Like any fashion student, Kanchan Singh nurtured what is a dream for any student in the discipline - to design for Paris Fashion Week and walk with the showstopper on the ramp. In the second year of her master’s programme, she made her dream come true and represented India at fashion’s biggest global stage while receiving an overwhelming response for her creation. The only one from Jharkhand and one among the 20 students chosen from India, she presented life in Jharkhand’s coal mines, its people and their issues through her collection, making a stark and bold social statement.

Gathering pieces of the life and times she spent in Dhanbad, she designed the piece portraying blackened truck tyre marks, miners’ baskets and the scars of displacement from Jharkhand’s coalfields. Her work not only earned recognition for Dhanbad’s creative talent but also carried the realities of the coal belt to a global audience.

Dhanbad Designer Kanchan Singh Showcases Coal Mine Reality At Paris Fashion Week (ETV Bharat)

“When we got to know about sending entries for participation in Paris, we were told not to focus on the glamour part but to be realistic and true to life in our creations. A strong social message was what I focussed on when we were asked to document our idea, the thought behind it and the presentation style before sending it to the organisers. I did not have to think much because my state has been witnessing coalfield mining and its impact, and I decided to work on this,” she recalls. Once her idea was approved, it took Kanchan about two months to complete the collection and prepare for the show.

For Kanchan Singh, a resident of Bhuli in Dhanbad, her collection titled “Kaali Dharti” (Black Earth) transformed the pain, pollution and struggle surrounding coal mines into wearable art, drawing international attention to the human and environmental cost of coal mining in Jharkhand.