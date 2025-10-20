ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Reasons You Can’t Miss 7-Time Grammy Winning Artist John Mayer’s First Ever Concert in India

There are two types of people in this world: those who’ve cried to Slow Dancing In A Burning Room, and those who will... probably on January 22, 2026, when John Mayer finally sets foot on an Indian stage. The Grammy-winning jazz-pop-blues-rock philosopher with a guitar will perform for the first time in India at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Tickets are already live on BookMyShow.

The American artist is not just a musician you listen to; he’s one you grow through. His songs have scored heartbreaks, long drives, 2 am overthinking sessions, and that one text you didn’t send (but should have). So, when he says, “To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating,” it feels like the circle’s complete. But if you still need convincing to be there in the crowd, here are five reasons why this show is unmissable.

1. It's a one-night-only solo show

Mayer isn’t the kind of guy who tours for the sake of it. He’s more like the rare comet that appears once every few years... then disappears into a studio somewhere in Montana to noodle out songs about the nature of love and loss. His India debut isn’t part of some sprawling world tour with pyro and choreographed dancers. It’s a one-night-only show. Blink, and you’ll miss it. Or worse, you’ll scroll through the clips on Instagram later, full of regret, while someone else uploads shaky videos of Your Body Is A Wonderland.

2. His guitar has a mind of its own

You know how some singers “also play guitar”? Mayer’s guitar doesn’t accompany him; it converses with him. When he plays, it’s like overhearing an intimate argument between two souls: the man and the six strings. It’s not just his technical prowess; it’s the emotional precision. From the honey-smooth bends of Gravity to the biting riff of Belief, he makes the Fender sing, cry, and occasionally flirt. Watching him live is like seeing Eric Clapton and a poet share the same brain.